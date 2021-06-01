Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Rob Massimiano has been working as a tattoo artist in Elkton for 35 years and he’s inviting everyone to celebrate his anniversary with him at Tidewater Tattoo Studio Saturday.
You can join the party at 106 West Main St. starting at noon.
Over those 35 years Massimiano noticed his art form has become much more socially acceptable.
“Especially with the advent of celebrities getting tattooed and those (reality) TV shows,” he said. “I seem to have more work now than I ever did.”
And the tattoos have become badges of sorts, with people making bold statements or touching tributes. Still others go full bore with stunning photos from movies, fantasy or even history.
Even after more than three decades Massimiano is surprised that he can make a living with his art.
“Since I could walk I’ve always had a pencil or paintbrush in my hand,” he said. “I’ve always done art. I’m born to be an artist. I’m blessed to be an artist.”
He’s never met a challenge he didn’t win, either.
“I feel tattoo artists have got to be the most versatile artists in the world,” he said. “You never know what’s going to walk in the door.”
“I’ve had people ask me, “Can you do this?” and I tell them I can do anything,” he said. “I’m still hungry and I still just love it.”
Massimiano said he realized how long he’d been in his art when he started getting generational customers.
“People I did when I started, they didn’t have children, I didn’t have children,” Massimiano said. “Now my son is tattooing their children.”
Among his long time customers is Greg Gaynor and his wife Joanne. The couple comes to Tidewater Tattoo from Clayton, Del. to get ink.
“I’ve probably been coming here 11 years at least,” Greg said, showing off two full sleeves of color.
A native of Ireland, Gaynor’s tattoos are Celtic and much of it comes from the The Book of Kells and the designs on the walls of Trinity College and Museum in Dublin.
“When I went to Ireland my mom said, “Take off your shirt. They’ll let you in for free,” he said.
Massimiano’s participation in national tattooing conventions has given him customers from all over who will fly into Elkton just to get his skills in full color on arms, legs, backs and other locations. However the party Saturday will be for the home town folks starting at noon.
“We’ll have arts and crafts for the kids, cornhole, live music and raffles every half hour,” he said, adding Elkton is allowing him to close off part of North Street for the festivities.
For more information check out tidewatertattoo.com.
Oh and if you want to book a session with Massimiano be prepared to wait. His next open slot is in August.
•••
Already successful at its flagship store in Elkton, The Teal Antler will open its third store Friday morning.
With a South Bridge Street boutique in Elkton and another location on North Washington Street in Havre de Grace, The Teal Antler is celebrating its Forest Hill opening at 10 a.m. with swag bags for the first 100 customers through the doors at 1528 Rock Springs Road.
•••
On Main Street in North East Saturday is a two-for-the-price-of-one kind of grand re-opening for Deep South Posh Boutique and Maryland Recycled Creations, also at 10 a.m.
Missy Reynolds, owner of Maryland Recycled Creations, never celebrated when she opened at 112 South Main St. three years ago. Christina Aldridge, owner of Deep South Posh did cut a ribbon a year ago at 102 South Main but quickly outgrew the tiny retail space.
Maryland Recycled Creations moved next door to 114 South Main and now Deep South Posh is in Reynolds’ former location.
“We did most of our moving through the back doors,” Reynolds said, laughing. “We just snuck in.”
The ladies plan is for party snacks, discounts and giveaways to celebrate. One question remains. Will there be two ribbons cut or just one?
“That’s a good question,” Reynolds said. “To me, it does not matter.”
What matters, she said, is that the store gives back. During the pandemic her mask sales at Maryland Recycled Creations, coupled with donations made by sponsors of the Cruzin for a Cause fundraiser, enabled her to give $20,000 to the Union Hospital Cruzin’ for a Cause Cancer Foundation.
•••
Here’s a new idea for your next kids, tweens or teens party or maybe even Girls Night Out:
Xpress Yourselfie is now open in the Northside Plaza, North Bridge Street in Elkton. Come in and take photos of yourself and your friends in more than a dozen different backdrops.
Mark Bare said his wife Kelly saw the concept in Italy, then noticed the stores cropping up elsewhere in the United States. Xpress Yourselfie is the Bare’s own name for the business, which is open Tuesday through Sunday. It was Kelly and the couple’s daughter Saylor who imagined and decorated each of the selfie rooms.
