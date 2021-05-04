Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
The Snackle Box opens next week on the waterfront in Perryville. A grand opening is set for May 15 at 501 Roundhouse Drive.
Walter Hogue will be selling snacks, drinks and bait to folks using the town boat ramp or anyone else who stops by.
“I want to make it convenient for boaters and walkers,” he said, acknowledging the foot traffic along the trail that travels Roundhouse Drive.
The pre-fabricated building, which the town purchased with an $80,000 Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement Grant, has been at the launch since 2008 and since 2012 town officials have tried to get a concession stand. Hogue is making it happen at last.
“I’m glad we have this opportunity,” Hogue said.
As the season progresses he will adjust what he offers to meet demand. He has a box where folks can suggest what snacks he should sell.
‘We’re looking into packaged sandwiches,” he said. With no kitchen facility food preparation is severely limited.
“But if you want a cold bottle of water, a soft drink or some gum we want to be able to provide it,” he said. “We may get a bait vending machine.”
A grand opening party is planned May 15 with games and gifts. Hogue plans to have The Snackle Box open Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on holidays.
Hogue gives Amanda Paoletti, planning coordinator, credit for the name of the business.
“I must confess, it was originally going to be “Perryville’s Little Box on the River” but Miss Amanda suggested “The Snackle Box.”
•••
Deep South Posh Children’s Boutique has moved to a new, larger location in North East.
“Our stock room is now the same size as our entire store at the old location,” said Christina Aldridge, owner of the store now located at 112 South Main St.
Aldridge opened in June 2020 at 102 South Main selling clothing, shoes, accessories and gifts for kids from birth through elementary school, plus “mommy and me” outfits.
“With this new location we are going to try to expand our line of mommy and me to include swimsuits, dresses and I hope to expand to mommy and me shoes,” she said Tuesday.
While the new Deep South Posh will be open starting May 5 at 11 a.m. Aldridge plans to partner with Maryland Recycled Creations — which also moved — and hold a big grand re-opening celebration at the end of the month. Since they are neighbors, and Maryland Recycled Creations never had an initial re-opening celebration, Aldridge is looking forward to a party.
She remains amazed at how well her business has done in the midst of the pandemic.
“Within the first few months of being open I knew we’d need more space,” she said. “It took off and did so much better than we anticipated, even with COVID.”
Deep South Posh will be open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Watch their Facebook page for new arrivals and specials.
•••
Perryville lost its senior center in 2010 when budget constraints forced Cecil County to consolidate operations and make one Senior Center in the county administration building. Seniors began to travel to Elkton for fellowship and fun.
However now there’s In-Joy Veterans and Seniors Center, 304 Aiken Avenue, a stop in/drop in center.
Annette Wilson opened In-Joy to offer seniors in Perryville a meeting place but to also offer those who care for a spouse, parent or older relative an extra set of hands. Bring dad in for the day while you go to lunch with friends, help at your child’s school or go to an appointment for yourself. Wilson will make sure dad is safe, fed and entertained.
“We do different activities every day and we do day trips,” Wilson said. “The May trip is to Longwood Gardens.”
Members travel for free. Guests pay $25 for the field trip.
Membership is just $35 per month and includes a daily bagged lunch and take home dinner. It also comes with coffee service, tons of games and other entertainment. Free wifi is coming soon. Seniors and veterans are invited to come in with friends, play cards, chat or watch a movie together.
In-Joy is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It’s not adult day care, she added.
“We don’t do medications. That’s the difference,” Wilson said.
For more information call 443-866-1577
•••
Cecil County Office of Economic Development is offering another round of COVID grants for restaurants affected by the pandemic.
Applications are being accepted through May 14 for the Spring Restaurant Relief Grant program. Any money awarded can be used for working capital, purchase of equipment and services, infrastructure improvements or upgrades, technology or PPE or other expenses allowed in the program.
For more information including an application go to cecilbusiness.org
The money comes to Cecil County through the Maryland RELIEF Act.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce is giving you a chance to celebrate your mom this weekend with specials sales at participating stores and restaurants, and horse drawn carriage rides.
Fairwinds Farms and Stables in North East is making the rides available May 7 from 5 — 7 p.m. for $40. Go to NorthEastChamber.org to register and schedule a time. There’s also a gift basket raffle and any mom that visits The Twisted Vine Sunday will get free Mother’s Day flowers from the chamber.
•••
Elkton’s May 7 First Friday will feature gallery receptions, live music and new decor downtown from 5 until 8 p..m. Check out C3ntral Tavern‘s new outdoor dining area, music outside by Joe & Wendy at the corner of Main and North Streets and inside by Sunset Riders at Elk River Brewing Co.
Cecil County Arts Council will launch its May “Expressions of Healing” Show and The Palette & The Page will kick off its “Nature’s Abstracts: Water” exhibit.
•••
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce has a fresh supply of “I Love Rising Sun” stickers to share with its chamber members.
The stickers can be given to customers and placed on company vehicles or equipment to show town pride.
Send an email to info@Rising-Sun-Chamber.org to get a batch for your business or organization.
•••
The Havre de Grace Alliance recently received a $211,000 grant from the State Economic Recovery Initiative program to help downtown businesses in the city. A portion of those funds will be used for a new Community Gift Card program to be launched in June. The general purpose card will be accepted at all participating businesses.
To kick off the program customers can purchase a $25 card and get $35 in purchasing power.
•••
ChristianaCare is included on the Forbes list as one of the best employers for diversity and inclusion in the United States.
In the same survey Forbes found that ChristianaCare, based in Newark, is the #1 employer for diversity in Delaware and ranks 14th in the nation for diversity in a health system.
“At ChristianaCare, our mission is simple, but profound – we take care of people,” said Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, president and CEO of ChristianaCare, which is Delaware’s largest private employer. “And caring for people means that we work together, guided by our values of love and excellence, to bring equity and inclusion to everyone we serve, including our own caregivers. We are committed to building a workforce that reflects the diverse communities we serve, as we aspire to deliver high-quality, accessible care and achieve health equity.”
Overall the system ranked 121st out of 500 recognized by Forbes.
•••
Elkton Gas has a second and final public hearing Thursday night at 7 p.m. before the Maryland Public Service Commission on its plans to implement a Strategic Infrastructure Development and Enhancement plan or STRIDE.
The company would like to spend $3.8 million to replace 4.7 miles of vintage plastic piping by 2023. According to the proposal this will improve public safety and system reliability by reducing the risk of failure, reducing leak rates and lowering the potential for greenhouse gas emissions. To participate in the live hearing by speaking before the PSC send an email to psc.pulj@maryland.gov by noon May 5.
Written comment will be accepted until June 9. Go to psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment to submit your comments, referencing case number 9660.
•••
If you are a fan of the series “Gotham” you might want to be at The Maroon Hornet Comics and Collectibles Saturday at 1 p.m. so you can meet Phil E. Eichinger.
The actor who played Det. Culpepper in the series, which ran from 2014-2019, will be at The Maroon Hornet, 19 South Third St. in Oxford, from 1 until 3 p.m. signing autographs.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
