Happening this week around the county …
The annual State of the County Breakfast will be held Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Schaefer’s Canal House, 208 Bank St. in Chesapeake City.
Tickets are $30 per person for members of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and $40 for non-members.
Alan McCarthy, Cecil County Executive, and Council President Bob Meffley will give status reports on the county; giving a year in review and offering insights on what’s ahead.
Tickets must be purchased at cecilchamber.com
•••
Subway has moved from its Big Elk Mall location and joined the location inside Walmart in the North East Plaza Shopping Center.
While corporate officials offer no details and the North East store does not answer its telephone, we can tell you that it closed in December of its own accord.
There are also two Subway sandwich shops in Perryville; in the Perryville Station Shopping Center near Food Lion and on Heather Lane next to the convenience store.
•••
Lidl has purchased property along US Route 40 in Bear, Del. to open a grocery store. Located at 1604 Pulaski Highway, it was home to Countryside Nursery and Garden Center for decades. The German retailer has a distribution center near Perryville but no grocery stores are planned for Cecil County. There is a Lidl on Route 40 in Aberdeen.
•••
Derrick Dickens has been named the senior vice president of Customer Operations and Chief Customer Officer, a new position created by Exelon and Pepco Holdings.
Dickens began the new role Jan. 1 2020. The position was created to “bring greater focus to the programs and initiatives that will transform the future of energy service and drive a premier experience for ... Delmarva Power customers,” reads the announcement of his new title.
“Derrick brings the leadership, passion and the focus on innovation that will help us bring creative new programs and initiatives to market for our customers,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco. “We are constantly dedicated to providing the safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy service our customers have come to expect. I know Derrick will help us elevate our level of service and set a new bar for the level of service we provide.”
•••
Snatcher’s Creekside, 510 South Main St. in North East, is starting off 2020 with a “Kid’s Nite” each month starting Jan. 15.
Kristen Lewis at Follow My Heels/Integrity Real Estate is hosting the first event from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. with face painting, balloons and other youthful fun.
There will be menu specials and kids get free ice cream with a Kid’s Meal,” Lewis said.
Lewis is helping Snatcher’s Creekside set up a full slate of fun for each month, with the rest of the Kid’s Nite events falling on the first Wednesday of each month. She hinted that future Kid’s Nites will feature Frozen themes and dinosaurs.
•••
Cecil County’s newest Dollar General store will hold its grand opening Saturday starting at 8 a.m.
The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 through the doors at 655 North Bridge St. will get a Dollar General tote bag with product samples and other surprises.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
The store officially opened Dec 9. They held a holiday-themed celebration of that opening Dec. 14.
•••
The new vice president for finance and administration at Harford Community College is Trevor S. Jackson. The college, on Thomas Run Road in Bel Air, announced the appointment last month. Jackson comes to HCC from Hagerstown Community College where his duties were similar.
Having already earned his MBA and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Kutztown University, he is currently working toward his doctoral through University of Maryland Global Campus.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
