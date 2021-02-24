Happening this week around Cecil County …
After working for others for more than a decade, Brian Wingert struck out on his own and has opened Shoreline Repair Services.
Wingert, based in Rising Sun, will come to your location and fix your appliances, computers, laptops or gaming systems.
“I had been employed with Aaron’s Rent to Own,” Wingert said Tuesday. His job was to repair washers and dryers, refrigerators and other rental items to make them ready to be rented again. However recently he decided to do it for himself and officially opened Shoreline Repair Services.
“I work with all brands,” Wingert said, noting he was going to repair a Samsung refrigerator with a broken ice maker.
Wingert can fix the thermostat in your oven, the timer on your dryer, or nearly anything else that can go wrong and put a wrinkle in your day.
“I can even do installs and hook-ups,” he said, but added he does not sell the equipment.
Wingert doesn’t see himself getting involved in sales.
He works from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. any day of the week.
“As with any on-site technician I work until the job is done,” he said.
Wingert and Shoreline Repair Services can be reached through Facebook and Google Business or by calling or texting 443-207-1863.
•••
West Cecil Health Center at 49 Rock Springs Road in Conowingo has created a new position on its team and promoted Dr. Emily Davis to that position as Dental Director.
Davis joined WCHC in 2017 as a general dentist. Dr. Mozella Williams, Chief Medical Officer, said she is thrilled to have Davis’s expertise and counsel.
“Dr. Davis exhibits the commitment and leadership needed to continue the excellent dental care for our valued patients ... as we strive to meet the challenges of oral health disparity in our community,” Williams said.
As Dental Director Davis will develop relationships with local dental groups and community organizations, oversee operations, supervise providers, monitor quality of services, ensure state and federal compliance and coordinate with other WCHC leadership.
“I love serving my community and offering dental services to patients who may not have access to dental care,” Davis said. “I look forward to advocating for dental care in my community.”
Davis is a graduate of North East High School, Washington College and the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. She now lives in Rising Sun.
•••
Beyond By Aerus Delaware ignored the weather last week and held its ribbon cutting virtually, with more than 35 people in attendance.
Now located at 3925 Kirkwood Highway near Newark, it’s a larger store where the ActivePure system has taken center stage. This FDA approved technology kills the virus that causes COVID-19 in 3 minutes.
“It makes it undetectable. It will kill it on surfaces,” Nicole Walsh, co-owner of the business, said in her opening remarks. “There is now a study on reducing surgical site contamination.”
But on Thursday Walsh was reaching out to the business community, explaining that the presence of the ActivePure system in a restaurant, store or office gives customers a level of comfort because it means the threat of coming in contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not there.
“We believe it is essential if you want to offer a safe environment,” Walsh said, adding that ActivePure is affordable and adaptable.
Gianmarco Martuscelli, owner of Chesapeake Inn and Ship Watch Inn in Chesapeake City, and La Casa Pasta and Klondike Kate’s in Newark, said he has 10 units in his restaurants and 2 more. in his own home. His staff is trained to answer questions from customers about the devices.
“And now our guests mention that ActivePure is making them feel more comfortable,” Martuscelli said.
Having lost $800,000 in revenue last year thanks to the pandemic, Martuscelli said his 2021 and 2022 calendar is refilling with weddings, rehearsal dinners and other events.
“The sales team shows the bride and groom our system. It’s a game changer,” he said.
He took the opportunity at the podium to urge parents to get this technology in the schools.
“Talk to teachers, ask your schools,” he said.
Mary Sue DiFebo, owner of Feby’s Fishery in Wilmington, said she doesn’t understand why ActivePure is not being embraced by governments and hospitals.
“This is science. Schools should have it. Government should have it. Office buildings should have it. It’s simple, effective. Just plug it in,” DiFebo said.
Like Martuscelli, DiFebo explains the system to her customers.
“It helps many people feel safe to once again come back to our restaurant,” she said.
Businesses that bring the system in also get signage to ensure customers that the air and surfaces inside are COVID free.
For more information contact Beyond By Aerus at 302-998-1001 or go to https://aerusde.com
•••
Cara Middendorf is the new manager of the Repairs Program for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna.
The Repairs Program helps low-income homeowners in Cecil and Harford County accomplish critical home repairs, improve weatherization, add accessibility or other home care needs.
To kick off her promotion in an organization for which she has already worked eight years, Middendorf has launched the Lent Build Fundraiser. Existing homeowners are invited to observe the 40-days by putting aside an amount of money each day and donating it to Habitat for Humanity to help the non profit cover the cost of these home repairs. Middendorf suggests saving a quarter for each year in which you have lived in your home.
