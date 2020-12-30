Happening this week around the county …
Cecil County Tourism is looking for businesses interested in participating in a January-February promotion called ”Winter Lights/Cecil Nights.”
Centered around white lights and cozy food and drink items, tourism is looking for businesses to provide coupons for a printed page that would be used to draw in customers and increase foot traffic to local business.
The chambers of commerce are assisting its members that are interested. Businesses should contact those offices first or contact Sandy Turner at the tourism office at SeeCecil.org
Cecil County Public Library has retooled its website to make it more user friendly and that includes the Business Information Center.
“We felt it was time for a change,” said Ellie Jones, CCPL business and marketing specialist. “We tore it down and made it more clear and concise.”
“It’s a lot more organized and easier to find things,” she said. That includes color coding programs and materials according to age. Events are now prominent on the home page. “It’s now a whole library website.”
Working with Tyler Koch, graphic designer, and Erica Jesonis, technology manager, the entire CCPL site was retooled and rebranded.
“With the new North East branch opening next year this was the time to do it,” she said.
The team put together a video explaining the new and improved site. It can be viewed at https://youtu.be/qY15ONEJNn4.
The new site was launched in November. That launch included renaming the business center by dropping the word “small.”
“We shifted away from Small Business Information Center,” she said, explaining the library wants to be accessible to all businesses regardless of their size.
However, whether business or a family, Jones said all will find the site easier to navigate. For the business person, Jones said CCPL staff aimed to help with connections.
“We are embedding state links to (employer identification numbers), limited liability corporations, etcetera,” Jones said.
“We’re trying to make it as accessible as we can,” she said. “A brochure we would give out ... now it pops right up on the website.”
Because of COVID the library continues to offer contactless pick up and webinars over Zoom.
“We’re still here if you need us,” Jones said.
Hair & Things Salon in Rising Sun was able to donate baby care items to the Heritage Pregnancy & Family Health Center with help from its customers.
All told the tally was 12 different categories of items including diapers, wipes, baby wash, shampoo, ointment and lotion.
Susan Ferrone, a board member for Heritage, was delighted to accept the donations for the families the ministry serves in its Rising Sun and Elkton locations.
“It’s part of our Community Give Back,” Lori Devine, owner of Hair & Things at 100 South Queen St., explained. In the fall her customers helped with a Thanksgiving campaign that provided coffee supplies to the Paris Foundation in Elkton.
Gazing at the full complement of supplies placed under the tree inside the salon, Ferrone spoke on behalf of the families that these would benefit.
“This means so much to us. Our families want and need diapers and formula and baby care items,” she said. The pandemic has brought more families to their doors.
Devine gave her daughter, Mallory Beiler, the job of finding a charity to be the beneficiary.
“When she called us we were thrilled,” Ferrone said.
Along with the baby essentials and maternal care, Heritage also offers counseling, mentoring, English as a second language classes and “Parenting With Love and Logic.”
TDeez Badass Creations is now open at 2312 Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace selling all manner of wood slabs, woodworking supplies and hardware.
The store was borne of the pandemic in every sense of the word.
Tom and Heather Deno both lost their jobs in the spring when the COVID-19 lockdown hit. After failed attempts at getting hooked up to receive Maryland unemployment benefits the couple leaned back on their upbringings and decided to take matters into their own hands.
“We took our stimulus checks and our savings and we bought wood,” Heather said. “We hustled it out of our garage.”
It didn’t end there.
“People started coming and asking, “Can you make this for us?” she said. She also began to rehab old and discarded furniture.
Then they both contracted COVID-19. Tom rebounded quickly; Heather, not so much. She vaguely recalls one conversation with her husband in which he told her he was going out on a wood run.
“Then I heard hammering and sanding and a planer and I thought, ‘Am I hallucinating?’”
Walking into her family room she saw wood in various stages of design.
“The sofa was upside down and set up to hold lumber,” she said. Tom had found their new jobs and TDeez Badass Creations was born. It didn’t take long for them to realize they needed a business location. It had outgrown their house.
“So we cashed in our retirement and we went for it,” she said.
At TDeez Badass Creations they are ready to help you take that idea in your head and make it happen, teaching you how to do the work. They will also offer classes in the spring.
“For example one class would be how to make a charcuterie board,” she said. “And we will bring in a chef and teach how to set it up.”
There will be classes on the proper use of epoxy, wood maintenance and more.
All the wood sold at TDeez Badass Creations is locally sourced, live edge and kiln dried. Live edge means the wood was not cut into planks; its original outline left in place.
“Kiln drying is more consistent, better quality,” she said. Plus it kills any insects. “Air dried wood can warp.”
The Denos also offer to cut your slabs to specific projects if you do not have that tool available.
“We have people come in (and browse their slabs) and say “That would make a great table or a great bar top,” she said. They will help you.
“We want to encourage families to come in ... to create that heirloom piece,” she said.
Also on the shelves are hand made items from various local crafters and artisans and top notch wood care items from Wise Bond, Osmo and Walrus.
“Walrus Oil is for cutting and charcuterie boards, It’s an all in one product,” she said. “It’s not made from walruses,” she added.
TDeez Badass Creations is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 10-4 on Saturday and Sunday. Call 443-345-0060 for details or check out their Facebook page.
Sue’s Restaurant on East Main Street in Rising Sun closed quietly Monday, ending 73 years of business. Jim Gibney, who has owned the local eatery since 1985, told the Whig Dec. 18 that he had planned to close sometime next year but it appears he changed his mind.
On the Sue’s Restaurant Facebook page it was announced that — as a Christmas gift to its customers — the restaurant would serve one last breakfast Dec. 28 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Gibney said he was trying to find a buyer for the property.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
