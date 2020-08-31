Happening this week around the county …
The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners sees a storm coming with the arrival of the new year and liquor license renewals.
”The governor extended renewals of licenses to 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted,” said Robin Trader, administrative assistant to the liquor board, informed the board last week that she is preparing the packets for 2021 renewals.
”My concern is, when I start doing my 2021 renewals are we allowed to give them an expiration date?” Trader asked.
Steve Miller, liquor board chairman, said, as it currently stands, none of the licenses can expire thanks to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Larry Hogan in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
”Who knows when they are going to lift the state of emergency?” Miller said.
Shareese Churchill, spokeswoman for Hogan, said there is no indication yet when that could happen.
”I have 39 renewals pending,” Trader said. “I see a complete paperwork nightmare.”
•••
Wholly Grounds Coffeehouse in Oxford is celebrating its fifth year in business this week with fun, excitement and cake.
Located at 47 South Third St., Wholly Grounds Coffeehouse has become one of the in places to meet with friends, have a small business meeting, or to simply relax with a hot or cold cup of your favorite brew. They also offer sweet treats including the Pumpkin Pie Milkshake.
Check them out on Facebook or stop in and get a piece of birthday cake.
•••
Thrivent and its Northeast Member Network will host a virtual presentation by Joe Castillo Friday night at 7 p.m. Known for his sand art story-telling, Castillo will do that as he tells the Thrivent story. Thrivent is a faith-based financial planning company, represented locally by Marcia Upton in Oxford, Pa.
Sign up for the free program online at https://thrivent.zoom.us/webinar/register/1015988181995/WN_DZDiayJ-T7OslAR0uEP7Qg
To talk with Upton call her at 717-542-3663.
•••
Armstrong, with local offices in Rising Sun, is hosting the Avenge Hunger Virtual 5K now through Sept. 30. The money raised by racers will go to various feeding programs in Armstrong service areas including Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit. Plus, top finishers will get to choose a program of their choice to receive an additional donation.
To register or get more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Butler/AvengeHungerVirtual5K?utm_source=08282020_AvengeHunger5K&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BreakingBread
•••
WHFC, the radio station licensed to Harford Community College, has partnered with Maryland Public Television on several new programming opportunities.
State Circle and Direct Connection, two programs hosted by noted local television veteran Jeff Salkin, will air the audio portion weekly on WHFC. State Circle will air Mondays at noon while Direct Connection will be heard Tuesdays at noon. State Circle focuses on the Maryland legislature while Direct Connection is a personalities-driven public affairs program.
To listen tune in to 91.1 FM or go to whfc911.org to listen online.
Other MPT programming is being considered for addition in 2021.
•••
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are still available through the Small Business Administration. If your small business, non-profit or agricultural operation is suffering from the effects of COVID-19, an EIDL could help by covering working capital, payroll, rent, utilities, the cost of health care, operating expenses and fixed debt payment.
Learn more at SBA.gov
•••
Milagro Blanton has turned her passion for art into a second career by becoming the northeastern Maryland franchisee for Abrakadoodle.
”I took an early retirement,” she said of her departure from 30-plus years in banking. “And I thought, “What am I going to do now? What do I want to do?”
Connecting with Abrakadoodle felt right and good, she said.
”I love art. This will bring it to children and have them experience art hands on. There’s no right or wrong, It’s exciting,” she said of the programs for kids from 20 months to 12 years. “Every artist is unique.”
She can offer online or in person classes in painting, sketching, sculpting and other mixed media. The lessons will include art history and technique but will encourage the artist to find his or her own style and passion.
Make sure you check out her Facebook page because the launch of her franchise starts with an art challenge. Watch the video that explains the challenge and then sign up and start creating.
”You register and upload photos of your creation,” she said. “Recreate with what you already have at home.”
Abrakadoodle is an 18-year-old company based in Sterling, Va. There are franchises all over the US and in several countries, Blanton said.
You can also learn more by sending an email to mblanton@abrakadoodle.com
•••
Royal Farms at 1825 Perryville Road, next to Heather Lane in Perryville, will hold a hiring event Friday from 3 until 6 p.m.
The store, the newest Royal Farms in Cecil County, is hiring for all positions. Come dressed for success and ready to be interviewed on the spot.
•••
Since I have been running into this conversation quite a bit lately, here’s the real deal: businesses do not have to pay to have a write up in Business Beat. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise.
This is not an ad, it’s news; plain and simple.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
