Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Sunny Settlements officially opens for business Sept. 15 at 120 South Main St. in North East.
Ashlie Pruett said this is an expansion of the business, which opened its first office in Kennett Square, Pa. almost a year ago.
“I am licensed in Maryland and I was working in a Maryland law firm,” Pruett said Tuesday. “I branched out on my own.”
Sunny Settlements is licensed in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. Homeowners in Cecil County can take advantage of their property title services at the North East location, at the office of their real estate agent or another mutual location.
“We work by appointment only but we’re very flexible with our time,” she said. “We know people have to close after work.”
The ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. and there will be a reception to follow until 8 p.m. For more information, or an appointment, contact Pruett at 410-697-9099.
•••
Kacy Yates, an attorney and judicial law clerk in Kent County, will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 27 meeting of Top of the Bay Business Women. Yates will talk about what is necessary to start your own business.
To be held at Spork Cafe, 102 West Main St. in Elkton, TBBW will meet from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. This gives the opportunity for networking and other important connections. Go to topofthebaybusinesswomen.com to reserve your seat for $25, which includes lunch by Spork Cafe.
•••
The United Way of Cecil County will be looking for a new executive director soon.
Melissa Tapp, who took the role a little over a year ago, announced Tuesday she was stepping down, effective Sept. 11.
“This incredible journey has been one of both immense joy and profound growth, and I’m truly grateful for every moment we’ve shared,” Tapp said via Facebook two days after a successful back to school event at 5th Company Brewing in Perryville.
Tapp was named the executive director in July 2022. She came to the charity from Amazon.
While she did not say why she was leaving, Tapp urged anyone reading her words to get involved in the community.
“Your voice is your most potent weapon. Your donations matter — they can be a lifeline for the causes that touch your heart,” she said. “Volunteer to be a part of the change you wish to see in your community; every small act adds up to a greater good. Be that game-changer in your community. We need each and every one of you.”
Tapp also did not indicate where her next job would land her.
“I am grateful to have played a part in making a difference in the lives of the extraordinary people of Cecil County,” her statement read in closing. “As I step into this new chapter, I encourage you to continue to support the causes that matter most to you. Give your funds, your time, your voice — they all have the power to shape a better future for Cecil County. Together, we can keep the flame of positive change burning bright.”
•••
Lovefood has named North East Chocolates, also known as The Itsy Bitsy Candy Store in North East the best candy store in Maryland. The article that looked at sweets shops in all 50 states calls The Itsy Bitsy Candy Store “a diminutive, totally charming cottage that houses a deceptive volume of candy.”
Known by locals as North East Chocolates, The Itsy Bitsy Candy Store is located at 24 South Main St. in North East.
•••
J.P. Morgan Chase has donated $100,000 to ChristianaCare to support the Health Impacts Program. This is a program targeting disadvantaged youth in Delaware will introduce them to health care careers. Training is followed by a nine-month paid internship and an inside track on hiring opportunities with the health care company.
“There are fantastic opportunities in health care today that can match up with a wide variety of interests and provide young people with a career path that offers financial stability and growth — plus the personal rewards of doing work that helps others,” said Kamela Smith, M.Ed., manager of Community Education and Engagement at ChristianaCare. “This program is an exciting opportunity to expand our local health care workforce while inspiring young people in our community to be the next generation of caregivers.”
The gift to ChristianaCare was part of a larger $30 million Racial Equity Commitment fund administered by J.P. Morgan Chase.
•••
The Friends of Cecil County Public Library Crab Crawl is Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Kathy’s Corner Shop, 100 South Main St. in North East is offering library patrons and others in to shop as they stroll from one Crab Crawl venue to the next.
Look for the crab stickers on items inside the store, which means that is a Crab Crawl Special with a discount.
Oh, and if you want to get your metabolism moving before you enjoy the Crab Crawl, Breathe Yoga Studio is offering $3 off its Saturday morning vinyasa class with Kati from 8-9 a.m. with the coupon code CRABBY99 at breatheyoga.studio.
•••
Giordano’s is showing off its newly renovated Sports Bar on Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. As part of the celebration, enter to win one of two Philadelphia Eagles jerseys; Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce. Giordano’s is located at 633 East Cypress St. in Kennett Square, Pa.
•••
The Darren Daulton Foundation Fall Classic will be held Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Chesapeake Inn and Marina in Chesapeake City. Tickets are $75 per person and include open bar, a buffet, music, an auction, raffles and appearances by Mickey Morandini, Tommy Greene, Ruben Amaro Jr, Danny Jackson, Wes Chamberlin, Dickie Noles, Dave Hollins, Steve Jeltz, Scott Eyre and Bernie Parent.
The foundation helps families fighting brain cancer. Daulton was diagnosed with Gliomablastoma in 2013. He formed the foundation before the aggressive cancer took his life in 2017.
To get tickets or more details go to https://www.darrendaultonfoundation.org/event-details/fall-classic Chesapeake Inn and Marina is located at 605 Second St. in Chesapeake City.
•••
Street Lamp Community Theater will host a 2024 Season Reveal Fundraiser Saturday at Flickerwood Wine Cellars and Twisted Treats in Oxford, Pa. Tickets are $20 per person. The reveal includes a greatest hits from the 2023 season along with a sampling of what’s to come in 2024 for the Rising Sun theatre company.
Food sales begin at 5 with the show starting at 6 p.m.
Get details and tickets at http://tinyurl.com/2uh4n9kn.
Flickerwood Wine Cellars and Twisted Treats is located at 920 Market St. in Oxford.
•••
Tickets are on sale now for ‘Siptember,’ a three-venue adventure featuring wine and beer tastings and music, plus access to vendors and dining specials. Your $33 ticket also gives you free shuttle service to all three venues: Bayheads Brewing in Chesapeake City, Broken Spoke Winery in Earleville and Deep Blue at Kitty Knight House in Georgetown. Get your tickets at https://www.brokenspokewinery.com/events/sip-tember2023.
•••
Don’t forget Music on the Green in North East Thursday from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of North East River Rocks. It’s a free concert made possible by Crouch Funeral Home.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.