Wayne Stafford has been named president of the Maryland Farm Bureau.
The Elkton resident, who runs StaffHerd Angus on Old Elm Road, had been 1st vice president of the statewide chapter of the national organization. He succeeds Chuck Fry, who had been president the past six years.
”I’ll have a lot more duties and a lot more meetings,” Stafford said, describing his new role. “And I’ll probably have to go to Annapolis more to testify.”
Jonathan Quinn, also a former Cecil County Farm Bureau president from Warwick, was named 2nd vice president.
Stafford said it will be good to have Cecil County farmers and agriculture represented at this level although as president he said he will have to keep every segment of the state in mind.
”We represent all agriculture, not just a certain segment,” Stafford said.
The good news is each member has just one vote, he noted.
In the county Stafford is known for his presence in the farm community from the Cecil County Farm Bureau to the Farm Museum and the Cecil County Fair Board.
Each can be re-elected every two years. There are no term limits.
•••
Timothy Sherwood has been named the new vice president of Academic Affairs for Harford Community College in Bel Air, Md.
“We are so excited to bring Dr. Sherwood onboard at HCC,” said Harford’s president, Dr. Dianna G. Phillips. “He has proven himself to be a collaborative, innovative, principled higher education leader. We are confident that he will further the College’s mission to help our students grow, achieve, inspire, and contribute to our global society.”
Sherwood will begin the role next month. He comes to HCC from Oakland Community College in Michigan where he was associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. He earned a PhD in chemistry from the University of Delaware.
•••
Rural Maryland Council presented its Outstanding Rural Economic Development award to the Cecil County Office of Economic Development at its recent annual meeting in Annapolis, Md.
“It’s truly an honor for the Cecil County Office of Economic Development to be recognized statewide for its efforts. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Chris Moyer, economic development director.
RMC gives the award in recognition of the successful attraction, retention or creation of jobs in keeping with the objectives set forth by that particular agency.
Bruce England, executive director of the Susquehanna Workforce Network, was who nominated Cecil County OED for the award.
•••
Four new craft breweries have been added to the Delaware On Tap mobile app including Autumn Arch Beer Project in Newark. Delaware Tourism calls this its most popular app for people in search of unique locations for locally brewed craft beer and nearby eateries.
To date there are 36 breweries, wineries, cideries and meaderies listed in Delaware On Tap. The app is available for Android and iOS phones.
You can use the app to track your visits and get a free commemorative pint glass on your 10th stop.
Delaware ranks second in the nation for the number of gallons of beer produced per resident 21 or older and 9th in economic impact per capita according to the Brewers Association.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Upper Chesapeake Ballroom, 210 South Mauldin Avenue in North East. Calling it ”Jingle and Mingle” the holiday themed affair will culminate with the announcement of Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Winners of our Spirit (Christmas Tree & Window) Decorating Contests. For more information call Tracy at 443-907-4380
•••
Cecil County farmers who want to look into the best way to pass the family farm onto the next generation are invited to a series of one day succession workshops, with one to be held Jan. 15 at Calvert Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road near Rising Sun.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service the average age of a farm operator in Maryland is 59. That, according to the University of Maryland Extension Service, illustrates the increasing need for today’s farmers to understand the legalities of estate planning and other financial tools to prepare for the future.
At Calvert Grange from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the topic is Transferring the Farm to the Next Generation. Wicomico, Montgomery and Carroll counties will host the second half called “Investing in Your Farm’s Future.”
For more information call the Cecil County Extension Office at 410-996-5280 or go online to extension.umd.edu. The cost is $15 per person.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
