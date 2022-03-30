Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Sheila Horn from Ladies of Justice by LegalShield spelled out the dangers of dying without having a will at a seminar held last week in the North East branch Cecil County Public Library.
Horn told her audience that wills and other documentation are not just about dying but also about protecting your family should you become seriously ill or injured.
“Four out of 10 people have a will or living trust,” Horn said. “Ten out of 10 will need it.”
Explaining a will versus a living trust, she called it “a love letter to your family.”
“I think people think it’s complicated and it doesn’t have to be,” Horn said. “Saying, ‘Well the kids know what I want’ isn’t enough. Just because they know doesn’t mean someone can’t challenge it.”
That’s why she urged her audience to get it in writing. Along with a will or a living trust she explained the need for Power of Attorney, Health Care Power of Attorney and Advanced Directive for Health Care. These can be helpful in accessing financial information and being able to make decisions on your behalf should you become incapacitated.
“You need these documents so there’s nothing to think about,” Horn said, adding, “Not talking about it doesn’t make it go away and it makes decisions harder.”
“This is peace of mind,” she said. She also suggested that people be told how and where to find all the information when it becomes a necessity.
Based in Elkton, Horn can be reached at 484-478-1437 or online at sheilahorn.ladiesofjustice.com.
She will also be at Christiana Hilton, 100 Continental Drive in Newark Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for ”Family, Friends and Finances” hosted by Core Financial Partners. This is a job-fair style learning event for all ages.
•••
Michael Klein, mayor of North East, was very excited to be part of the grand re-opening of Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt.
“You didn’t just come to town but you expanded and you stayed,” Klein said. “We’re thrilled to death.”
What started with cold, sweet treats inside West Street Village in 2019 quickly became too big for the small store. Now, with four times the square-footage, Zero Degrees offers food along with their signature desserts. The newest menu addition is “dirty fries,” which is hot, crispy fries buried under a variety of toppings.
Although Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt has already been operating out of its new location, 131 South Main St. in North East for several months, Brenda and Tom Hayden made it official Thursday with a ribbon cutting.
“I want to thank my staff. I couldn’t do it without them. They are amazing,” Brenda said. “They really work hard and we appreciate them so much.”
And since the the new location means more than frozen yogurt, Brenda said she is quietly renaming the business to simply “Zero Degrees.”
“Our legal business name is still Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt but as we try to rebrand our name we are using Zero Degrees since we have so much more,” Brenda said.
•••
Yaqueline Lastra watched children of all ages playing around her Friday and knew her vision for Festival Party Rental has come to life.
“This is what I want. I want to see them relaxed and have some food and fun ... have a good memory,” Lastra said. In one area children played with puzzle toys while in another there was a game of basketball and air hockey going on at the same time.
Festival Party Rental not only rents party supplies but also now has a party venue available at its new location, 249 South Bridge St. in Elkton.
The Friday afternoon celebration included proclamations from the town of Elkton and Cecil County welcoming the Lastra family to the community. Although she has been in business for several years Lastra finally got the venue she’s been wanting. Just before cutting the ribbon she thanked all who have helped and supported her.
“This is a beautiful moment for us and we look to being here for many years,” she said.
Reserve the venue or find out more about rentals at https://www.facebook.com/festivaland
•••
Tickets are on sale now for the Mother’s Day Brunch to be held Saturday May 7 at Donaldson Brown Riverfront Event Center in Port Deposit.
Served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. this brunch buffet includes French Toast Bake, scrambled eggs, country bacon, Maryland Potato Casserole, ham and asparagus frittata and more. Enjoy homemade desserts including chocolate covered strawberries and candies.
Tickets are $28 per person and must be purchased by May 4. Donaldson Brown Riverfront Event Center is located at 200 Mount Ararat Farm Road. For tickets and more information call 410-378-2555 or send an email to susan.johnson@umaryland.edu
•••
The new chairman of the board of directors of ChristianaCare is Nicholas M. Marsini, Jr succeeding Doneene K. Damon.
It was Damon who led the board from 2016-2021, a time which included the acquisition of Union Hospital in Elkton and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This health system is a model for others, and it’s because of the people,” Damon said. “They are committed to each other and committed to the community. It has been a true privilege to be able to serve them and ChristianaCare as board chair these past five years.”
With the appointment and Marsini, George Foutrakis becomes vice chair. Foutrakis has been a board member since 2017. Also appointed to the board is Patrick Carroll, MD and Alexandra von Plato.
•••
Cecil County Board of Realtors is partnering with various government agencies and non-profit organizations to present a Homebuyer’s Fair April 6 from noon until 7 p.m. at the North East branch of Cecil County Public Library.
Admission is free.
Linda McKinnon, CCBR spokeswoman, said the fair is a merged celebration of National Fair Housing Month in April and National Homeownership Month in June.
“We’ll have representatives there, talking about fair housing, equal opportunity, hoy to buy a house and credit counseling,” McKinnon said. Organizations such as Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna and Christmas in April Cecil County will also have a booth.
McKinnon said potential homeowners should come to get their questions answered, get help where needed and pick up lots of free gifts.
•••
Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union is broadening its membership to include Baltimore County and Baltimore City.
With more than 147,000 members, APGFCU is already available to those who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school in Cecil and Harford counties. Don Lewis, CEO of the credit union based in Edgewood, Md. said this expansion is a logical next step.
“Our service to the Baltimore area began five decades ago in 1971 when we expanded membership eligibility to the servicemen and servicewomen at the Air National Guard base in Middle River,” Lewis said. “Then in 2003, we converted to a community charter that included Harford and Cecil counties, plus the Middle River area, which was deemed by the federal government as underserved.”
Currently there are no branches in Baltimore City or County.
•••
The Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce and American Cancer Society are the beneficiaries of the 2022 Covered Bridge Ride.
There’s a new course this year thanks to the storm related loss of the Rudolph and Arthur Covered Bridge but the May 22 ride still promises to be a fun and scenic good time.
Go to https://oxfordpa.org/covered-bridge-ride-2022 for registration as a rider or a sponsor of the 2022 Covered Bridge Ride.
•••
Be at Schaefer’s Canal House Ballroom April 28 for the Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
By this date the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session will be over and the senators and delegates who represent Cecil County in Annapolis will be there to talk about what passed, what didn’t and what’s next.
Tickets are $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members. Admission includes a full breakfast at Schaefer’s Canal House, 208 Bank St. in Chesapeake City.
Go to http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/legislative-wrap-up-breakfast-6187 to register. Business sponsorships are still available.
