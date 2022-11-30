Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
UnWined on the Water will be hosting Santa for Seniors Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. at 285 Plum Point Road in Elkton as part of its “UnWined for a Cause.”
Customers of the waterfront restaurant that donate $10 will get 10% off their bill; a $20 donation equals a 20% reduction.
Santa for Seniors is a project started by Barbara DiGia in 2016, bringing small gifts and big necessities to older Cecil County residents living in three low income senior living communities.
“I started this for a few folks in my parents’ community,” DiGia said. They identified several lonely neighbors at McKinley Apartments in Rising Sun in need of Christmas cheer. “I started doing it because I saw a couple of people who just needed something.”
With her parents now gone, DiGia continues Santa for Seniors in their memory, growing it to include The Cottages at Chesapeake in Elkton and Canal Town Village in Chesapeake City.
Now in its 7th year, Santa for Seniors gets its list of recipients with help from the managers at each complex, and gets help from UnWined on the Water. John Bragg, owner of the restaurant, heard about what DiGia was doing and got on board. So did singer Megan Knight, who will perform that night starting at 6 p.m., Knight is a Nashville-based recording artist and American Idol alum.
“She had planned to come back,” DiGia said. “She wanted to do this event.”
DiGia said the event last year raised $2,800 which was used to purchase every day essentials for these residents.
“We buy detergent, dryer sheets, soaps, rolls of quarters,” DiGia said, noting that all these communities have coin-operated laundry facilities on site, or residents have to go to public laundromats. Gift cards and a little something personal also go to each person.
“We get something warm and something soft,” she said, meaning coffee mugs and coffee, tea or cocoa mix, fuzzy socks, slippers or blankets.
Donations of items, plus cash donations for Santa for Seniors is also welcome, she said. You can reach DiGia by calling 443-857-7376 or sending an email to barbwired3@juno.com.
•••
QVC, the home shopping channel headquartered in West Chester, Pa., now offers livestream shopping on the Roku Channel. Its sister station, HSN, is also part of the broadcast deal.
“We are excited to bring QVC and HSN’s entertaining and engaging livestream shopping experiences to the millions of viewers found on The Roku Channel, one of the industry’s leading FAST channel services,” said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. “We’re excited to welcome new and existing customers to QVC and HSN via The Roku Channel, while providing yet another convenient way for our fans to access our uniquely engaging vCommerce content.”
Roku, the online streaming television service, has an estimated 80 million customers viewing.
•••
US Rep. Andy Harris recently announced that USDA grant money was awarded to ChristianaCare Union Hospital to reimburse the Elkton facility for its COVID-19 pandemic response.
“I am pleased to see the USDA award this grant to one of our Upper Shore hospitals. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ChristianaCare stepped up to meet the needs of our community. This grant will go a long way to backfill COVID-19 related expenses and will empower the hospital to continue to be fully equipped to meet patients’ needs,” Harris said.
Issued through Rural Development, the $584,800 grant will help Union Hospital recover some of its costs for labor, lab equipment, vaccine equipment, ventilators and testing supplies.
•••
Armstrong, the cable television, internet and telephone service in western Cecil, northern Harford and southern Chester counties, is offering a $30 per month discount on its internet service to households that receive such income-eligible programs as Medicaid, SSI, WIC, SNAP or Lifeline.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is federally funded and available for all broadband internet service providers. Go to https://www.affordableconnectivity.gov/ to establish eligibility and sign up for ACP.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce‘s Wonderland of Wreaths at the Cecil County Arts Council begins Dec. 2 during Elkton’s First Friday celebration.
Browse and bid to buy your favorites to benefit the chamber and the arts council. Make your reservations now for the Chamber Holiday Mixer happening Dec. 15, also at the Arts Council, 135 East Main St. in Elkton. It’s another chance to see the wreaths and make a bid.
The wreaths will remain on display through Dec. 17 when the winners of each will be notified.
Go to cecilchamber.com/events for registration and more information.
•••
Lydia’s Closet is a thrift shop that benefits the ministries of Ignition 633 at 7 Warner Road in Elkton. In fact, call it an extreme thrift shop because just about everything in the store is just $1.
“We have everything from infants and up; tops and bottoms, shoes, socks, lingerie, PJs,” said The Rev. Alexis Tweddell, who, with her husband Greg, pastors the church. Some of the boutique items run higher than $1 but are still a value, Tweddell said, adding the goal is to help women look their best.
“Everything we do in here fuels the work we do in Nigeria,” Tweddell said.
The next shopping dates are Dec. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The reference to Lydia comes from the New Testament book of Acts where she is referred to as “a dealer in purple cloth and a worshiper of God.”
The church believes that everyone has the right to good quality clothes, which can be especially helpful for someone trying to get and keep a job. Lydia’s Closet operates on Fridays and Saturdays, opening several weekends each month. Cash, and plastic is accepted. You can also purchase a gift card for giving.
“This is a fantastic place to donate clothes,” she added.
To learn more about Ignition 633 Church and Lydia’s Closet — including the next schedule of open shopping dates — check out the Ignition 633 Ministries Facebook page.
•••
Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Chesapeake City is holding a fundraiser Dec. 4 to benefit Paws for Life and Hills Hounds in which you can get a 20-minute mini photo session for — or with — your pets.
Make your reservation with photographer Patty Hill by going to https://book.usesession.com/i/4avPaBfXA. There is a limit of six subjects in the shoot.
Paws for Life is a dog rescue based in Chesapeake City. Also a dog rescue as well as a sanctuary, Hills Hounds is located in Greensboro, Md.
The shoot happens at the real estate office, 2525 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City.
•••
Middletown Chamber of Commerce is hosting Coffee at the Chamber Dec. 6 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at their office, 1050 Industrial Drive, Suite 110.
Get the kids off to school, check in to your office and go enjoy a hot coffee and conversation. Call 302-378-7545 for more information.
•••
Shareholders of Fulton Financial Corporation will be receiving a special dividend disbursement Dec. 15. The board of directors of the Lancaster, Pa.-based company announced the special dividend if six cents per share on its common stock. In the first three quarters of 2022 shareholders were given 15 cents per share in dividends. The board is expected to decide the fourth quarter payment at its December meeting.
Fulton Bank has branches in Elkton, Newark and Middletown.
•••
The US Small Business Administration is accepting nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards.
The deadline is Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Get details on how to apply from the SBA District Office in Baltimore at https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2022-08/Baltimore-NSBW-award-guidelines.pdf.
There are many awards categories including Small Business Person of the Year and The Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery. There are also local awards from the district office.
•••
Freedom Federal Credit Union has notified affected members of a fraud incident in which debit cards were used without the cardholders’ knowledge or permission. Notice was given Friday.
Carmen David Mirabile, senior vice president of marketing, said the transactions were for low amounts, but added the credit union was not hacked and accounts are safe.
“Despite the low dollar amounts of the transactions, we know that this situation is very inconvenient for everyone impacted, and we take this situation very seriously,” Mirabile said in a statement Monday. “We continue to work with our card services provider to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
He added lost funds would be restored to all affected account holders by the end of the business day Wednesday, if not sooner.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.