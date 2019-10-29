Happening this week around the county …
The Wheelie Bar is ready to keep the cold drinks coming at your next party, reception or event.
Sandy and Stephen Ewing had help from family to trick out the 6-by-12-foot utility trailer with a butcher block bar, brick wallpaper, and wood flooring.
”Uncle Butch (Ritchie) did the construction, Mom-mom (Phyllis Scott) helped paint and did the wallpaper,” Sandy explained.
But the idea began as the young couple from Rising Sun was lying in bed one night, kicking around ideas for a side business. Her full-time job is in emergency services, while his is in production.
”Stephen always wanted to do something,” she said. So they began researching the traveling bar concept. “Pinterest was my friend.”
Her aunt, Tina Ritchie, is credited with helping bring the idea to fruition.
”So it was a family thing,” Sandy said.
The Wheelie Bar has already done a few events, with three booked for 2020. Look for them at the bridal show Nov. 10 at Bohemia Overlook too.
”Our short-term goal is to book one event every weekend,” she said. For the long term, the goal is to do two events each weekend, but have staff to run the operation.
The Wheelie Bar provides a TIPS certified bartender, cups and napkins, and refrigeration for the drinks. If there is no electric service available, The Wheelie Bar can run on its own generator.
”They provide the alcohol and we are allowed to serve it,” she said, explaining that Maryland law will not issue a liquor license to a business that is not a brick and mortar facility.
The Wheelie Bar is rented for $400, which includes the bartender for events under 75 people. Ewing said for events with larger attendance a second bartender is brought on for $50.
Contact them through Facebook or call 443-466-6979.
•••
Spork Cafe will celebrate its relaunch Friday at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. New owner Isabel Hernandez said the cafe at 102 West Main St. in Elkton will stay open until 7 p.m. Friday. She and her staff will hand out goodie bags, slices of cake and will have specials on the menu for the evening. Spork Cafe also obtained its liquor license so they will be serving beer, wine and Mimosas, Hernandez said.
•••
The Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Long Term Care Roundtable Nov. 7 at Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1 Price Dr. from 2 to 3 p.m. This is a new chamber peer group designed to bring together like-minded professionals to network and share best practices. It’s free to attend but please RSVP.
•••
Grunge Muffin Designs in Perryville has redesigned the packaging for Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. in North East, giving each distinctive roast its own unique presentation.
Each design has that decided pirate feel with colorful art worthy of study for the fine detail. The designs are featured on the bags of ground coffee and also the boxes of coffee pods.
•••
W.L. Gore is a finalist for the 2020 Automotive News PACE Awards. The nomination is for Gore’s condensation management device for headlamps on vehicles. The company calls it the first to address the issue of moisture inside headlamps, which can cause fogging, reduced visibility and breakage.
“The automotive market is a prominent focus area for Gore and we couldn’t be more excited about the successful launch of the Condensation Management Device,” said Mark Weier, Automotive Global Market Growth Leader at Gore. “Being named a finalist of this coveted automotive industry award is a remarkable achievement for our team and represents incredible determination, collaboration and science innovation.”
Production is expected to begin in mid 2020. The winners of the PACE Awards will be announced March 23 in Detroit, Mich.
•••
Speaking of auto parts, Smiley’s Auto Parts at 1035 Ebenezer Church Road in Rising Sun is out to change the way people think about buying used car parts according to Sue Ellen Shupe, manager of the business that opened five months ago.
”We call it Smiley’s because we smile at you when you come in the door,” Shupe said, adding the entire front office is run by women.
Owners Robert Jones and Thiabeault Ingulia took over what used to be Van Dyke’s Auto Parts. They spent several months getting the lot re-organized to their liking and set up their pick and pull business. Shupe said vehicles from 2007 and older are on the back of the 10-acre site and those 2008 and newer are up front.
”We’re trying to be very competitive with our prices and we want to please our customers,” she said. “We are aiming to have quality parts.”
Smiley’s is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They accept cash, credit card, money orders and business checks. Call 410-214-2039 to ask questions about inventory and check out their Facebook page.
•••
Effective Nov. 4 Frank van der Post becomes the new president of Atlantic Broadband, the internet, telephone and cable television company which serves communities in Cecil County. Based in Quincy, Mass., Atlantic Broadband is the eighth largest cable operator in the United States.
•••
Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to improving the health of the northern Chesapeake region, was recently honored by the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. It was one of seven businesses to receive the Harford Award in 2019.
”We are so honored to receive a Harford Award,” said Bari Klein, executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil. “Every day our partners work toward improving the health of our community by promoting healthy lifestyles for an enhanced quality of life. We are grateful for the recognition of our work by the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.”
