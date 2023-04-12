Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
It may look a little different at The Shoppe at the Manor, but with good reason.
Jess Baxter is the new owner of the boutique located at Marigold Manor, 29 North Main St. in Port Deposit. She took over March 1 from Gwen Campbell.
“I’ve been wanting to do this,” Baxter said of the business opportunity. She already works in town at Granite Run Taproom, so Baxter is familiar with Port Deposit. “Shops are definitely a missing component downtown.”
Baxter still carries a lot of the water-focused gifts and decor that were part of the shop, although she has done away with the refrigerator case that held items to build charcuterie boards.
“I still have some shelf stable pantry foods,” Baxter said, pointing to neat rows of jars holding sweet, spicy and savory items.
One of her new items is becoming popular; an insulated tumbler with the message “The Real Housewives of Port Deposit.” There’s also one for Rising Sun and each comes in several colors and sizes.
She also has apparel, jewelry, hats and more.
The Shoppe at the Manor is open Thursday from 2 until 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11-4 and Sunday 12-3 but Baxter expects those hours to change with the coming of the busy summer months.
You can see more at The Shoppe at the Manor on Facebook.
By the way, Campbell still owns the building and continues to operate the Air BnB at the Marigold Manor.
•••
Anyone interested in starting a non-profit should attend a free seminar to be held April 20, presented by the Business Information Center of Cecil County Public Libraries.
This is an in-person meeting to be held from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the North East Branch meeting room, 485 Mauldin Avenue. Learn the definitions of a non-profit, how to obtain the status and all the information you’ll need for success.
Call Carlos Sailes at 410-996-6269 extension 1127 for more details or register online at https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/event/how-start-nonprofit.
•••
Cecil County is getting its very own Renaissance Fair, courtesy of 5th Company Brewing in Perryville.
Brandon Phillips, one of the owners of the brewery and tavern on Front Street, told the Cecil Whig this Renaissance Fair will look a lot like others – but with one big difference.
“What’s going to separate us is we’ll host the National Armored Combat League,” Phillips said. “It’s Medieval Fights with close to 100 fighters. That will be our centerpiece.”
Mark your calendars for Oct. 7 and 8. Meanwhile, he’s on the hunt for vendors selling products representative of that era.
“Hey if you sell turkey legs ... “ Phillips said of the vendors he seeks. Inquiries can be emailed to info@5thcompanybrewing.com.
Meanwhile, 5th Company Brewing has even more entertainment planned. Micro Wrestlers take the stage April 28. New York Comedians return May 13 and the first Saturday in June brings the Chesquehanna Beef and Seafood Festival, which he said would bring together the flavors of the Chesapeake Bay and the Susquehanna River.
Find out more at https://5thcompanybrewing.com/.
•••
Choptank Fiber has received almost $16 million in grant funds from Maryland’s FY 2023 Network Infrastructure Program to continue efforts to get broadband service to the Eastern Shore. A division of Choptank Electric Cooperative, Choptank Fiber will use the grant to get high speed internet to more than 3,300 more underserved homes and businesses in Cecil and five other shore counties.
“I appreciate that Governor Moore and his team recognize the unique progress Choptank is making as we connect thousands of families to broadband service,” said Mike Malandro, President & CEO. “With this tremendous new grant, we will continue to change lives and bring the unserved into the world of broadband.”
•••
Wesley’s in Elkton, Forge Southern Comfort in North East and Chesapeake Inn in Chesapeake City are the restaurants that will take on Meatloaf Mayhem April 28 in a Chef’s Challenge to benefit Singerly Fire Company.
Meatloaf Mayhem tickets are $50 per person. Tickets are strictly limited to 160.
It begins at 6 p.m. Enjoy tasting each of the chef’s best recipe for meatloaf and dessert and vote on the best. The winning chef gets a trophy.
There will also be raffles and a 50/50.
Purchase tickets at https://singerly.com/2023-chefs-challenge/.
•••
Golf fans listen up. Shine up those clubs and get ready for a triple header of tournaments.
The Art of Golf is April 28 at Patriot’s Glen National Golf Course in Elkton to benefit Cecil County Arts Council. Entrance is $125 per golfer or $500 for a foursome.
Also at Patriot’s Glen on May 4 is the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament. $150 per golfer and $700 for a foursome.
On May 5, again at Patriot’s Glen, Remax Vision celebrates Cinco de Mayo with 18 holes to benefit Youth Empowerment Source. $125 per golfer.
Patriot’s Glen National Golf Course is located at 300 Patriots Way.
•••
Staff from LCH Health and Community Services are now better trained to screen for tuberculosis after finishing coursework from Dr. William Kramer‘s program through the Chester County Health Department.
The training included screening guidelines, how to interpret test results and how to choose the correct treatment.
“For those of our patient population who have either lived in or traveled to high-risk countries this is a very important screening,” said Kate Hoffer, LCH Family Nurse Practitioner. “Many people that we take care of would qualify for this [screening].”
Patients that have traveled outside the US, Canada or western Europe, or those who have lived in a residential facility, are considered high risk.
Tuberculosis is a highly contagious bacterial infection that affects the lungs and, if left untreated, can spread to other parts of the body and can be fatal. Anyone in Chester County who is concerned about their own risk can contact LCH at 610-444-7550.
•••
Papillion Event Space officially opens next week, making available its 2,300 square foot room for your next gathering.
Located at 109 South Bridge St. in Elkton, Papillion Event Space is owned and operated by Rae Frederique.
“Papillion is the French word for butterflies and I love butterflies,” Frederique said in explaining the name of the event space.
Up to 99 people can be in the space for a party, meeting or other event. After putting in new flooring and adding a second bathroom, Frederique said a prep kitchen was added along with a bar area. Bring in your own food or arrange for catering.
Rates start as low as $550 for 6.5 hours of rental time. Nights and weekend cost more.
“We figure one-and-a-half hours to set up, four hours for the event and an hour to clean up,” she said.
Papillion Event Space officially opens April 19 with a celebration from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Anyone wanting to see it now or book an event can go to papevent.com.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.