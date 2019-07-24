Happening this week around the county …
Audrey Hunter has wanted to own a store since she was in middle school.
While she continues to work as a nurse, Hunter is realizing her dream by opening The Lucky Penny, located at 505 S. Main St. in North East. The store will feature a mix of old and new merchandise, including items made by local crafters and artists.
”The new items will be made by small businesses, free trade, nothing you can buy at Amazon, nothing you can find at Walmart,” Hunter explained.
Meanwhile, her vintage and antique pieces lean toward a mid-century modern vibe.
”But I am not going to pass on something if I see it and I like it,” she said.
A resident of North East, Hunter had been in the store when it was occupied by Stevie Lynn’s Bowtique.
”I came in and I said, ‘Wow,’” she recalled of her first encounter with what had been a hardware store decades ago. “The bones were amazing.”
Stevie Lynn’s Bowtique moved to 22 N. Main St. in May. When she found out the South Main Street location was available, Hunter said it meant the stars were aligning to make her store happen.
Wooden pigeon-hole shelving, built-in floor-to-ceiling shelving and other display possibilities from its days selling hardware are still in place.
The Lucky Penny will officially open for business at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, complete with a ribbon cutting by the North East Chamber of Commerce. Tongue in Cheek, a jazz duo from Baltimore, will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. and Hunter is planning refreshments.
Store hours at the start will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Look for The Lucky Penny on Facebook. Hunter said a website is still under construction.
•••
There’s a new, fun place to shop in Fredericktown on the Cecil County bank of the Sassafras River called Arbor that’s filled with great gift ideas for yourself or someone special. Liana and Greg Muennich opened the shop at 77 George St. in June in what Liana describes as “one of the oldest buildings in the area.”
”This used to be an antique store years ago,” she said. “It’s just been sitting here.”
Muennich said she loved the charm of the building, which still has its original doors and hardware. The knob to the rear entry is so odd to today’s shoppers that she posted directions to open the door.
Once inside, there are all things nautical, primitive, Americana and home spun, including locally sourced honey, handmade jewelry, tea towels, pottery, pillows and more.
”One of the things we sell best is the Sassafras River plaque,” she said of the map of the river in bright colors on a sturdy base. “We’re happy to support the local economy.”
With a background in retail, Muennich said opening the store was simple although stocking it was another matter.
”It’s a mix of the things we love,” she said, adding she couldn’t really say which item on her shelves is the ultimate favorite. “I wanted a shop I would love to shop at myself.”
{p class=”western”}Arbor is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Check out their website at arborgeorgetown.com
•••
Ellie Yeatman has rebranded her business, changing its name from Dip & Doodle Art Studio to Dip & Doodle Design Studio. She also closed her North East location.
“Most of what we do is remote, so why pay for a space to be honest?” Yeatman said.
Dip & Doodle Art Studio had been open since November 2016 in West Street Village.
The bulk of Yeatman’s work is designing such things as websites or other print and online materials as well as social media management. One current project is redesigning the menu for Snatcher’s Creekside, a cafe on South Main Street in North East.
However, the hands-on art is still part of the rebrand.
“I do camps, preschool visits and events,” she said. “I still do off-site art classes and birthday parties.”
To connect with Yeatman, call 443-593-4ART or send an email to dipanddoodleart@gmail.com
•••
Look for a new owner and a new name for the car dealership at the corner of U.S. Route 40 and Jackson Station Road in Perryville.
Humphreys Autos LLC is owned by Dane Humphreys who has been involved in auto sales since he was 7 year old — when it was his job to wash the cars on his father’s lot. He bought the Perryville business in May.
”I saw the opportunity,” he said, adding he also has experience in construction, real estate and has a doctorate in psychology. “Then I came back to the car business.”
Humphreys Autos is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. On-site financing is available.
”We service what we sell,” Humphreys said.
Call 410-618-2008 or go online to HumphreysAutos.com to learn more about the selection of vehicles for sale.
•••
Customers of Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun contributed $4,256 at checkout for Children’s Miracle Network in a campaign that ended recently.
“Our customers and associates have continued to generously support the work of CMN year after year in helping to save and improve the lives of children in our local communities,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations for Giant Food Stores, in a prepared statement. “With every donation, they are helping the CMN Hospital in their local community build new treatment facilities, purchase special equipment needed in the care of young patients and conduct groundbreaking research, helping to make miracles happen for the families who need them most.”
The Giant chain, which includes Martin’s stores, is one of the 15 top fundraisers for CMN.
•••
House of Hope Animal Rescue is looking for sponsors for its 7th annual Paws in the Park fundraiser to be held in September. Businesses and individuals can become sponsors for as little as $100, but the search is on for those $1,000 sponsors known as “Leader of the Pack.”
Founded in 2011, House of Hope is 100% volunteer run meaning every dollar raised goes to help animals in need in Cecil County.
To become a sponsor or to volunteer during Paw in the Park, which includes the 1-mile Furry Scurry and Family Fun Day send an email to mendy@houseofhopeanimalrescue.com or go online to hohanimalrescue.org
•••
It has happened at a drugstore in Philadelphia and other locations across the country, so Delaware State Police is offering tips for businesses who suspect a criminal flash mob is about to erupt.
On July 4 about 60 young people raced through a Walgreens, knocking items off store shelves, throwing items at employees trying to stop them, and stealing merchandise before fleeing. Police have made arrests after release surveillance footage from the store.
Tips include calling 911, notifying adjacent businesses and securing the store until police arrive. Other suggestions include securing high-priced items, knowing what is considered a larger than normal number of customers, and assigning employees certain tasks in the event of a mob event.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