“Whether or not you observe the Lenten season, this is a great way to set aside money that could help someone less fortunate than yourself. It’s a fun activity that the whole family could do in the spirit of “paying it forward,” or a project for students looking for a community service activity during the pandemic, or something a church group might want to contribute towards helping a neighbor in need,” said Middendorf.
So far the Repair Program has helped 442 homeowners with 653 repairs. While the program gets grant assistance through several sources, it also relies on fundraising, which has been stymied by the pandemic.
For more information and a 40-day calendar to track your savings go to habitatsusq.org/support-us/lent-giving
•••
Tome’s Landing Marina at 1000 Rowland Drive in Port Deposit is the newest location to offer Hacker Craft boats, according to the CEO of the Queensbery, NY luxury boat company.
George Badcock at Hacker Boat Company said Tome’s Landing will carry their 24-foot Runabout and 27-foot Sport models for 2021.
“We are delighted with this new relationship with Tome’s Landing Marina, which has an excellent reputation. Our affiliation with them will enhance our brand’s visibility in the important Chesapeake Bay area,” Badcock said in his statement released last week. “Tome’s joins our expanding dealership network, which now also includes Wawasee Boat Company in Indiana, Sierra Boat Company in California and Classic Boat Lifestyle Co., Ltd.in Thailand. We expect our dealer network to continue to grow, especially as we can now provide floor plan financing.”
To learn more go to tomeslandingmarina.com or call 410-378-3343.
•••
Thrivent Financial is wrapping up its celebration of Black History Month with a pair of guest speakers aimed at inspiring you to pursue financial success.
On Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. American businessman and motivation speaker Chris Gardner will be the featured Pioneer Series speaker. Gardner was the subject of the book and movie, starring Will Smith, called “The Pursuit of Happyness.”
On March 2 at 1 p.m. the Pioneer Series finishes with Dr. Mae Jemison, an American engineer, physician and former NASA astronaut. She was the first Black woman to travel into space as a mission specialist on the Space Shuttle Endeavor.
Marcia Upton, Thrivent Financial representative based in Oxford, Pa., said both seminars are free but pre-registration is required. No products will be sold at either event.
For the Gardner event go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-pursuit-of-happyness-with-chris-gardner-tickets-136726615989?aff=EventEblast
To register for the Jemison event go here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-dr-mae-jemison-tickets-136729596905?aff=Feb5TMNMailing
•••
Elkton Alliance, Inc. won a grant through the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative, a program of the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the 41 Emergency Relief Award winners Tuesday; all connected to Maryland’s Main Street program.
“Maryland communities would not be the same without our vibrant, historic Main Streets,” said Governor Hogan. “We are proud to support local small businesses and help them recover from the economic toll brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The $138,652 award for Elkton Alliance was a portion of $7 million DHCD gave out. This was the only Cecil County disbursement, while Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace in Harford County also received funds; $73,208, $194,113 and $210,474 respectively.
•••
Meanwhile the House Republican Caucus in Annapolis has introduced several bills aimed at helping businesses struggling from the effects of COVID-19.
Del. Kevin Hornberger is sponsoring House Bill 1257, which would give business property tax credits to those who closed completely or those who were reduced by the executive orders issued by Gov. Hogan last year.
“Restaurants who were completely shut down or had their services significantly curtailed still paid a tax on their ovens and broilers that remained cold, on the barstools that remained empty. Gyms who were forced to close still had to pay a tax on their exercise equipment that was gathering dust. Salons forced to shutter were still taxed on the chairs and dryers that sat unused. That’s just wrong. This bill will help these businesses, giving their money back to them,” Hornberger said.
House Bill 1083 would establish consistent guidelines across the state for all county health officers.
“The COVID-19 public health emergency has put unprecedented power in the hands of County Health Officers”, said Delegate April Rose, who is sponsoring the legislation. “In some areas these health officers are doing a good job, while in others they’re acting with impunity, often making arbitrary decisions that appear to be based more on politics than on science. This is a tremendous amount of power in the hands of unelected and mostly unaccountable bureaucrats.”
If passed it would also require an appeals process and an oversight board.
House Bill 1084 would give small businesses, churches and other non-profits immunity from liability for inadvertent violation of what the caucus called the “hodgepodge of often contradictory state and county health orders issued during this pandemic.”
House Bill 1177 would excuse from taxation any money drawn from retirement accounts to survive the pandemic.
“When you see someone drowning, you don’t throw them a cinder block. Taxing these distributions would do just that”, said Delegate Wayne Hartman, the bill’s sponsor. “This bill is a critical life preserver for individuals and for business owners experiencing significant economic hardships because of COVID-19.”
Hartman is also the sponsor of HB 1176, which would give tax credits for travel for live entertainment or sporting events, conferences or business meetings. Hartman calls it “critical to stimulating tourism and travel in Maryland.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
