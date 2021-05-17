Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
The Shoppe at The Manor, Gifts & Gourmet Pantry is the newest business to open in Port Deposit, offering bay and river nautical items and a full line of ready to prepare foods for your next charcuterie board.
“This is where the dentist used to receive his patients,” said Gwendolyn Campbell, owner and operator of The Shoppe and all of “Gwendolyn’s Marigold Manor” at 29 North Main St. On the same property are two vacation rental units — a suite and a cottage — along with The Shoppe.
She closed her store on the other end of Main Street and moved all of her business under one roof, having realized a unique idea that would not affect other businesses.
“I have everything here for a charcuterie board except the fruit,” she said. You’ll find crostini, prosciutto, salami, and spicy sopressata along with provolone and gouda, cheese spreads, flavored honeys, oils and fruit spreads.
Campbell said she discovered Port Deposit and moved there from Bel Air five years ago with a plan to downsize. Instead of a waterfront condo she fell in love with the 121 year old house.
“We absolutely love living here,” she said. “We can’t see the water and we can’t get a historic home on the water ... but we have a beautiful historic home in a quaint little town,” she said.
One line of products she brought from the other business to The Shoppe at The Manor is the bay and river life themed gifts and apparel. She said it’s easy to find lake items but, for some reason “bay” and “river,” not so much. Campbell adds that 90% of her merchandise is made in the USA.
The Shoppe will officially open Saturday morning at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at 3. You can shop Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For more information including the rentals or gift certificates check out the Gwendolyn’s Marigold Manor page on Facebook.
•••
Snatcher’s Creekside is celebrating Sunday. More specifically the restaurant at 510 South Main St. in North East is hosting Creekside Appreciation Day starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 6 p.m.
Enjoy an outside BBQ and take advantage of the cash bar and drink specials.
•••
Sweet Cowoline’s Ice Cream and Udder Things at 1074-A Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton is holding a Family Fun Day and Fundraiser to benefit Heartlight Foundation.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday you can play games, hear music and meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion First State Garrison. Vendors include Loopy Spoonie and Humble Soul Creations.
To find out more go to Facebook and search for Sweet Cowoline’s and Heartlight Foundation.
•••
Body Force Training Facility, 2562 Pulaski Highway in North East, is hosting “A Flipping Good Time” to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil County Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Admission is $30 per person and will include fitness challenges, workouts and more. Raffles will add to the fundraiser. Beginners are welcome with challenges to spur interest.
For more information or to register in advance call 855-748-7246
•••
Union Hospital ChristianaCare has been named by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as among the best for the care of catheterized patients. The Elkton hospital had a score of zero in the number of patients diagnosed with Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections in 2019.
Union Hospital was one of seven in Maryland on the list and the only hospital on the CAUTI list in the area.
•••
Clene Nanomedicine presented its findings on a treat for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, to the European Network to Cure ALS last week. The company with locations in North East and Utah is dedicated to treating and curing neuromuscular diseases.
Results so far indicate a marked improvement in the study population and less decline by as much as 11%. This indicates a treatment named “RESCUE -ALS” has the potential for neuro-repair.
“We are encouraged by this update from our ongoing Phase 2 trial of CNM-Au8 for the treatment of ALS. While blinded, we believe these data support CNM-Au8’s potential to become a breakthrough for this devastating disease. We look forward to delivering unblinded topline results by the end of this year,” said Rob Etherington, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clene.
Etherington said Phase 3 of another treatment called HEALY-ALS is also advancing.
“Hopefully one day (this will) shift the paradigm in how we can treat and target the underlying bioenergetic deficits common to ALS patients.”
•••
The Golden Mule will officially opens its Pit Beef Stand Saturday at the tavern on Conowingo Road in Rising Sun. Osani Foods is in charge of the feast every Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer. Start time is noon.
Dig in to pit beef, ham and turkey fresh off the grill with a cold drink.
•••
SunMed Growers in Warwick has retained the services of William D. Shaughnessy, Jr. as its in-house general counsel. Shaughnessy was hired by Jake Van Wingerden, owner of SunMed Growers and SunMed Labs, luring him away from almost 40 years in private practice with Gordon Feinblatt LLC.
“While it is difficult to leave such a great group of attorneys ....I could not pass up the opportunity to work more closely with Jake and his team as they continue to grow the various Van Wingerden businesses. I am honored that Jake asked me to join him,” Shaughnessy said.
In his role at Gordon Feinblatt LLC Shaughnessy provided legal counsel to Van Wingerden for more than 15 years.
“With SunMed’s expansion into the medical cannabis processing arena and the continued growth of our affiliated businesses, we need more of Bill’s time and attention. While Gordon Feinblatt will continue to serve as our outside counsel, we are pleased that Bill decided to join us full-time and we look forward to his continued guidance as we grow,” Van Wingerden said.
•••
East Coast Auctions and Flea Market is also hosting an official grand opening on Friday at 3374 Pulaski Highway in North East.
Joining in the celebration will be Maryland In A Can with their delicious food offerings.
John Collins said he opened East Coast Auctions and Flea Market because he grew up, and fondly remembers the same type of business that once stood where the Wawa at Route 40 and Mechanics Valley Road now stands. He hopes to recreate those memories.
“We’ll have everything from vintage, unique, rare one of a kind items, to gently used, and even brand new items still in sealed boxes,” Collins said. Prices will range from 25 cents to $15,000.
Find out more at their Facebook page.
•••
Maryland small business owners have more time to apply for the state’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Gov. Larry Hogan extended the deadline to May 24. This program targets businesses which do not collect sales and use taxes.
For more information on how your business can get a portion of this $10 million allocation of funds go to the Maryland Commerce website at commerce.maryland.gov
•••
Susquehanna Workforce Network has received a $150,000 grant to provide training to Cecil and Harford County residents interested in Cyber and IT skills.
Bruce England, executive director of SWN, said the money will support training in three areas: A+ Certification Training for computer maintenance and repair, Network + Certification Training for work in IT infrastructure including troubleshooting and configuration, and Security + Certification Training geared toward risk management, mitigation and threat management and intrusion detection.
This is the fourth allocation of funds through EARN Maryland, England said.
“More than 50 participants have completed the training and have been hired into positions such as computer system analysts, configuration management specialists, Linux deskside agents and system administrators, at an average salary of $40,000.”
To find out more contact Joseph Ricci at 410-939-4240
•••
While there was a soft opening last weekend, this Saturday at 9:45 is the official ribbon cutting for Brookbend in Chesapeake City. John Palmer and Steve Jennings know how to throw a party. See for yourself at 222 Bohemia Avenue.
Brookbend now has four locations in Elkton, North East and Havre de Grace as well as Chesapeake City.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.