Book a one-hour session for yourself or for your group. You can also rent props. Bring more than one outfit too because Xpress Yourselfie has changing rooms.
Ring lights and remotes are available to help you get the best photos.
Bare said they also want to help non-profits raise funds with 30% of each booking brought in by that group going toward the fundraiser.
For more information including booking a session go to the Xpress Yourselfie Facebook page.
•••
CVS stores — including the location on North Bridge Street in Elkton — have upped their game to get folks vaccinated against COVID-19 with the OneStepCloser Sweepstakes.
This week CVS is offering prizes including cruises, resort packages, airfare or lodging packages and a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. CVS Health is kicking in 125 $500 giveaways and five top prizes worth $5,000 for family reunions.
Partnering with Proctor & Gamble, Unilever, iHeartMedia, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Bermuda Tourism Authority, smarTours, Wyndham Rewards and more, the prizes are awarded by drawing. Those 18 and older that receive the vaccine get entered into the sweepstakes.
To enter or for details go to https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-vaccination-sweepstakes?cid=redir-covid-vaccination-sweepstakes
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate small business survivors June 10 in a virtual gathering starting at 11 a.m.
Earlier this year the chamber sought stories of how the county’s small businesses pivoted and worked to stay open and viable during the pandemic.
Register now for the Small Business Showcase by going to http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/small-business-showcase-virtual-event-5508
•••
Steven Overbay, director of the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, will be the keynote speaker at the June 10 “Breakfast with the North East Chamber” at Fairwinds Farm.
Reservations must be made by June 4 at northeastchamber.org. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
Overbay will give a state of the county presentation looking at economic impacts of the past year and into the future.
•••
Pierre A. Anderson has been named chief information officer and senior vice president of Artesian Resources Corporation. Already an Artesian employee, Anderson began this new role May 5.
He will still oversee the utility company’s technology management and cybersecurity as well as its corporate strategic planning.
“Pierre has played an essential role in Artesian’s continued success. He leads his experienced and collaborative IT team in projects that streamline our everyday operations, and provides critical support to every department within Artesian,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. “Pierre ensures excellence in all aspects of his work. Processes and applications under Pierre’s direction run efficiently for seamless, superior service to our customers and our internal teams. His leadership reaches far beyond the workplace with his passionate commitment to serving the community. Additionally, Pierre has taken a strong role in leading our strategic planning initiatives, working directly with management and the Board of Directors to focus and secure Artesian’s continued growth and long-term success.”
Artesian operates Cecil County’s water system as well as municipal water systems.
•••
ChristianaCare has won the Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award; an annual recognition of its efforts to advance the quality of care to all patients. The award from the American Hospital Association is named for the first African American and first hospital trustee to chair the AHA board of directors.
“At ChristianaCare, we are committed to improving health for everyone—in all of the communities we serve,” said Bettina Tweardy Riveros, chief health equity officer at ChristianaCare. “This commitment is driven by our values of love and excellence and reinforced by a clear focus on addressing and reducing the impacts of social barriers to health in vulnerable populations.”
•••
Cecil County’s business community suffered a few more losses recently with the passing of Winford Grapes and John Spangler.
Known to many as “Whitey,” Grapes died May 18. He was the longtime owner and operator of Grapes Paving Company in Elkton.
Spangler and his wife Janet were the founders of Market Street Cafe in Charlestown. He passed May 16.
•••
Food Lion customers enrolled in SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or EBT, the electronic benefits transfer card, can now use those benefits when shopping with the grocer’s online service.
This includes the Food Lion To Go at the stores in Elkton, North East and Perryville.
“We’re excited to now offer all our neighbors using SNAP/EBT this new option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and eCommerce at Food Lion. “Food Lion To Go allows customers the ability to shop from wherever is most convenient, while still ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food to nourish their families. It’s one of the many ways Food Lion makes grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for our neighbors.”
•••
GOLF4STEM is a day of fun on the greens for a good cause to benefit Women in STEM Scholarships and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cecil and Harford Counties.
Northeastern Maryland Technology Council hosts the 14th Annual GOLF4STEM June 7 at Winters Run Golf Club, 100 North Tollgate Road in Bel Air. NMTC members pay $180 to play or $670 for a foursome. Non members enter the competition at $205 per person or $770 for a foursome.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
To sign up or for more information go to GOLF4STEM.com
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.