Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Cigar-Etc. in Rising Sun recently sold a winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch off ticket.
Rose Birney, from Port Deposit, collected her prize last week from the Money Rush ticket. While she has not decided how to spend her money, she did say she would take a vacation and buy a parrot.
“I can’t explain that one,” Birney said at the Maryland Lottery offices where she picked up her prize. “I’ve just always wanted a parrot.”
Birney told lottery officials she stopped into the store at 225 East Main St. after finishing her grocery shopping. Purchasing several tickets, she sat in her car and completed the scratching-off, revealing a winner.
Realizing what she had, she ran into the store and got the ticket verified. Getting back into her car she called her daughter to share the news, then told her husband once arriving home.
“He was really happy,” said Rose, smiling. “But, he was already trying to spend it.”
The Money Rush game still has its top prize, $100,000, unclaimed along with three more $50,000 tickets and seven for $10,000.
Meanwhile, someone purchased a lower tier Powerball winner at Schroeder’s Liquors in North East for the Oct. 22 drawing. No one won the big prize in the drawings Saturday or Monday, pushing the Wednesday night jackpot to more than $680 million. As much as that sounds it’s only the 7th largest Powerball prize.
•••
The food trucks are gone from Hollywood Casino in Perryville with the opening Barstool Sportsbook Restaurant.
The casino, a PENN Entertainment property on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway, had the trucks in place after The Greene Turtle closed in May and construction began on the Barstool Sportsbook betting area and the restaurant of the same name. Betting began in December at a temporary kiosk, but moved into that new location inside the casino in June.
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath and Bill Sorenson, Cecil County’s new Director of the Cecil County Office of Economic Development were on hand for the ribbon cutting Friday along with former Baltimore Raven Duane Starks.
The dining room is open daily 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. The bar is open Sunday-Thursday 11:00 a.m.-midnight, Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m. Menu items include honey-garlic stung pork chops, smoked mac & cheese, and the Maryland Margarita.
•••
Business sponsorships are still available for the Festival of Trees, a fundraiser to benefit Cecil County CASA.
Being held again this year at Woody’s Crab House, 29 South Main St. in North East, supporters of the program helping foster children can purchase and decorate 6-foot and 2-foot artificial trees. The trees will go on display in the banquet tent and be auctioned to raise funds.
Last year, the campaign got some star power join-in when Benjamin Bradley, star of the Netflix show “Holiday Home Makeovers With Mr. Christmas,” came alongside CASA and personally decorated a tree and the hall.
To sign up or learn more go to https://www.cecilcasa.org/festival-of-trees.
•••
The Garage in Elkton is throwing its support behind Toys For Tots and the families in Cecil County served by the Christmas campaign run by the Marine Corps Reserves Unit based in Elkton.
Bring new, unwrapped toys and gifts Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to The Garage, 1920 West Pulaski Highway. Haiden’s Coffee & Cafe will be on site selling coffee and donuts for the cause.
Lego fans need to be there because a Lego Mustang and Lego Raptor building set will be up for auction to benefit Toys For Tots.
•••
Acme has been acquired by Kroger in a deal that has Kroger paying $24.6 billion for all of Albertson’s subsidiary stores, including Acme in Big Elk Mall Elkton and Suburban Plaza Newark. There are plans to spend another $1.3 billion to upgrade Acme stores.
Combined, the stores will have 710,000 employees, and will maintain Acme’s union representation. Kroger will also be purchasing all outstanding shares of Albertsons stock.
•••
ServePro of Cecil County is hosting the Nov. 3 Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Business Card Exchange. Come from 4:30 until 6 p.m. at the ServePro office, 751 Elkton Road in Elkton and come prepared to network and snack.
Business Card Exchanges are free for members of the Cecil County Chamber and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is requested at cecilchamber.com/events
The Chamber is always looking for a business to host one of these get togethers. Contact Katie Lewis, Director of Events, via email at klewis@cecilchamber.com
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.