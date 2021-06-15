Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Three weeks, seven episodes and 500 downloads and counting.
Welcome to The Messy Imperfection; a podcast by, for and about women hosted by Dani Brown and Shannon Connelly.
Brown lives in North East; Connelly calls Perry Hall home but the ladies met on the job as Harford County paramedics. What began as a meeting on the curb at a Starbucks quickly turned into a sisterhood.
“We challenge each other in the best way possible,” Connelly said of their “yin and yang” relationship.
Their personal growth — which she describes as ‘exponential’ — is the reason why The Messy Imperfection was born.
“We are trying to pave the way for women to break free of the box society has put her in,” Connelly said. “We want to help people to be the best person they can be.”
Brown said they do each podcast with “real life and real working women” in mind.”These are women with a thousand things on their to-do list and none of those things are for her.”
The Messy Imperfection is a moment to step back and focus on a better you, Brown said.
“If you drive to work you have that time to fill your ears,” she said of the messages she and Connelly share. “I want to be a podcast that engages and inspires women.”
“Celebrate every victory,” Connelly said.
“You’ll see someone post on social media ‘Hey I lost weight’ and they respond, ‘No, it’s not’ (worth celebrating). Yes it is. Celebrate the shit out of that,” she said.
When you listen to The Messy Imperfection know that it is mostly raw and unedited. Neither lady comes to the microphone with a script or predetermined message. It can be an experience, a word spoken, or an event that could bring change or inspiration.
“We take what we’ve learned and put it in tangible take-aways,” Connelly said.
They embrace fear, assigning it this acronym: Face Everything and Rise.
You can find The Messy Imperfection on Apple, Spotify, Google and now Pandora.
“We just got notified that Pandora accepted us,” Connelly said.
Once the podcast reaches a certain number of downloads the ladies expect The Messy Imperfection will get noticed by sponsors.
•••
Pastries By Penny will celebrate its 1-year anniversary with a cake cutting Friday at 11 a.m.
Penny Muller-Barr never had a ribbon cutting since she opened the shop at 105 North St. in Elkton in the middle of the pandemic. Now, instead of a ribbon she will cut cake with all the pomp and ceremony she has earned in the past year.
•••
Enzo’s New York Square Pizza on North Bridge Street will cut the ribbon Monday morning.
The ristorante that is quickly becoming known for its hand tossed brick oven pizzas softly opened a few weeks ago.
Monday at 11 a.m the Viterbos will celebrate with local officials and slices of their signature pizza.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing its popular Summer Block Party back to the center of town starting July 2. The party will run from 3 until 8 p.m. with special events, sales, food and entertainment.
There’s still time for groups and organizations to get involved. Contact OACC at 610-932-0740.
•••
Dog Days of Summer is Friday in Elkton from 4:30 until 7:30. Bring your leashed and licensed furry friend and play together in the Puppy Pool hosted by the Elkton Alliance.
Ainsley’s Dog Biscuits will be at Elk River Brewing. Suz Quilt Studio is giving away dog bandanas. C3ntral Tavern will offer water and dog treats.
Inside the courthouse garden visit with Cecil County Animal Services, PAWS for People, The 8 Paws Bakery, Donuts for Mutts, AFT Pet Grooming & Self Wash and Personalized Dog Tags. Cecil County Arts Council will have paw waxing and a dog misting station and Cecil County Historical Society will offer Frozen Puppy Pops.
For the person holding the leash enjoy the human treats, which include Kona Ice.
•••
The Eastern Shore Recovery Project is looking for business owners and those involved in the economy to participate in a survey, which can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EconomicResilience.
The survey seeks your opinion on local, regional and national conditions regarding business, unemployment, wages and other topics. It should take less than 15 minutes of your time and will ask for no information that identifies the person taking the survey.
•••
Susquehanna Workforce Network is hosting a Virtual Job Fair June 22 from 10 a.m. until noon.
There are dozens of employers looking for qualified candidates including Bainbridge Development Corporation, Medline Industries, KeHE Distributors, Cecil County Correctional Facility and Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services.
“As the pandemic numbers continue to improve, economic and employment opportunities continue to gain speed in Cecil and Harford Counties,” said Bruce England, Executive Director of the Susquehanna Workforce Network. “Our Virtual Job Fair will connect employers in a wide variety of industries with jobseekers who are ready, willing and able to make their next career move.”
Participants must register in advance at swnetwork.org.
SWN is using a new platform for this job fair, which will allow job seekers to text directly to employers and hold an online interview.
England said there is still room for employers that want to be represented at the Virtual Job Fair. Employers need to register at swnetwork.org as well.
•••
Cecil Public Library and the Business Information Center is hosting a June 17 seminar to help you deal with the inevitable: change.
“How to Positively Manage Change in Your Business or Nonprofit” will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Fahim Karim, owner of the niche consulting firm Gear 2 Harvest, will present the seminar virtually.
For more information contact Ellie Jones at 410-996-5600 extension 1127 or register at https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/events/how-positively-manage-change-your-business-or-nonprofit
•••
Landmark Science and Engineering in Newark, Del. has announced that one of its employees is now licensed to serve in Maryland. Dakota M. Laidman-Murray, P.E. now has professional certification in Maryland as well as Delaware.
Meanwhile, Melissa C. Spratt has joined Landmark as Accounting and Financial Support Coordinator.
Laidman-Murray specializes in hydraulics and hydrologic analysis, stormwater management and flood studies and is the head of the Water Resources department.
John Gonzales, P.E., CPSWQ, branch manager at the Aberdeen office, said he is excited to add a new Maryland P.E. to the staff.
“Dakota brings real value in water resources engineering that will be beneficial with our stream and stormwater restorations projects in Maryland,” Gonzalez said.
Spratt, a Cecil College graduate and Elkton resident, will work in Landmark’s corporate office in Newark.
“Melissa is a perfect fit for Landmark’s financial side of the business and we look forward to her being part of our continued growth and success,” said Landmark CFO Helen Apostolico, CCFIP.
•••
Donna Horgan, a member of the Cecil County Board of Realtors, has been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Maryland Real Estate Commission. Horgan was sworn into her new position June 2. Her term will last four years.
•••
Food Lion To Go is now available at the store in North East Station. Shoppers can go online or through the Food Lion app and select their grocery needs along with a pick up time. Arrive at the store at 2500 West Pulaski Highway at the appointed time and your order will be brought to your vehicle.
“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”
Elkton and Perryville Food Lion stores are not part of this service yet.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
