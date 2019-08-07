Happening this week around the county …
Karlee’s Subworks Pizzeria Express is now open for business in the Crossroads Shopping Center, located at 120 E. Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Carl and Kathy Jarusek named the eatery after their 14-year-old daughter, Karlee. In fact, the entire chain has been rebranded with the Karlee’s Subworks name.
The menu in Elkton is a smaller version of the one offered at the couple’s Perryville restaurant, located at 5319 Pulaski Highway. However, their popular crab cakes are on both menus.
”We have good crab cakes,” Kathy said.
Plans are being finalized to begin shipping the crab cakes anywhere. According to Carl, in the two weeks that the Elkton location has been open, crab cakes have been a top seller.
Karlee works at the Perryville shop and will one day be in charge of the Elkton location, Kathy said.
”This was a good opportunity for us,” she said adding they took over a former pizza shop so little had to be done to get started.
”This is an express,” Carl said, meaning that with no tables all food is carry-out.
Karlee’s Subworks is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. You can use Doordash and Uber Eats for delivery. Call 443-406-3803 or order online at KarleesSubworks.com
•••
If you are a truck driver in search of work, then Susquehanna Workforce Center invites you to their annual Trucking Career Job Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the center located at 1275 W. Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
At least 16 companies will be on hand with openings to fill.
Cecil College will also be on hand with representatives from its CDL Driving School for those interested in training for a trucking career.
For more information, contact Alan Sexton at SWN at 410-996-0542.
•••
Hair Cuttery shops across the country — including the Big Elk Mall location in Elkton — is taking part in a back to school promotion that will provide free haircuts to children in need.
Through Aug. 15, every children’s haircut purchased will become a coupon for another child to also get a haircut. These coupons are distributed locally through social service organizations.
•••
One of the most colorful events of the year happens Saturday in North East with the return of The Quest. Starting at 11 a.m. at The Green at 130 S. Main St., participants can begin the hunt for gems and win prizes. Unicorns, faeries, mermaids and other mythical creatures will abound.
Feel free to dress up — in fact, consider it a dare from the North East Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile take in all the fun freebies, including glittery face painting, music, a photo prop booth and more.
•••
The Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce recently donated $5,000 to Cecil College to provide scholarships for students pursuing health care degrees. The chamber’s annual health fair provided the funds.
Cecil College offers a variety of fields of study including nursing, paramedic, exercise science and physical therapist assistant.
“There continues to be a need in the county to provide healthcare services, and Cecil College is working to meet those needs,” said Cecil College President Mary Way Bolt in a prepared statement.
Dr. Joseph Weidner from Stone Run Family Medicine, who chairs the health fairs, said the chamber was eager to work with the college.
“As a physician, it is important to live in a place where people can grow and learn. Anything we can do to create healthy lifestyle opportunities within the community and meets the needs of the county through programs such as those at Cecil College is vital,” Weidner said in a statement.
The next Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce Health Fair will be Friday, Oct. 18, at Grace Bible Chapel near Rising Sun.
•••
The North East Chamber of Commerce will host a happy hour on Aug. 15 at Port House Grill. From 5 to 7 p.m., attendees can get a chance to network and nibble on hors d’oeuvres on the patio at 15 N. Main St.
Chamber members pay $10 while non-members pay $15. Space is limited so you must RSVP by Aug. 12. by sending an email to info@northeastchamber.org
•••
Armstrong has added another level of service to its internet offerings with Enhanced WiFi and the Plume app.
Zoom Internet with Enhanced WiFi offers whole house coverage with the Plume app for control of the technology.
David Wittmann, vice president of cable marketing, said the company realizes that today’s homes have more devices using the wireless signal.
”The average home has 10 devices,” Wittmann said.
With the enhanced signal — available to the top three tiers or Zoom internet service — there is better reception and security.
”It’s a better experience for all the devices in their home,” he said.
With the Plume app the customer can control the usage of the wifi and the devices being used.
“It’s an outstanding service,” he said of the app, which has a 4.7 rating in the app store.
For the first six months the cost is $49.95 per month for Zoom I, compared to the $34.95 cost of Zoom Express. After six months Zoom I will be $72.95 per month.
•••
The Greater Maryland chapter of the Better Business Bureau is taking nominations for its annual Spark and Torch awards.
The awards will be presented in October at the Big Blue Bash at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Spark awards are for businesses operating for up to three years, while Torch Award for Ethics target businesses operating for three years or more.
For more information, contact Joann Francavilla at 410-332-0739.
Nominations are due by Aug. 22.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
