There’s a new place to dine in Elkton Commercial Plaza.
NY Fried Chicken and Seafood opened Aug. 9 where Simply Savory used to operate. Operated by Ahmed Salameh and his sons Mustafa and Malek, it is open seven days a week.
Mustafa Salameh said this is the first Maryland location.
“We have others in Delaware that are just NY Fried Chicken,” Salameh said Thursday. “We were looking to expand our business.”
Salameh said the specialties include barbecue wings and fried chicken.
Acknowledging that Maryland diners can be particular about their crab cakes, Ahmed Salameh insists customers will enjoy his seafood offerings, especially his crab cakes.
“We have super jumbo lump crab cakes,” he said.
NY Fried Chicken and Seafood is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10-10 and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Dine in or carry out. Call 410-398-3007 to order ahead for pick up.
•••
There was a party going on at the new Keller Williams office at 35 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton.
A ribbon cutting included inflatable games, food and champagne; all to celebrate the first agency under the Keller Williams name in Cecil County.
Mike McGavisk, operating partner, said they have offices in Delaware and Harford County but the time was right to set up in Elkton.
“It’s based on population and a lot of other reasons,” he said.
“This is our 14th location,” McGavisk added, listing five in New Jersey, 3 in Delaware and 8 in Pittsburgh, Pa. “This is a full service office with a whole broad spectrum of real estate services.”
That means one-stop shopping, he said, with residential real estate, mortgage and title services under one roof.
Jessica Price, executive director of Elkton Chamber and Alliance, welcomed the office and its agents to town.
“We are pleased to have Keller Williams in Elkton and we are pleased they chose Elkton,” Price said.
It’s a seller’s market right now and McGavisk says his office has 450 properties listed in Cecil County.
“We’re seeing our buyers write 5- to 7- offers before getting a house,” he said.
The Keller Williams agents are on duty 7 days a week and the office is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
•••
The Sept. 1 deadline for crafters and vendors to sign up for Elkton’s Fall Fest is fast approaching.
Fall Fest returns Sept. 17-18 in downtown Elkton. Along with established businesses along Main and North Streets this is your chance to set up a table and promote your talent, business or organization. Each 10-by-10 foot space is available at $65 for Cecil County non-profits, $50 for Cecil County artisans and $75 for crafters, vendors, and other artisans or non-profits.
The Elkton Chamber and Alliance and Elkton Arts and Entertainment is also looking for unique food offerings. That’s also a Sept. 1 deadline.
Fall Fest is two days of entertainment, activities, contests and all kinds of food and fun. These vendor spots will be made available for the Saturday portion of the weekend from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For details or to register go to https://tinyurl.com/3bcnryks
•••
Elizabeth Renna has been made a partner in the accounting firm Balsamo, Stewart, Lutters & Ruth, P.A. in Bel Air, Md.
A Cecil County native and lifelong resident, Renna joined the company in 2008. She was a graduate of Perryville High School who went on to graduate with honors from Goldey Beacom College and earned her CPA license in 2014.
“Beth is a great asset to BSLR’s overall growth. We continue to grow with our clients – from assisting startups with QuickBooks®, beginning accounting, and taxes to years later helping them with succession and retirement planning. We are well prepared to work with their constantly evolving set of needs,” Margaret Ruth, a shareholder, said.
•••
Kevin Phillips has joined Landmark Science & Engineering in its Aberdeen office.
A graduate of both Perryville High School and Cecil College, Phillips, who still calls Perryville home, brings 35 years of experience to Landmark.
His responsibilities will include design of roads, grading, sediment and erosion control, storm drainage and water and sewer utilities for Landmark’s Maryland-based projects. He has extensive experience having taken projects through the land development approval and permitting processes in Cecil, Harford and Baltimore counties.
John B. Gonzalez, P.E. CPSWQ, Aberdeen manager and associate, has worked with Phillips in the past and looks forward to working with him in at Landmark Science & Engineering.
“Kevin is a perfect fit for the office and has the experience and ability to step in on Day 1 to help us meet the demands of our client’s projects and to grow the office,” Gonzalez said.
Also, Landmark Science & Engineering was the recipient of the National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies for its project at the AstraZeneca site in Fairfax, Del. This followed its “Grand Conceptor” win at the Delaware ACEC competition.
