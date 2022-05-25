Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
There’s a new way to get around the 15-mile Ben Cardin C&D Trail in Chesapeake City with Fin Bike Rentals.
Owner Kelly Benson held a Monday afternoon ribbon cutting at the entrance to the state park on the north side of Chesapeake City.
”I hope you find it an asset to your community that brings your residents and visitors fun,” Benson said.
Chesapeake City Councilman Frank Vari welcomed Fin to town on behalf of the mayor and council.
”I know this will be an asset to the north end of Chesapeake City,” Vari said.
Renting one of the six bicycles starts with downloading the Fin app, which can be accomplished in your phone’s app store or by scanning the QR code on the sign at the kiosk at the end of Lock Street. It’s $10 to unlock and $5 for 30 minutes of riding.
Rhonda Castro took Benson up on his offer of a free first ride voucher.
”Now that I know it’s here I plan to enjoy this beautiful canal trail,” Castro said. “We usually walk around the cemetery but this is so much better.”
The Cardin Trail connects Chesapeake City with Delaware City along the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. It’s a paved trail that, on Monday, was already in use with walkers and bicyclists as well as a person in roller blades.
Fin will also make kayaks available at Safe Harbor Marina in Hack’s Point, Elk Neck State Park in North East and Perryville Community Park as well as Bay Venture Outfitters on Church Street in North East. Perryville officials are also considering adding the bicycle rental.
•••
Speaking of Kelly Benson, the owner of Bay Venture Outfitters, Port House Grill and Fin was recently named Tourism Person of the Year by Cecil County Tourism.
The awards were handed out May 11 at Fairwinds Farm in North East.
Cecil County Tourism Manager Sandy Turner said it was thrilling to be able to resume the awards program after a two year hiatus.
“The event gives us the chance to appreciate and thank our generous partners for all their amazing support,” Turner said.
Outstanding Event went to St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market. Tourism Business of the Year was Mt. Harmon Plantation and the Judges Award of Excellence was presented to Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill.
Elkton Eclipse was given the Tourism Gives Back Award and two awards were given for Tourism Impact; Chesapeake Inn and Schaefer’s Canal House.
The winner of the Tourism Partners of the Year award was bestowed to Upper Shore Regional Council and Maryland Office of Tourism.
The town of North East was given the Cecil County Executive and Cecil County Council Tourism Award.
•••
Showcase on Main presents Jenny Lee Stern in concert May 28 and 29 in a tribute to Judy Garland.
See and hear the Bucks County, Pa. native and Broadway veteran as the Hollywood icon singing everything from The Trolley Song to Get Happy.
Shows are at 2 and 8 pm on the 28th with a 2 pm show on the 29th. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/showcase-on-main-26431084471.
Showcase on Main is located at 112 West Main St. in Elkton.
•••
Register by May 31 if you want to attend the June 2 Breakfast with the North East Chamber.
Sandra Edwards, acting director of the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, and Sandra Turner, Cecil County Tourism Director, will be the guest speakers at the event taking place from 8:30 until 10 a.m. at Fairwinds Farm, 41 Tailwinds Lane in North East. Both will be giving a state of the county address.
Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Get yours at https://northeastchamber.org/event/breakfast-with-the-ne-chamber-2022/.
•••
The Garage, which opened in January at 1920 West Pulaski Highway in North East, will hold a ribbon cutting June 4.
Jen and Jeff Celeste said they wanted to get established before holding the celebration of the woman-owned and family operated business. The party runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you have a sweet ride or a classic car bring it out for the Car Meet. The Mister Softee truck will give free ice cream from noon until 2 and Ennis’ BBQ Food Truck will be on site.
Find out more about The Garage on Facebook.
•••
Delmarva Power is asking the Maryland Public Service Commission for permission to spread out its planned rate increases to give Cecil County customers more time to adjust.
The utility owned by Exelon Corporation, will use tax benefits to pay part of the increases over a three year period beginning in 2023.
“We understand our customers are still facing the challenges of recovering from the pandemic while also dealing with the very real negative impacts of inflation and rising prices for the products and services they are using each day,” said Tyler Anthony, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “This multi-year plan approach provides us the ability to help our customers by reducing the cost impact of these energy investments, while at the same time we can continue to ensure we meet our customer’s expectations of us, including providing cost saving energy efficiency programs that help customers manage their energy usage. This proposed plan will make the investments in the system that are necessary to prepare the local energy grid for increasingly severe weather as well as support the interconnection of additional clean energy resources, such as solar, all while keeping equity and customer affordability front and center.”
If approved it would only be the third time the PSC has allowed such a plan.
•••
Maryland Board of Public Works is making a $3 million loan available to Clene Nanomedicine through its Neighborhood BusinessWorks program within the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Clene will use the funds for its redevelopment of the former WL Gore plant in the Chesapeake Corporate Center in Elkton. That facility, once completed, will produce Clene Nanomedicine’s CNM-Au8®, a gold nanocrystal suspension, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.
•••
Mark your calendar for June 3 and get registered for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Annual Chamber Member Picnic. It’s free for chamber members and will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the chamber offices, 216 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Go to cecilchamber.com to register.
•••
As part of Infrastructure Week, May 16-20, Aqua announced it has successfully upgraded its water infrastructure in southeast Pennsylvania, spending $2.3 billion.
According to the company based in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., these updates have decreased the occurrence of main breaks from nearly 25 per 100 miles of pipe to fewer than 10 main breaks per 100 miles of pipe, which is well below the industry target of 15. There’s also a reduction in water loss and loss of volume, with savings realized through the reduction of emergency repairs and service interruptions.
Additionally, the upgrades have resulted in better water quality.
“We strongly believe capital investments from regulated companies play a significant role in solving our nation’s infrastructure challenges,” said Christopher Franklin, chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities, parent company of Aqua. “We are proud to play a leading role in providing solutions that enable us to enhance customer service and environmental impact across our water and wastewater operations. Infrastructure Week is an important opportunity to showcase our team’s work in improving the lives of our customers.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
