Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
An industrial property in Elkton is up for sale according to NAI Emory Hill, a New Castle County real estate brokerage.
The buyer could get tax incentives, because the property is within one of Cecil County’s Opportunity Zones. The zones are part of a federal program targeting low income areas giving breaks in exchange for job creation.
Located at 329 West Main St., the building is about 9500-square feet on a half-acre lot with parking. Once home to Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and then Ashland Inc., it has been vacant since Ashland closed in 2012. A spokesman for that company told the Cecil Whig that, at that time, Ashland was divesting a lot of its properties, stating it was “a very different company than we were some years ago.”
Assessed at a value of $804,100, the building is listed for $800,000. Contact Ann Bailey at 215-292-6100 for details.
•••
Nature’s Glow Candle Company is officially open for business in West Street Village at 32 South Main St. in North East.
Owner Emily Sonneborn came to the podium, unsure of how to conduct a ribbon cutting, as this was her first. With her family around her, Sonneborn thanked her neighboring businesses for their help and set the big scissors to the red ribbon.
Michael Kline, mayor of North East, was pleased to participate in the ribbon cutting held Saturday at noon.
“There are so many diverse businesses in town,” Kline said, noting it makes Main Street very popular. “This is what makes people want to come back.”
The mayor got a tour of Nature’s Glow Candle Company ahead of the short ceremony.
“The idea of having a make your own candle place is exciting,” Kline said. Nature’s Glow also sells bath bombs and salts and fresheners for vehicles along with its signature collection of soy candles.
“It’s like a warm blanket,” Kline said of the addition to downtown North East. “People just want to have it over their shoulders.”
•••
Cecil College has hired Michelle Williams as the Executive Director for the Human Relations office of the college with campuses in Bay View and Elkton.
In her role, Williams is charged with “fostering innovative and creative problem-solving initiatives through listening and communicating the the college community,” according to a release from Cecil College. For Williams that should be easy.
“Students are everything to me, and their education has always been a priority. While human resources does not interact directly with students, our role is to provide professional development, resources, and services to the individuals who impact students. It is a team approach,” said Williams. “It makes a world of difference in the workplace when you have leadership demonstrating a belief in their employees. We must support our employees and care for our employees and ensure they are okay, particularly during the pandemic.”
Williams comes to Cecil College from Humanim, Inc. in Baltimore, where she was Director of Human Resources. She also served in the same role for seven years at Baltimore City Community College.
She is also a published author, releasing ”The Color of Pretty” in April 2021.
•••
Property that used to be part of Philadelphia Electric decades ago on North Bridge Street in Elkton has changed hands.
Edward Lineaweaver and his company — LHG Properties — recently purchased the 203 North Bridge parcel. One of the first things the Elkton man did was take down the chain link fencing, saying it made the 2.5 acres look like a prison.
“Next thing is to get the outside looking good,” Lineaweaver said Monday as he toured the property that includes the former Conowingo Power Company offices and a loading dock. “There’s lots of opportunities.”
He’s already been in conversation with people interested in bringing a theater to the loading dock and perhaps a restaurant to the office building.
“I’m doing my best to improve Elkton,” he said. “I’m open to any ideas.” He can be reached at 302-545-9772.
For now, Lineaweaver is using the space as storage for his PuroClean business. He also plans to clean up the buildings and update the plumbing and electric, which appear to have been out of use since the 1990s – if the paperwork left behind is any indication. In a box in one former office was a ream of Conowingo Power meter reading notices. Delmarva Power acquired COPCO from PECO in 1995.
Lineaweaver now owns about 13 acres along North Bridge Street, which includes the LHG Business Center at 307 N. Bridge St.
•••
Festival Party Rentals will hold a grand opening March 25 at 3 p.m. of its new storefront location in Elkton.
This adds a celebration venue to the business at 249A South Bridge Street.
“This is the place for meetings, parties, showers, gender reveals or even small weddings,” said Yaqueline Lastra, owner of Festival Party Rentals. She moved here from Miami, Fla. where she had a similar business.
“I stopped the business,” she said of the move; choosing instead to focus on raising her children. “But I like to work for myself and also be with the kids.”
So she started the business back up, which allowed her to be a full time mom but still do this business she loves. Along with inflatables, she also offers balloons and face painting. The face painting part comes easily because Lastra is also a registered clown
“I do my show as “Ranita” which means ‘little frog,” she said.
Festival Party Rentals offers a family friendly venue with activities for everyone. A small table with chairs is for the little party go-ers complete with toys to keep them entertained. For the older kids — and maybe even adults — she opens the back door to reveal air hockey, foosball, basketball and other games.
“We want a place where kids can have fun and be active,” she said.
However, she also likes the room because the ceilings are high enough that she can inflate and clean her collection of inflatables between customers. It was something she would have to do outdoors when she ran the business out of her home. Weather was always a factor, she added.
Lastra welcomes people to bring in their own food but she is also connecting with area restaurants to make their menus available.
If the party is at your house, Lastra can rent tables, chairs, linens, arches, backdrops and balloon decor.
“I love to do events,” she said. “I love to see people happy.”
She likes the challenge of making a long held dream a reality. That includes creating balloon designs.
“When they have a dream for an event ... I want to hear them say, “Wow! I love it,” she said.
Lastra is booking her venue now and is also busy with the inflatables and balloons on top of getting ready for the grand opening.
Connect with Festival Party Rentals on Facebook or call 443-410-1700 to book your party or party supplies.
•••
Amazon and its employees have donated $54,000, as well as man hours, for a Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna house under construction in Havre de Grace. Employees at the Sparrows Point location assembled the framing for the interior and exterior walls of the house at 511 South Stokes St.
Employees nailed the frames together and then signed them with good wishes to the new homeowner. These panels will be used later this month for a wall raising ceremony at the site in Havre de Grace. The cash donation, meanwhile, represents Amazon’s sponsorship of the project.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.