•••
Register your foursome by Aug. 27 for the annual CHEP Golf Outing to be held Sept. 16 at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Rising Sun sponsored in part by Battle tested Security, LLC.
The cost is $160 per player or save $40 and register a foursome for $600.
CHEP stands for Chesapeake Health Education Program, a non-profit organization at Perry Point that helps American veterans in need. It’s also been dubbed “Communities Helping and Empowering Patriots,” which speaks to its mission to provide housing and supportive services to homeless male veterans,” said Carissa Merritt, special events and development coordinator.
“Our goal is to restore hope and dignity to the veterans in our programs so they can live independently in supportive communities and maintain an improved quality of life. Our vision is to create positive and sustainable change in the lives of these veterans and their communities. All proceeds received from the CHEP Golf Outing Fundraiser will benefit veterans in need through the CHEP veteran housing program.”
To sign. up your foursome, or for more information go to https://www.chepinc.org/about/chep-events/
•••
Get your tickets now for the very popular, very delicious Crab Crawl in North East Sept. 11 to benefit Friends Foundation of Cecil County Public Library.
From 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. ticket holders walk the sidewalks in North East, visiting all the shops and visiting select participating restaurants where you can taste crab recipes. This year’s stops are Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027, Snatcher’s Creekside, Woody’s, Pier 1, Port House Grill and Bella Pizza.
Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorship slots are still available.
Go to https://ccplfriends.networkforgood.com/events/31566-crab-crawl-2021 for details or tickets.
•••
Kathy’s Corner Shop in North East and Lighthouse Gifts in Chesapeake City are joining forces with artist Roy Woodall to help the historic Turkey Point Light Station.
Two of Woodall’s paintings have prints available for sale at the stores located at 100 South Main St. in North East and 3548 Augustine Herman Highway. Get your own print of “Rounding Turkey Point” or “Turkey Point Maryland.” A portion of each sale goes to continued care and restoration of Turkey Point Light Station located inside Elk Neck State Park.
•••
Meeting Ground is looking for new volunteers to help them with their efforts to address homelessness in Cecil County.
This faith-based non-profit organization has a few seats open on its board of directors and also seeks people to serve on various committees such as Fundraising and Development, Program and Evaluation, Facilities, Board Development & Nomination, Personnel, Strategic Planning and Finance.
If you want to serve, send an email to NominationCommittee@meetingground.org
•••
The owner of the Pleasant Hill Store at the corner of Blue Ball and Hilltop Roads died last week. David Gilbert Sr. was 73.
Known to many as “the Mayor of Pleasant Hill,” a small community tucked in between Elkton and Fair Hill, Gilbert ran the store more than 40 years. On social media his younger brother Dennis Gilbert honored David for his “benevolent heart, a desire to help anyone he could and a generous spirit.”
Dennis called David “one of the best men that Cecil County ever raised.”
A celebration of his life was held Saturday.
•••
Parent 911 just launched last week as a way to help with the challenges of child-rearing, said founder Heather Ulrich.
A licensed psychologist since 2018, Ulrich said this new venture is similar to being a life-coach, but for parents looking for a better, more effective way to raise their children.
“This is more conscious than intuitive,” Ulrich said. “It’s about our relationship with our kids; what we’re saying and how we’re saying it.”
Think of it like having someone on retainer, available when needed.
“You’ll have daily access with your coach and you can message your coach immediately,” she said. “We can often give you the words to say. It’s purposeful parenting.”
Parent 911 has three coaches on staff and offers three different packages; each with different levels of coaching. All three give families and private portal, daily messaging, study notes and access to resources. Packages range from $125 to $240 per month. Right now Ulrich is offering a 20% discount. Insurance does not cover the service.
Ulrich said many parents do not want to raise their children in the same manner in which they were raised. Some may be dealing with behavior issues, anxiety or other factors.
“We give parents hands on tools,” she said, calling it “coaching, not counseling.”
Ulrich said science now shows us more about brain chemistry and the effects of thoughts, feelings and behaviors.
“What we practice wires their brains,” Ulrich said. “The more thoughtful we can be about raising humans the better the world will be.”
To find out more about the packages, the services and the coaches go to https://parent911.com/
