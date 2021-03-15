Happening this week around Cecil County …
Jo Ann Dawson is scouting sites in Cecil County to use when a film crew is here, this summer to shoot a new movie.
Bringing ”Cream of the Crop” to the big screen has the North East woman busy as well, finding supporters and sponsors. Dawson launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $50,000 to start the funding process for a film she expects to cost $160,000.
As the owner of Fairwinds Farm and Stables — an equestrian center and event venue — and the author of five young reader books about horses you’d expect Cream of the Crop to be about horses.
”It has horses in it but it’s about farmland preservation,” she said of the script she wrote in 1998. In fact the story centered around a woman who teaches agriculture at the local tech high school and the city-based real estate man is partially auto-biographical, she said. “There’s lots of funny scenes, romance, drama and a very good ending.”
Since the original script was written more than 20 years old Dawson had to update it to include the use of laptops, cellphones and texting, all of which was not commonplace in 1998. Doug Maddox, owner of DBM Communications, is directing the film. He filmed Hope’s Legacy at Fairwinds Farm two years ago. He also instructed Dawson to make the characters a little older.
”Hallmark only accepts scripts with characters 28 or older,” Dawson said. As luck would have it, Hallmark rejected the project but Maddox is presenting to other networks. “He’s going to shoot it either way.”
With filming set to start at the end of June, Dawson needs to find a barn that is about to be demolished and a large field of cover crop that its owner won’t mind it being driven over by ATVs. She also needs to see if she can borrow the Cecil County Council meeting room for another location.
Anyone wanting to offer their property for those needed locations can contact Dawson through the Fairwinds Farm website at FairwindsStables.com.
For those interested in backing the project go to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/creamcrop7/cream-of-the-crop
•••
Perryville, Port Deposit, Elkton and Chesapeake City each received facade grant money once again from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, albeit less than in year’s past.
Jessica Price, executive director of the Elkton Chamber and Alliance, said the Alliance administers the program on behalf of the town. Elkton has been in the improvement program since 2000.
”The amount of the grant has varied from year to year based on need. The average is usually around $50,000. For FY 2020 we received $40,000 and this year we received $25,000,” Price said.
Likewise, Port Deposit is getting less this year, $40,000 instead of $50,000. Chesapeake City and Perryville are getting $35,000.
Each town earmarks these funds for improvements to residential and commercial buildings. While Port Deposit, Elkton and Chesapeake City make the program available to anyone inside its town limits, Perryville has targeted these funds for its Olde Towne area, which represents the original downtown business district.
The state gave out $8.3 million for the DHCD program.
•••
The Del-Mar-Va Council of Boy Scouts of America has hired Alec Thornton as its Development Director for the north region, which covers Cecil and Kent counties in Maryland and all of Delaware.
Thornton comes to the role from a post at the University of Delaware, where he served as Associate Director of Annual Giving. That was part of what won him this new role according to Ray Teat, Director of Finance for the council.
”Alec’s prior work experience in donor communications will bring a new dimension to our development team,” Teat said.
More than 5,000 families are represented by the council.
•••
Richmond American Homes has introduced its newest model in the Seasons at Chesapeake Club community in North East.
The Lapis is a two-story, three-to-four bedroom home with as much as 2200-square feet complete with two and a half bathrooms and a two-to-three car garage. Pricing starts at $334,900.
There’s a model on site to tour, or go online and take the virtual tour at RichmondAmerican.com/maryland
•••
Scratch This is more than a place for your favorite kitty to do what nature intended. Nancy Fino calls Scratch This a piece of furniture.
”We are offering something of great value and high quality,” Fino said of the sturdy scratching pads she and her husband Jim build in their Rising Sun area home. “You could leave it to someone in your will if you want to.”
This is not a thick cut of cardboard in a cardboard frame, Fino said. It’s hand built from grade A pine in two sizes. The large is 20-by-30 inches and can be ordered at heights of 11 or 16 inches. Fino said it could double as a ramp for your cat to get onto your couch or bed. The smaller — or junior model — is 13.5 inches tall and 18.5-by-15.5 inches. Both models come with a sturdy cocoa mat your cat will love, she said.
Her own cats tested each model through the design process. Fino said even her heaviest cat cannot damage Scratch This.
”The whole idea came to me after being a cat owner for many years,” Nancy Fino said. Cat scratching is instinctual. It is used to mark its territory and also to shed nails through the growth process. It’s also a stress reliever. Cats find it very satisfying. A growing number of veterinarians refuse to declaw cats unless absolutely necessary, calling the surgery cruel. Scratch This gives cats a place to do what’s natural and leave your furniture alone.
The Finos build the pieces a few at a time. They are looking for area retailers to add Scratch This to their shelves. You. can order through Etsy or go to purplepepperpress.com.
•••
Box Car Avenue opens for the season Saturday at 11 a.m. and April Sumpter promises all your favorites are back at the take out located at the corner of Broad and Front Streets in Perryville.
”The brownie sundae is one of our biggest sellers,” Sumpter said. “That and the strawberry shortcake sundae.”
Or get a hamburger and fries to start, and then dig into a banana split or soft serve ice cream cone.
”We also have milk shakes and shaved ice,” she said.
New to the menu this, their 10th season, is tater tot nachos.
”They’re very good,” she said.
Box Car Avenue will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and from 1 until 9 on Sundays. Call ahead to have your food ready for pick up at 410-642-3445.
•••
Looking to kick start business opportunities after a year of COVID isolation, the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Networking Event April 7 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Bog Turtle Brewery.
This is a free event for everyone and anyone to come out and meet and greet. Bog Turtle is located at 10 East Main St.
•••
Pennsylvania is lightening some of its restrictions on bars and restaurants starting April 4. While mask wearing and social distancing rules still apply, capacity is being raised to 75%, the curfew on removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be gone, restaurants may resume bar service and can serve without the purchase of food.
Capacity at businesses such as theaters, malls, gyms and casinos also raise to 75%. Indoor event capacity is 25% and 50% for outdoor venues.
“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”
•••
Oxford Mainstreet, Inc. is selling tickets for its April 16 and 17 Carpool Cinema Events.
Watch Happy Feet from the comfort of your vehicle Friday night. Then come back on Saturday for A League of Their Own. Admission is $25 per vehicle. You must purchase in advance at downtownoxfordpa.org
•••
In North East this Saturday a simple “hello” could mean a gift for you! Businesses in the North East Chamber of Commerce are celebrating the first day of Spring and also National Day of Happiness. As you explore, shop and dine be friendly, say hello and get a treat.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
