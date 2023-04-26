Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce held its first post-pandemic networking event Monday and Kyle Tosh, vice president, welcomed the nearly three dozen members to Rise N Grind Cafe.
“Other than Sunfest this has been our first official event,” Tosh said. Bundles of bright orange raffle tickets were being circulated as he spoke; tickets to help with the cost of the street festival to be held June 3.
Frank Dowling, a member of the chamber, said the schedule for the business organization is refilling with the monthly events.
“We’ll meet May 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gardens at Bethlehem Farms,” Dowling, regional vice president of Primerica, said. “We might be at Plumpton Park Zoo in June.”
Before the pandemic, RSCC had been holding monthly morning meetings with guest speakers. Tosh invited Angie Vanderhoef, owner of the cafe on East Main Street, to give a presentation on how she came to Rising Sun and how her business has become a part of the town.
“I would drive past these buildings and say, “Oh I wish someone would give these buildings some love,” Vanderhoef said. Not long after, she and her husband Jeremy became owners of 8 and 10 East Main Street. Rise N Grind Cafe opened in August 2018 and Bog Turtle Brewery opened its doors January 2020. Vanderhoef recalled that grand opening with the long line down the sidewalk and how, now, the cafe has become a part of people’s lives as a meeting place.
Vanderhoef said initially the plan was to tear down the building to make parking for the former Western Auto store.
“Then I went inside and I said, I can’t not make this a coffee shop,” she said. Encouragement from Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion and other business owners also helped her move forward with her plans and Rise N Grind Cafe was born.
To find out how to join the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce go to https://risingsunchamber.org/.
•••
Peach Bottom Consignment will officially celebrate its location in Rising Sun May 6 even though the store at 190 Biggs Highway opened last fall.
Beth Appel will have specials and door prizes in the store but also 30 vendors outside. Store hours that day are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. but the vendors are there from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Those vendors include food trucks.
Get more information on the Peach Bottom Consignment Facebook page.
•••
Papillion Event Space is now open for business at 109 South Bridge St. in Elkton.
Rae Frederique cut the ribbon last week and invited people inside for a tour of the 2,300-square-foot party space that can hold up to 99 people. She’s already filling up her bookings with graduation parties, baby and bridal showers, gender reveals and more.
Frederique said she hopes to get her exterior signage up soon, which will help promote the new business even more.
To contact Frederique or to find out more go to https://www.papevent.com/.
•••
Frederick Ward Associates will officially open its Cecil County office Thursday afternoon. The celebration will include refreshments, music and a ribbon cutting between 4:40 and 6:30 at 116 West Main St. in Elkton.
There will also be a tribute to Edward Kiomall, owner of Edward’s Fashions Menswear, which operated at 116 West Main for decades until it closed last summer.
•••
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly signed into law last week a 90-day moratorium on new warehouses while new legislation on the industry is drafted to update the county code.
“I am pleased the County Council has approved my moratorium on mega-warehouses, which will provide a necessary pause as we update our zoning code to properly account for the many unique impacts of these facilities,” County Executive Cassilly said.
The Harford County Council voted 6-1 in favor of the three month pause, half of the six-month moratorium requested by the county executive, with an option to extend it another three months if needed.
Cassilly said earlier that he was concerned that warehouses were being built using 40 year old definitions that were out of step with today’s warehouse and distribution center business models.
“I look forward to working with the Council as we prepare legislation to bring our zoning code up to date,” Cassilly said.
•••
Old South Smokehouse in Port Deposit will host the 8th Annual Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day Sunday.
All day long, the restaurant at 1197 Jacob Tome Highway will donate $1 from every sandwich and $2 from every dinner sold to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This event so far has raised more than $14,000 to help with patient support and research to combat this neurodegenerative disease.
Along with the meal deals, there are also raffles, silent auction items and giveaways.
For more information, check out Must Stop MS on Facebook.
•••
Applications are now being taken for Elkton’s Memorial Day Parade to be held May 29 at 11 a.m.
Floats, marching units, bands, performers and more are welcome to take part in the parade in downtown Elkton.
For more information send an email to office@elktonalliance.org or call 410-398-5076 to get an application. All units must be registered by May 25.
•••
Businesses in search of new talent can register now for the May 11 Cecil County Job Fair to be held from noon until 4 p.m. at Singerly Fire Company Banquet Hall, 300 Newark Road in Elkton.
Susquehanna Workforce Center is accepting applications from businesses with a need for employees. Go to https://www.swnetwork.org/registration-form-paid-business.
•••
Freedom Federal Credit Union has relocated its Swan Creek branch in Havre de Grace to a larger footprint at the Ames Plaza Shopping Center, 2025 Pulaski Highway.
With the larger facility, there is a full service lobby, two drive thru lanes, a drive-up ATM available 24/7, ample parking and a free coin machine for members.
Emily Abts, who had served as assistant branch manager at the previous location, is now branch manager.
“We want our members to know that we’ve listened to their feedback and are committed to exceptional member service. This new branch is absolutely a reflection of that commitment. We can’t wait to see our friends, old and new, walk through the doors and see it for themselves,” Abts said.
On May 20, a Grand Opening Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and a Community Shred Day is set for June 3 from 9 a.m. until noon.
•••
Chris Ann Szep, former vice president of community and government relations and college advancement at Cecil College, has been named Director of Development for Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers, Fla.
Molly Deckart, executive director, said Szep comes at a time when her fundraising expertise can be used to help the alliance recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to the Alliance as we continue to create pathways to the arts, increase accessibility and add arts education opportunities in Southwest Florida while we all recover from the effects of the storm,” Deckart said.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
