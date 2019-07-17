Happening this week around the county …
Taproom Trailers is quickly becoming popular for private, public and corporate parties. Zach Ross recently added to the line of party trailers by adding one for Cecil County and surrounding areas.
“We’re already booked solid in September,” Ross said.
The idea for Taproom Trailers came from his sister-in-law, Katie Ross.
“She wanted to make a bar out of her horse trailer,” he said.
The original idea was to provide a central location for beer to be poured from the tap at weddings. However, Ross said he saw the larger picture.
“Why limit yourself to just weddings?” he said, adding Taproom Trailers aren’t just for beer. He recently was hired by Amazon for an event in Baltimore and the Taproom Trailer dispensed water.
Look for the Taproom Trailer at the biergarten at Elk River Brewery in Elkton.
Ross delivers the trailer to your event. Running off its own generator, the customer can also use the 32-inch LED television for promotional videos, to run photo collages or present other viewing. Lighting can be customized for the event or venue, such as the colors of the bridal party. It’s also outfitted with a cooler and a freezer.
Ross is also ready to help his customers find someone to work the trailer.
“We have a list of certified bartenders you can hire,” he said, noting that certification is the training required for those who serve alcohol.
The customer provides whatever is served from the two-tap system.
To find out how to bring Taproom Trailer to your event, call Ross at 443-907-5696 or check out the Facebook page.
•••
Bomba’s Restaurant in North East was sold for $1.3 million to an undisclosed buyer, according to R.C. Burkheimer, auctioneer.
The July 12 auction drew a nice crowd, Burkheimer said, but added several of his big bidders withdrew when Cecil County officials warned that the building would need to be brought up to code or torn down.
Burkheimer said the fact that the business closed over a year ago also hurt sales.
”Now they have to go through all the permitting all over again,” he said. The liquor license did go with the sale and the property is now free and clear of all liens.
What originally opened as The Madison House in North East, became Poor Jimmy’s in the ‘90s to cater to tourists. Where Madison House was a coat-and-tie place, Poor Jimmy’s was casual. However by 2000, Jim Bomba Sr. stepped back and leased the establishment to the Maryland Jockey Club for an off-track betting parlor. The OTB closed in 2015, which set the wheels in motion for a new Bomba’s eatery. That only lasted 14 months.
Bomba came before the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners in June to ask that the license be extended to help with the auction.
The sale will become final Sept. 12.
•••
Payless Shoe Source officially closed its Big Elk Mall location on July 6, as did all its stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The North American arm of the global footwear business declared bankruptcy in April 2017 and the closure of stores was part of that protection process.
Cordish, which owns and operates the mall on U.S. Route 40 in Elkton, is looking for a new tenant for the store.
•••
You can play cardio drums and enjoy a nutritious drink at Healthies of Perryville, located at 1486 Perryville Road.
Chrissy Shepard is the owner of the shop where she sells healthy smoothies, teas, energy drinks and juices from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. She notes that these energy drinks are safe and natural, and Shepard is a poster child for the drinks.
”I’ve lost 98 pounds on this nutrition plan and I’ve kept it off,” Shepard said.
Along with the choice of hundreds of flavor combinations in a cup, Shepard also offers one-on-one coaching, personal nutrition plans, weight loss challenges and $5 drop-in fitness classes. Cardio Drumming is every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. Cardio Dance is every Monday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.
”In the fall I am going to add more activities,” she said. “I want to make it a community spot.”
Check out Healthies of Perryville on Facebook or call 410-618-2085 with questions or to order your drink and have it ready for pickup.
•••
Melissa Tapp is looking for businesses and individuals interested in helping with her fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals.
Prom of the Ages is a formal affair to be held in September. Tapp figures this would be a perfect event for couples, those wanting an excuse to dress up, and those who believe in St. Jude’s.
Founded by the late Danny Thomas, St. Jude hospitals offer free care to children and is devoted to finding cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and diseases.
“St. Jude is my favorite charity. They help kids,” Tapp said.
She already has a DJ and photographer donating their services for Prom of the Ages to be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21 at VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit. Tapp is looking for help with food and beverages.
You are expected to dress up for Prom of the Ages, Tapp said.
“But there’s a catch. Your formal wear can come from any era,” she said, noting she has already been trolling thrift stores in search of a 1960s-era gown for her mother and would love to see people come in something even more vintage. “This will be a little bit more fun.”
Or maybe you just want a reason to wear that mother-of-the-bride or bridesmaid dress one more time.
Anyone interested in donating services or prizes can contact Tapp through the event website at promoftheages.com.
Tickets can also be purchased through the website fro $30 per person or $50 a couple.
•••
The University of Maryland Extension is conducting a study of the well-being of farmers and Cecil County farmers are invited to take part in a July 22 focus group at the Queen Anne’s County office in Centreville at 10 a.m.
Those who take part in the seminar, which is expected to last about 90 minutes, would be compensated for their time.
Among the goals of the study is to determine the stresses that farmers feel and learn the best ways to offer support.
Call 410-758-0166 to respond to the invitation.
•••
Oxford (Pa.) Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a professional development workshop in September focusing on the use of video to best promote your business across social media platforms and online. ”That Video VooDoo” runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Vista Ridge at Ware Presbyterian Village, 1163 Kensington Lane in Oxford, Pa. — less than 10 miles from Rising Sun. The seminar is $10 for chamber members and $15 for everyone else. Register online at oxfordpa.org
