When it opens on Nov. 19, The Well Cell in North East aims to bring people to restoration of body, mind and spirit through the use of Pulse Electro Magnetic Field therapy.
The Well Cell is located inside West Street Village, 32 South Main St. in North East.
Karen Brooks, a registered nurse, has been using the treatment on horses for years but only recently got certified to offer it to humans. She is a member of the Association of Pulse Electro Magnetic Field Professionals.
“Our body is made up of cells,” Brooks said. PEMF helps with healing and inflammation. “Your cells’ job is the heal the body.”
“This treats the cause and not the symptoms,” she added. “You may not even know what the cause is.”
“It dilates the vessels, recharges the cells and you have a better chance of fighting,” she said. “It can release tension and anxiety and help with flare ups in rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.”
It’s also effective with wound care.
“Wounds excite me because you can see the results,” Brooks said. “In less than 8 weeks a large wound can be reduced.”
Brooks will offer mini sessions on Nov. 19 but for those who want to know more she can schedule a consult.
“We talk about your health, medications, go over what PEMF is and then do a session,” she said.
A session is 30 minutes to an hour either in a recliner with a PEMF device on your torso, or the full-body oasis mat, which includes massage. Treatment averages $50 to $100 per session, which is not covered by health insurance. She also offers a sculpting treatment with ultrasonic cavitation.
“What that means is it ruptures the fat cells and the fat is gone forever,” she said, adding, “It’s up to you not to replace it.”
Reach Brooks at The Well Cell through her Facebook page or call 443-877-5877 to arrange for a consultation.
The Grand Opening will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 19.
•••
i2n recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of helping entrepreneurs and new ideas succeed.
Patrick Hayakawa, vice president innovation and marketing for the program based in Exton, Pa., which works in conjunction with the Chester County Economic Development Office, said the mission of i2n is simple:
“To make Chester County and surrounding areas the best possible place for innovative companies to start, to grow and to thrive,” Hayakawa said. “Our main focus is Chester and Delaware counties, but we’ll help anybody.”
It starts with an honest assessment and assistance developing a business plan.
“We connect them with advisors, experts, legal advice and marketing help,” he said. He points to John Fisher and his company, Brandywine Photonics, that was struggling in 2008-2009 after losing a lot of its government contracts in the economic downtown.
“With support from i2n he grew,” Hayakawa said. What began in his garage is now a company with 12 employees and contracts once again with NASA and other agencies. “They make the instrumentation that goes on the satellites.”
While it doesn’t do the work for you, Hayakawa said i2n – which stands for Ideas and Innovation Network – guides companies down the right path. That includes protecting the business community from a brain drain, where residents go off the college never to return because they do not see an employment future at home.
“We are creating good jobs. The private sector is hiring, looking for smart people,” he said.
“Our philosophy is give people a shot,” he said. “We try to shine a spotlight on people.”
To find out more go to https://i2n.ccedcpa.com/.
•••
Whatever the weather, North East Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Second Friday this week. And in keeping with the Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day holiday everyone in town is being encouraged to bring out their red white and blue.
Karen Goldbach, organizer of these Second Friday events, said there will still be music, raffles and businesses open late Friday. Second Friday runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are working on rain plans,” Goldbach said, but added, this is also a good opportunity to do some holiday shopping.
•••
If you don’t want to cook Thanksgiving Day then Baker’s Restaurant in Elkton will serve you from noon until 5 p.m.
Diners can choose from four main courses: turkey with stuffing, black angus prime rib, baked ham with pineapple slices or glazed salmon. All are served with sides including scalloped apples, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans and coleslaw. If you still have room try the pumpkin pie, whiskey bread pudding or Smith Island carrot cake.
Baker’s Restaurant is located at 1075 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton.
•••
Tickets are being sold now for the Nov. 26 Breakfast With Santa at Oxford Farmer’s Market. Seating is limited.
Admission is $12 per person and includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, fruit, juice, doughnuts, and coffee plus a visit from Santa. Tickets can be purchased at Top Hat Toys at the Oxford Farmer’s Market, 193 Limestone Road on Oxford, Pa. Choose the 8 a.m. or the 9:30 a.m. seating.
•••
Deep South Posh Boutique has moved once again, this time to the former Brookbend location at 28 South Main St., still in downtown North East.
Christina Aldridge, owner of the children’s boutique, said this should be the last move, at least for awhile because she has space to grow. In fact she said the new shop is easily twice the size of the previous store.
This is the third time Deep South Posh has opened its doors officially. It first opened in June 2020 at 102 South Main. A year later Aldridge moved a few doors down to 112 South Main. When 28 South Main became available, with its large bow windows along the sidewalk, Aldridge said she could not resist.
Deep South Posh is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10-5, Saturday and Sunday 11-5 and closed Wednesday.
•••
If you are old enough to remember when The Rendezvous Inn was on Front Street in Perryville then make plans to come to the first ever Rendezvous Inn Reunion Nov. 23 at 5th Company Brewing from 6 p.m. until midnight.
You can see the empty lot where The Rendezvous Inn stood until a fire in 2010 damaged the iconic tavern, leading to its closure. It’s across the street from 5th Company Brewing at 325 Front St.
“For Perryville it was ‘The Place’,” said Brandon Phillips, one of the owners of 5th Company Brewing. Growing up in Perryville he was a frequent customer of The Rendezvous Inn with his family. “When I turned 21 it was a great place to hang out with my friends. No matter where you went to high school you went there.”
Phillips said the idea of the reunion happened during a conversation with one of the owners of the inn. He hears a lot about The Rendezvous Inn.
“I get customers who come in here and tell me their stories,” Phillips said.
Somehow the popular house DJs, Doc Hollywood and Toby Tapp, were found and will be at the reunion making the music happen once again with 80s themed music. Hang out, play Trash Can Beer Pong and get a Rendezvous Reunion T-shirt. Phillips even found some of the popular bartenders that worked the alcohol magic at The Rendezvous.
Get that commemorative T-shirt in advance at https://the-double-tapp-show.creator-spring.com/listing/rendezvous-reunion-shirt.
