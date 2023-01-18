Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Showcase on Main is holding a “Something’s Coming! Something Good! Cabaret Fundraiser” Jan. 20 and 21 at 8 p.m.
This will feature your favorites from past shows and a sneak peek and what’s to come at 116 E Main St. in Elkton. Tickets are $20 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will also be raffles, a 50/50 and door prizes.
Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/somethings-coming-something-good-cabaret-fundraiser-tickets-505485710367.
•••
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and County Economic Development Director Bill Sorenson will be the featured speakers Jan. 23 for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce State of the Economy Breakfast.
Tickets are $30 for chamber members, $40 for non-members. Held at Schaefer’s Ballroom at 208 Bank St. in Chesapeake City, the event begins at 8:30 a.m.
Get tickets at cecilchamber.com.
•••
Top Of The Bay Business Women will hold its first luncheon meeting of 2023 Jan. 25 at Forge Southern Comfort, 472 Mauldin Avenue in North East.
“Getting Organized” is the theme of the meeting, featuring Jirley Morgan from Mint Magnolia Services. The luncheon begins at 11:30 and costs $25 per person. Go to topofthebaybusinesswomen.com for details and registration.
•••
Shoppers at Redner’s Markets in Elkton and Oxford will notice large “Smart Buy” signs posted throughout both stores promoting lowered prices on grocery essentials. Prices have been lowered on more than 1,000 items.
Redner’s is located in the Southfield Plaza, 311 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton and Oxford Square Shopping Center, 459 North Third St. in Oxford.
At Food Lion, Newsweek has named that retailer “One of the Best Workplaces for Diversity.” There are more than 82,000 employees in 10 states including Elkton, North East and Perryville.
“The work we do to support and celebrate our associates is an ongoing priority as part our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Food Lion. “This recognition from Newsweek underscores the importance of making Food Lion a great place to work. Our associates are the heart of Food Lion and a reflection of the diverse towns and cities we serve.”
•••
If you are looking for a business opportunity: 410 Seafood Co., 2758 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City is up for sale.
Opened in 2020, 410 Seafood operates six months out of the year and has had more than $850,000 in gross sales over those 18 months of operations. Owner Lance Rowe said this is the only seafood store south of Chesapeake City to Rock Hall and Middletown and when Southfields houses start selling it should increase the customer base exponentially.
All the details include an equipment list can be found on the 410 Seafood Co. Facebook page or call 410-642-4312.
•••
Oxford Mainstreet is offering the opportunity to publicly proclaim their love for someone special with a personalized Valentine hanging from a streetlamp in downtown Oxford throughout February. The deadline to order is Jan. 23.
Proceeds support Oxford Mainstreet activities including First Fridays. Each banner is $50. Find out more or make your order at https://www.downtownoxfordpa.org.
•••
Chester County Hospital received several awards recently for its patient care.
The hospital located in West Chester, Pa. was given the 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award and was recognized by US News and World Report as one of the Best Hospitals for Cardiovascular Care for 2023. That award comes through its accreditations with the American College of Cardiology.
Chester County Hospital is located at at 710 East Marshall St. in West Chester, Pa.
Meanwhile, ChristianaCare has been given the Transformational Leadership Award by the College of Healthcare Management Executives and the American Hospital Association. According to the healthcare organization, which also owns Union Hospital in Elkton, the award is for “excelling in its development and deployment of transformational information technology that improves the delivery of care and streamlines administrative services.”
•••
Housing sales continue to fall in Cecil County and across Maryland, while the price of houses continues to rise according to Maryland REALTORS.
Only Allegany County had an increase in the number of homes sold in December, compared to December 2021. Calvert County had the largest drop – nearly 63% – in the period. Cecil County’s decrease was just over 27%. Meanwhile, the price at sale increased just 1.1%.
Statewide, the number of homes sold decreased 41%.
•••
Northrop Grumman and Cecil College have partnered to create a Manufacturing Technician Certificate program to train people interested in entry level positions in high-tech manufacturing.
The person successfully completing this certificate program could use it toward a degree in engineering.
Courses include introductory technical mathematics, computer concepts, statistics and Auto CAD fundamentals. There would also be an opportunity to job shadow with someone already in the field.
To learn more go to cecil.edu/engineering or call 410-287-1006.
•••
Discounted flights to Florida from Delaware Airport in New Castle, Del. start Feb. 1. Avelo Airlines will offer one way fares to such destinations as Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach for as little as $49.
Book your flight at https://www.aveloair.com/.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
