Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Got old tires?
Through a grant from the Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Environmental Service Cecil County is offering free disposal of old vehicle tires Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Central Landfill, 758 East Old Philadelphia Road in North East.
Bring proof of residency along with those old bicycle, lawn tractor, car, light truck or ATV tires. The limit is 10. The maximum allowable rim size is 24 inches, however tires can be on or off the rims.
Typically, depending on the size of the tire, Cecil County Solid Waste charges from $3 to $13 per tire. This Sunday drop off aims to give residents a break on that and also, hopefully, cut down on the incidences of tires being dumped illegally. Tires are also an item that can collect standing water and attract the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus.
For more information on Cecil County's Recycling Program contact Tanya Adams, program manager, at 410-996-6275.
•••
Susquehanna Workforce Network held its annual meeting last week at Water's Edge in Belcamp, honoring employees with five or more years of service and hearing from Mika J. Cross, an award-winning workplace transformation specialist.
Cross talked about how different the world of employment is post pandemic.
"In February 2021 many US workers were fully remote and nearly a quarter of those will continue to work remotely in 2025," Cross said. "We're also seeing more freelance and contract workers."
Cross said at the height of the pandemic 72% of federal jobs went remote and some will likely never go back to the office.
"But remote doesn't mean you can work anywhere. Most have restrictions on location," she said, adding that "95% have some geographic requirement."
As for the 'great resignation,' Cross said workers are forcing companies to rethink their offerings.
"9-to-5 doesn't work for most people any more. Flexibility is a real best seller,' she said. Employees want a better work-life balance.
"Design your workplace for well being," Cross said. "Company culture is key. Culture impacts your customers."
"Workforce analytics show that women and certain minorities thrive better in a remote job," Cross said. That's especially true when children or caring for an aging family member is involved.
Cross urged employers to consider rebranding their workplace and offering training to managers to better handle the challenges of a hybrid workforce.
•••
SunMed Growers in Warwick has entered into an agreement with Cookies to distribute its line of edible cannabis products.
“We’re thrilled to expand the Cookie’s brand in Maryland. Their reputation for potent, flavorful and aromatic cannabis cultivars – and their commitment to cultivating some of the highest-quality products in the world – is right in line with our mission to deliver the most high-quality, holistic alternative medicine for Maryland patients,” said SunMed CEO, Jake Van Wingerden.
This is the next step for the operation, which finished an $18 million expansion late last year. That expansion means the greenhouse has tripled in size.
Parker Berling, president of Cookies, was excited to expand the company footprint through its relationship with SunMed.
"Their state of the art 250,000 square foot greenhouse will provide high quality biomass for an entirely new portfolio of Cookies products that will be rolling out all summer," Berling said.
"Cookies is a brand associated with very specific genetics or strains," said Justin Garcia, compliance and public relations manager. He hinted that SunMed would be expanding again, adding production of those Cookies items and an outdoor growing operation to work alongside its controlled greenhouses.
SunMed is one of the only growing operations in Maryland using natural sunlight for cultivation.
Cookies was founded in 2010 and offers more than 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and over 2,000 products including snacks, vapes and mushrooms.
•••
Broad Street Tavern in Perryville is hosting a fundraiser Thursday night to benefit The Phoenyx Farm and Sanctuary featuring music by Water Your Horses.
Located in Fallston, The Phoenyx Farm and Sanctuary is a horse rescue and rehabilitation facility. Enjoy great food, drinks and music while helping this worthwhile non-profit organization.
The fundraiser includes a live auction operated by BW Unlimited. The fun begins at 7 p.m. at Broad Street Tavern, 648 Broad St.
•••
Get our your bag and shine up those clubs for the 11th Annual Christmas in July Golf Outing to benefit Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots Cecil County July 8 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
Along with playing the game, there are many ways to support Toys for Tots including sponsorship and donating gift baskets and prizes. The cost is $125 per player with registration at 8 a.m. and shotgun start at 9.
Contact Betty Dean for sponsorships, making a donation or to get signed up to play at 443-309-4430.
•••
The state of Maryland has reported its lowest unemployment rate -- 4% -- since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state gained 334,200 jobs in May, with the largest growth in the Leisure and Hospitality sector. Mining, Logging and Construction, Education and Health Services, Financial Activities, Professional and Business Services and Information saw growth while Manufacturing remained the same.
Although May county breakdowns have not yet been released, Cecil County's April jobless rate was 3.3%.
•••
The newest member of Cecil College's Board of Trustees for Cameron A. Brown. An attorney with Wilson, Rollins and Brown in Elkton, Brown takes the seat being vacated by Michael J. Scibinico II, who announced his retirement from the board.
“I am thrilled to have been offered this leadership opportunity," Brown said. "The College is creating pathways for folks to develop skills and apply them within our community. These opportunities improve the quality of life for everyone who lives in Cecil County."
Meanwhile, Richard Street III is the new chairman of the Harford Community College Board of Trustees. Brian Walker has been named vice-chair.
•••
All Cecil County high school students ages 14-19, not just high school athletes, are invited to work out free this summer at Planet Fitness in Big Elk Mall. Sign up for the High School Summer Pass at https://www.planetfitness.com/summerpass/registration.
To sweeten the pot, Planet Fitness is going to reward one student in each state who is enrolled in the High School Summer Pass program with a $500 scholarship and the possibility of a grand prize of $5,000.
According to a PF study, 93 percent of high school students state they want to stay healthy over the summer but lack the motivation or access to make it happen.
•••
Project Restore grants are available again from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Apply starting July 7 for a share of $25 million in state funds aimed at filling in vacant retail and commercial building space.
There are two grant programs. Property Assistance gives a one-year allotment of up to $30,000 to help with eligible rent, mortgage, or property improvements.
Business Operations provides up the $250,000 per year for capital improvements, operating costs or the costs associated with establishing operations in a vacant building.
For details and a Project Restore application go to https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/ProjectRestore/default.aspx.
•••
Start-Up Cecil is a small business contest for teenagers with a cash prize up to $100 for the winning entrepreneur. Cecil County Public Library's Business Information Center is hosting the program, which begins July 11.
If your 6th through 10th-grader has an interesting idea for a product or service, register for the program that includes a three-day session of workshops followed by a showcase of all the ideas.
The workshops will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. July 11-13 with the showcase on July 14 at 6:30, all in the North East Branch library at 485 Mauldin Avenue.
There are only a few seats left so get to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/event/start-cecil-1 and register.
