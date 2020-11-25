Happening this week around the county …
While Black Friday sales have been going on for weeks already, Shop Small Saturday is still happening this Saturday in Cecil County. It’s the perfect opportunity to support all those local businesses close to home from the gallery to the gift shop; boutique to beer pub and more.
Purchase merchandise or gift cards for giving this year from these small, locally owned businesses. Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East is offering gift sets featuring their signature cheeses, Stafford Farms Angus beef sticks from Elkton and from Oxford, Pa. a Neuchatel Chocolates cow.
Deep South Posh Boutique on South Main Street in North East is stocked and ready to help you complete your shopping in style. In fact there are specials for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday on clothing and accessories from newborn to Tweens.
Elkton’s businesses are also planning big doings for Nov. 28 with 20-50% sales at Edward’s Fashions, a Spin for Your Discount wheel at Millstone Jewelers and discounts on tattoos and piercings at Tidewater Tattoo.
If you don’t know what to give consider gift certificates for a massage, a manicure, a tattoo, dinner for two, or an oil change even. Give the gift of fresh produce with a membership in Community Supported Agriculture. There are CSAs in Elkton, Rising Sun, Cecilton, Fair Hill and Warwick.
There are tons of ways to give for Christmas and Hanukkah and support local business.
New this year is Artists Sunday, a day of shopping with the creative side in mind. Cecil County Arts Council, The Palette and the Page and Millstone Jewelers will have over 60 artists represented on Main Street in Elkton.
At Heart Felt Gifts on South Queen Street in Rising Sun you’ll find Gourd Opus -Symphony of Gourd Art, which is handcrafted gourd creations by Sue Bratcher Weise. She makes Christmas and winter decorations as well as functional bird houses; all in colorful patterns and colors.And if you are still at a loss, remember Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. (It’s the day after Cyber Monday). Local charities need your help this year more than ever including those that help the needy including Ray of Hope Mission Center, Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association, Cecil County CASA, Toys for Tots-Cecil County, The Paris Foundation, Deep Roots and Meeting Ground.
•••
Sonetta Community Market at Hunters won’t officially open until next year at the former Hunter’s Sale Barn at 2084 Tome Highway in Port Deposit however in the tradition of the Sale Barn, Sonetta Community Market is holding holiday shopping events every weekend through Dec 19.
Shop for name brand appliances, home goods, electronics and other gifts and decor every Friday and Monday from noon until 7 and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
•••
Clene Nanoscience in North East was recently named by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan among Maryland’s Future 20 Start-Up Companies. Hogan cited Clene Nanoscience for its clinical-stage biopharmaceuticals aimed at treating neurodegenerative diseases including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
It’s the only Cecil County company on the list and Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M Schulz had high praise.
“It was very exciting to have so many outstanding candidates for the Future 20, which shows the incredible talent and entrepreneurial spirit we have here in Maryland,” Schulz said. “We look forward to the great things to come from all of them.”
•••
The local business community lost another giant recently with the passing of Harry Hammond.
Hammond passed Nov. 13. He was 83.
Perhaps widely known as the co-owner of American Home and Hardware at the corner of Main and Bridge Streets in Elkton, Hammond was also very active in the community, serving on the board of directors for County Banking and Trust, Elkton Chamber of Commerce, Cecil Community College, Cecil County Public Library, and Mount Aviat Academy.
He also held those roles with The American Cancer Society, Chesapeake Hospice, American Red Cross, Elkton Rotary, National Retail Hardware Association, ServiStar, Maryland National Guard and Service Corps of Retired Executives.
Hammond retired in 2004, but not before being named Elkton’s Businessman of the Year in 1984, Citizen of the Year in 1992, and in 1999 he was named Cecil County’s Most Beautiful Person.
•••
APGFCU and Banzai! have come together to offer a free online financial literacy curriculum. Depending on the age or grade, students will learn various skills needed in the adult world including how to save and invest, pay bills and budget.
Public and private schools in Cecil and Harford County are already on board with the program according to Lizzie Fitts, spokeswoman for Banzai!
Homeschoolers are also welcome to use the materials.
•••
Cecil County’s new sewer pumping station at Manchester Park was officially put into service last week, complete with a ribbon cutting. The system sends waste from the community north of Elkton to the Cherry Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The $2.2 million system, grant funded by the Maryland Department of the Environment, has actually been in service since early March. It was designed by KCI Technologies and built by Allan Myers Construction in Fallston in conjunction with Whitman Requardt & Associates.
“Connecting Manchester Park to the County’s sewer system was a great accomplishment, one that took many years to bring about,” said Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to formally recognize the hard work of all of those who had a hand in making this happen.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.