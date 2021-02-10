Happening this week around Cecil County …
Sonny Bea’s Floral & Event Design is branching out and adding a second location in Oxford; Sonny Bea’s Floral Studio, with a specific market in mind.
“This will be our floral design location for weddings,” said Natalie Weaver, who opened the first Sonny Bea’s in Nov. 2019 in the Oxford Square Shopping Center. “We want to expand our bridal options.”
At Sonny Bea’s Floral Studio that includes post-wedding services such as bridal bouquet preservation.
“The flowers could be pressed and dried or placed in resin,” Weaver said.
Weaver said funeral arrangements would also be fulfilled here because of the additional floor space, which is helpful for grave blankets and other large arrangements.
The additional floor space also gives Weaver a chance to allow local crafters and artisans to shine and share.
“This space allows us to have more classes,” Weaver said. Those classes would include floral design, cupcake decorating, cake decorating and essential oils for starters.
Of course, this would be once COVID-19 is under control.
“We want to invite local vendors in the community,” she said of the classes Sonny Bea’s offered a year ago. “We want to get back to that when all this calms down.”
Although the new Sonny Bea’s Floral Studio at 1 South Third St. doesn’t officially open until next month, Weaver plans to use this second location to help with Valentine’s Day sales.
“We’ll have grab-and-go things here; bouquets and arrangements and Neuchatel Chocolates,” she said. Those who order in advance can designate from which store the order will be picked up. Hours at the downtown store will be 4-6 p.m. this Friday, 10-4 Saturday and 10-2 Sunday.
Weaver had been thinking about expansion so when the space became available she jumped at the opportunity. Plus she connected with Michelle Cage, a noted local floral designer.
“Once I saw her skills I wanted her,” Weaver said.
Find out more at the Sonny Bea’s Facebook page or call 610-932-8339.
•••
Cecil County Public Library is hosting a Feb. 23 virtual seminar called “Learn How the Library Can Help Your Business or Non-profit” presented by their Business Information Center.
Register now for the free seminar at https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/events/learn-how-library-can-help-your-business-or-non-profit. It starts at 5 p.m.
Seminar topics include improving your skillsets and discovering your target audience. Business librarians will also show how the Business Information Center can help your business or non-profit grow.
•••
In that same vein, Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a virtual seminar for anyone — member or not — on Feb. 24 featuring one of its newest chamber businesses.
Michelle Sapp with Social Media Support will facilitate the noon seminar called “Let’s Talk! Social Media.” Sapp will help you discover your goals, the best platform and how to maximize engagement among other points of discussion.
To register and obtain the Zoom link send an email to oxfordchamber@zoominternet.net
•••
The Acme in The Big Elk Mall, Elkton as well as the Wawa at 302 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton will get rewarded for selling winning Maryland Lottery tickets.
Someone purchased a Fast Play ticket at Wawa that won $68,940. That prize has yet to be claimed.
At Acme a Bankroll Buck$ ticket worth $50,000 was claimed last week according to lottery officials.
•••
With help from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is conducting a survey to determine what is wrinkling the state’s efforts to provide fair housing.
If you work in any fields connected to this segment of the state’s population please consider taking the survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczdvF1yP2LwSJ3zYLTjlomYCubTkk67BdG9468_GxxrIoqvw/viewform?gxids=7628
The deadline is Feb. 12.
Results of the survey will be used to help develop an in-depth analysis, which is required of the state by HUD every 5 years. Ultimately it becomes a final document driving fair housing strategies and removing barriers to access and choice.
•••
Sweethearts on Main is a month-long chance to win from businesses in the North East Chamber of Commerce. At participating businesses, pick up a Sweethearts on Main postcard. Make a purchase at five North East Chamber businesses and get your postcard stamped. Once you get those five stamps you are entered to win Dinner for Two and a gift basket full of gift cards and other prizes.
The contest is supported by Brookbend, North East Chocolates, Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt, The Twisted Vine Florals, Stevie Lynn’s Bowtique, Deep South Posh, Silver & Sassy, Turkey Point Vineyard Tasting Room, Treets By Zeets, Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co., Maryland Recycled Creations, APGFCU, Kathy’s Corner Shop, The Silver Buckle and Port House Grill.
•••
Chester County Commissioners announced last week that they have issued $10 million in grants to 333 small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Grants ranged from $20,000 to $49,500 and came from the Chester County Main Street Preservation Program, which was created last year in the early days of the global pandemic. Various chambers of commerce, Chester County Economic Development Council and other groups have helped promote and administer the program, which was funded through the federal CARES Act.
Among the award recipients, nearly half are women-owned businesses. One in 5 are minority-owned. Almost 30 percent represent the hospitality industry and another 22 percent are such services as automotive repair, barber shops, beauty salons and dry cleaners.
“Preserving Chester County’s main street businesses remains crucial to our economy and the fact we are able to award a second, even larger number of grants is really substantial,” said Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz. “Many small businesses have worked so hard and so creatively to try and adapt to the impact of this pandemic, but a financial boost is still needed to cover business costs.”
This was a second round of grant funding.
•••
Hollywood Casino in Perryville once again showed a profit, while most of Maryland’s other casinos sustained losses according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
Of the six casinos, Hollywood realized an almost 12% increase compared to January a year ago. Ocean Downs Casino saw a slight rise of 5.9%.
Statewide casino gaming contributions to the state last month totaled $53,964,464, a 10.4% decrease. That means contributions to the Education Trust Fund also dropped more than 13%.
Horseshoe Casino saw its revenue drop 28.7% comparing this January to last. Likewise, MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel and Rocky Gap Casino took losses.
•••
Kiddie Academy has partnered with Family Promise, an organization formed to end homelessness.
To kick off that partnership Kiddie Academy, headquartered in the Box Hill Corporate Center has donated $25,000 on behalf of all locations of the educational childcare centers nationwide.
“Family Promise shares our commitment to improve communities and build brighter futures for children,” said Greg Helwig, CEO at Kiddie Academy.
From there, these two organizations will develop a program to spread awareness and conduct fundraising and volunteer recruitment on behalf of the non-profit.
“We are thrilled to partner with Kiddie Academy to support children and families in need,” said Claas Ehlers, Family Promise CEO. “Family Promise’s aspiration is to change the future of one million children by 2030. Kiddie Academy is a leading provider of early childhood education, and we share a commitment to fostering community and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed.”
Founded in 1986 in New Jersey by Karen Olson, what started as an interfaith hospitality network grew into Family Promise by 2003. In 1992, however, it was awarded one of the 21 Points of Light recognition by President George and Barbara Bush.
Now with more than 200 affiliate organization, Family Promise in 2019 pledged to change the future of 1 million children by 2030.
A recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition finds that the average US hourly wage is not enough to cover the cost of a two bedroom rental. Their 30th annual Out Of Reach Report indicates 40 percent of Americans are one paycheck away from being homeless, being that a $400 emergency can wreck fragile finances. COVID-19 had made that situation worse, the study noted.
Kiddie Academy has locations in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Maryland locations include Bel Air and Elkton.
•••
Would you be interested in doing business with the state of Maryland? Registration for vendors is free through eMaryland Marketplace Advantage. By registering you will also receive notices via email when a procurement becomes available. Maryland developed the system in 2019 and it includes such tools as Quick Reference Guides and the eMMA Help Desk.
Procurement contracts involve every state agency that needs supplies and services.
eMMA has complete instructions on its YouTube page.
Find out more at emma.Maryland.gov
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.