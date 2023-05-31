Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
The iconic Spready Oak Country Cafe is up for sale; not the property, just the restaurant located at 1643 Conowingo Road in Rising Sun.
Spready Oak was named for the historical tree that once stood in front of the restaurant, but was felled by a storm in the 1980s. The stately oak held a place in Cecil County history in that Gen. Lafayette‘s army camped around the tree in 1781.
This is a turn-key operation that was established more than 60 years ago. All equipment including a prep kitchen, furnishings and all supplies are included. While the price is listed at $120,000, it can be negotiated. Call 410-378-2007.
•••
Sponsorships are being sought for the 5th Annual Tap Into the Tavern to be held Sept. 9 at Rodgers Tavern in Perryville. The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to replace the aging and leaking roof on the colonial-era tavern that operated along the Susquehanna River from 1695 to 1880. Perryville owns the historic property and operates it as a museum and cultural center.
Tap Into the Tavern will offer wine and craft beer tasting, live music, food and more from 3 until 7 p.m. Sponsorship levels run from $20 to $2,500.
Businesses interested in participating should contact Charles Hicks at Perryville Town Hall, 410-642-6066 ext. 2012.
•••
The 2023 Cecil Leadership Institute graduated its largest class May 18th.
There were 25 students in the 24th class that included business, education and community leaders. CLI is a 15-week course where students hear from CEOs and leadership from some of the largest companies in Cecil County including Warwick Mushroom Farms, WL Gore and Restoration Hardware.
Learn more about Cecil Leadership Institute and how to join the next class by contacting Laurie Raphael at 443-907-1376.
•••
Artesian Resources Corporation has closed its public offering 695,650 shares of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock at a purchase price of $50.00 per share.
The sale generated roughly $33 million for the company, which owns and operates Artesian Water Company. The company will use the funds for capital investments and to pay outstanding debts.
•••
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf is on stage through June 3 at Showcase on Main in Elkton.
Starring Frank Baldo, Melanie Bishop, William Bryant and Christy Lewis, the Edward Albee play is considered an American theatrical masterpiece.
Tickets start at $20. The curtains rise at 7 p.m. each night. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4f7yr577 for tickets. Showcase on Main is at 116 East Main St. in Elkton.
•••
Donald Fry, a former member of the Maryland Senate and Maryland House of Delegates representing Harford County, has been named chairman of the Board of Directors of Harford Mutual Insurance Group. The appointment was approved by policyholders at the May 19 annual meeting.
•••
NAI Emory Hill has two Newark properties available for lease.
100 Lake Drive in Pencader Corp. Center is zoned industrial, offering up to 28,000-square feet of space on 8.6 acres.
At 130 Executive Drive, Suite 6 is another industrial property with 10,322 square feet of space for lease. Call 302-322-9500 for details or a tour.
•••
Registration closes June 8 for Joltin’ Joe’s Baseball and Softball Camp to be held June 19-23 at Meadow Park in Elkton.
A former professional baseball player for the Montreal Expos and the Detroit Tigers, Joe Vanaskey then went on to scout for the Baltimore Orioles and Florida Marlins.
The Joltin’ Joe Camp is limited to 100 kids ages 6 and up and will run from 8 a.m. until 4:30 each day.
To register or for more information call 302-293-7525.
•••
Galena Mini Market sold a $10,000 winning ticket, according to Maryland Lottery officials.
Anyone who purchased a Maryland Riches scratch off at the store, located at 101 North Main St., should check the ticket again.
A customer of Fallston Liquors is holding an even bigger prize from the Hot 777 game. The unidentified winner told lottery officials that his house is paid off and he is nearing retirement so the prize money will support him when he stops working.
•••
If you were a patient of Elkton Family Eye Care on Landing Lane in Elkton your medical records are now in the hands of Lavenburg Medical.
Kelly Smith, practice administrator, said the practice in the Chesapeake Corporate Center was contacted by Elkton Family Eye Care two months ago.
“They called us and asked if we’d be willing to take on their patients,” Smith said Tuesday. “We had a mover bring the records to us ... so patients weren’t just left high and dry.”
Patients calling the former practice phone number — 410-398-7077 — now get forwarded to the Lavenburg office at 103 Chesapeake Boulevard Suite C. Smith said that does not mean people are required to use those services and can make arrangements to get their records for a new doctor of their choice.
•••
Dove Valley Winery at 645 Harrington Road in Rising Sun is hosting a free Concert Under the Stars by Northern Chesapeake Symphony Orchestra June 9 at 8 p.m.
Bring your favorite lawn chair or a blanket. Dove Valley will have beverages — including their wines — for sale and will be taking donations to support the orchestra.
Northern Chesapeake Symphony Orchestra will include performances by the Brass Ensemble, String Quartet, String Orchestra and Full Orchestra.
•••
A funeral service will be held June 1 at 11 a.m. at Patterson Funeral Home in Perryville for Robert Leslie Jackson, the owner of R.L. Jackson Inc. on Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
Jackson died May 23 at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware. He was 85.
Known by most as Snapper, Jackson ran the company he founded in the early 1980s that specialized in trucking and truck parts.
Patterson Funeral Home is located at 1493 Clayton St. in Perryville.
•••
Sixteen artists, three authors and one live musician will be featured Friday evening at The Palette and the Page, 120 East Main St. in Elkton.
This First Friday Special Exhibit Gallery is in conjunction with Elkton’s First Friday celebration for June and continues to highlight the annual member artists in ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, painting, photography, leather and more.
Daniel Ford, Sharon Pelham and Leasy James and Ethan Kellum will be signing their books and Jude Heath will serenade the audience throughout.
The First Friday Special Exhibit Gallery will be open from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday.
•••
Gallorette Boutique in Chesapeake City is bringing LM Boots to their shop at 222 Bohemia Avenue Sunday for custom fittings.
Appointments are necessary for a fitting. The first appointment is at 1 p.m. for these custom leather riding boots. Go to https://www.galloretteboutique.com/events to schedule.
LM Boots is based in Wellington, Fla.
•••
There’s going to be a Seafood Festival Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 5th Company Brewing in Perryville. In conjunction with the town’s 1st Saturday Farm & Flea Market, the Seafood Festival includes seafood trucks, market vendors, live music, an Under the Sea bounce house, creative corner, bubble party and more.
It won’t be hard to find the Seafood Festival because it will be at Lower Ferry Park at the corner of Broad Street and Roundhouse Drive.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
