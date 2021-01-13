Happening this week around Cecil County …
Main Street shoppers in North East are finding Stacker’s Gourmet Deli has become a favorite spot to grab a sandwich and go.
“It’s been great, even with COVID,” said Karen Dixon who, with her husband Matt, opened Stacker’s at 33 South Main St. in November. “We only do take out.”
While the term “deli” invokes thoughts of Reubens, and Italian subs, Dixon said Stacker’s is becoming better known for something else on its extensive menu.
“Our most popular item is our crab cake egg rolls,” she said, adding there’s also a buffalo chicken and cheesesteak egg roll option. There’s a drool-worthy selection of subs, grinders, hot and cold sandwiches, platters and gourmet salads. You can also purchase lunch meat by the pound for your sandwich-making at home.
Stacker’s Gourmet Deli is open Thursday through Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pick up or arrange a DoorDash delivery.
Call 443-715-2105 to order or go to the Facebook page to see a menu.
•••
The Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is looking for your thoughts and opinions with a 10-question survey. The survey asks lighthearted questions such as a favorite place to eat, a new hobby you started in 2020 and about random acts of kindness for which you were the giver or the receiver.
Chamber members got the link via email. However those not in the chamber can also participate by sending an email to Katie Lewis; klewis@cecilchamber.com.
The survey deadline is Jan. 15. The information gleaned will be used for a Jan. 21 chamber event.
•••
Maryland Emergency Management Agency has a new program aimed at getting businesses into the loop for information and networking during an emergency.
Interested businesses can get details on the Private Sector Integration Program. By joining, there is a guaranteed connection to such things as the most up to date information is a time of emergency, training and exercising opportunities, preparedness resources and more.
To sign up or to find out more go to mema.maryland.gov
•••
What if you were told there was a piece of equipment about the size of a space heater that could kill COVID-19 and other viruses in minutes making your office, restaurant, or lobby safer?
Robin Spurdle is working with Beyond By Aerus to get the word out about ActivePure; a technology designed by NASA and proven by the Food and Drug Administration to kill the virus that is driving the global pandemic.
“It’s such a game changer,” Spurdle said Monday. “This will help people get re-opened quickly.”
One Pure & Clean unit can treat 1,500 square feet of office or commercial space according to Nicole Walsh who, with her husband Tom, owns the regional franchise located at 2435 Kirkwood Highway.
“We’re an environmental health and wellness company,” Walsh explained. “The technology we offer is state of the art; high end.”
While it won’t eliminate the need for masks, this will clean without the use of chemicals, removing mold, bacteria and viruses.
“It kills almost instantly in the air and on surfaces ... even the buttons on the TV remote control,” Walsh said.
While there’s an onboard HEPA filter for the unit itself, Walsh said the cells that do the cleaning only need replacement every two years. Ranging in price from $50 to $6,000, the smallest is worn around the neck on a lanyard to create a germ free bubble around the face.
Once its effectiveness was established, the FDA fast tracked its certification under Emergency Use Authorization. Spurdle said that also means businesses can use CARES Act grant money to purchase the equipment.
To top it off, the ActivePure products are made in the USA in Bristol, Va.
To learn more go to www.AerusDE.com or call Spurdle at 443-350-4979.
•••
Cecil County entrepreneurs now have a hub space where they can meet with prospects, offer product demonstrations or train staff thanks to Sherry Martin and The Honeycomb Center, LLC.
“It’s something I’ve been talking about for a couple of years,” Martin said Monday. As an independent executive sales representative for Mary Kay, Martin understands the need for office and meeting space for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The almost 3,000-square-foot space in the Elkton Commercial Plaza is also available to churches, mom’s groups, clubs or other networking organizations.
Carmen Gillot, independent beauty consultant, and in charge of social media for The Honeycomb Center, said the space is rented in 3-, 5-, and 8-hour increments starting at $100.
“We also use the space to host Girl’s Day Out,” Gillot said. That’s typically held the fourth Saturday of each month from 2 until 5 p.m. highlighting women-owned businesses and products.
“We want to help the women in this area and lift each other up and enrich each other’s lives,” said Cecile Gibbs, independent sales director. “We also want to highlight entrepreneurs in the community as well.” The next Girl’s Day Out is Jan. 23.
Rosita Lee, independent sales director, said The Honeycomb Center means she doesn’t have to lug everything with her to gather her sales force for a workshop since much of what she would need is already in house.
“But I needed a central location to educate our ladies,” Lee said. With the center she is able to pursue her vision.
To book The Honeycomb Center or to find out more about being a vendor for Girl’s Day Out go to the Facebook page or call 443-945-4418
•••
The Business Information Center at Cecil County Public Libraries is hosting its first virtual program of the year on Jan. 21
Starting at 5:30 p.m. the program, facilitated by Ellie Jones, will center on the book by Tom “Big Al” Schreiter called ”The Four Color Personalities.” Schreiter discusses the four basic personalities and how each interacts with the other. It’s great information to have whether you use it in the boardroom or the bedroom. Think of it as a win-win for your communication toolbox.
Get more information and register by checking out the events page at cecilcountylibrary.org
•••
The New Castle County Chamber of Commerce has named Info Solutions LLC its 2020 Small Business of the Year.
Located in Wilmington and founded in 2008, Info Solutions LLC was recognized as one of the fastest-growing information technology companies in the Mid-Atlantic region.
“Receiving this award is extra special given what 2020 has thrown at all of us. It represents and recognizes our team’s dedication, hard work, and the personal sacrifices they’ve made throughout the year,” said William Riley, managing partner.
Jaimie Watts, the chamber‘s director of events, made the announcement, pointing out the company’s success in spite of a trying year.
“Info Solutions has had a stellar year, even in the midst of a pandemic,” Watts said. “The company simultaneously supported the changing needs of the business community and adapted to your own changing needs while successfully showing financial and hiring growth year-over-year.”
The company sees its success differently.
“Even though 2020 was a challenge to us as a company and as individuals, we consider ourselves very fortunate,” said Mark Olazagasti, managing partner, citing the company’s desire to participate and be present outside the office. “So, it is extremely important to give back to the community in which we work and live.”
•••
Any small-, women-, minority- or veteran-owned business in Cecil County interested in winning contracts with Maryland should attend a Jan. 26 webinar hosted by Lisa Mitchell Sennaar, Small Business Reserve Compliance Manager in the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs.
The free virtual program begins at 2 p.m. You will get in-depth knowledge of the program, requirements and policies involved.
Maryland has some $400 million available in contracts.
Registration is required to attend. Go here to get signed up: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gCOVct2NREmDBf1Bn6e-EA
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
