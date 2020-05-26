Biz Beat: Northview selling Pa. operations

Happening this week around the county …
Snyder Electric, based in Jessup, Md., is in the midst of constructing a large solar panel array on seven acres of farmland near Fair Hill.
”Construction started in February and should be done in July or August,” said Nick Grello, project manager.
Grello said the Metzger family is renting out the land along Telegraph Road for the project, which will supply electric to the regional power grid.
”We’re negotiating on another 10 acres of land in the same area,” Grello said, adding this would be “the first of many” solar projects.
”We’re also putting solar on the roof of the new library.” he said of the North East branch of Cecil County Public Libraries now under construction.
Once the solar panel project on the Metzger farm is completed Grello said Snyder Electric would maintain the site.
”We’ll do the grass cutting, keep the modules clean,” he said, noting that would be no more complicated than “A bottle of Windex and a squeegee.”
•••
Hiring and training is under way at the soon to be opened Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Big Elk Mall in Elkton.
The store, located in the former Kmart store, is set to open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday June 17. It’s only using a portion of the Kmart footprint according to John Peters, spokesman for Cordish, the company that owns and manages the shopping center at the corner of Routes 213 and 40.
•••
Maryland Municipal League has given Jay Gullo the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. Gullo, an attorney based in New Windsor, Md., is also Rising Sun’s attorney. Gullo was MML president in 1999 and has served on various committees for the organization, which represents all of the state’s 157 incorporated towns and cities.
•••
Cline Greenhouse at 482 Blake Road, Elkton, is open for spring planting, whether your goal is flowers, vegetables or herbs. They operate with split hours Monday through Friday 7 to 9 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m., 7 til 9 and 11 til 5 Saturday and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Check out their Facebook page before heading out to see what’s available and if those hours have changed.
•••
WL Gore has been donating fabrics, laminates and textiles produced in its Elkton facilities to the nationwide efforts to supply personal protective equipment — or PPE — during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those donations have helped produce 40,000 medical gowns and more than 1 million N95 respirators. A similar effort helped the Navajo nation in Flagstaff, AZ by making PPE available to healthcare workers there.
•••
Harford Community College has named Austin J. Hill as its new Director for Strategic Partnerships at the college in Bel Air, Md. Dr. Hill begins the position June 15, providing leadership for and implementation of certain projects that bring the college together with the Harford County Public Libraries and various nonprofit organizations.
Hill said he was honored to have been selected for the position.
”Being able to create innovative and intentional learning experiences not only for Harford County Public Schools students but all of Harford County is very important to me,” Hill said. “I look forward to taking the experiences I’ve had working with our outstanding business community while leading Edgewood High School’s Academy of Finance and applying them to the North Star and HCC at Edgewood initiatives!”
•••
North East Chocolates is giving the Class of 2020 a unique opportunity by giving each the invitation to write a letter to the Class of 2040. Let’s face it; the Class of 2020 will go down in history for so many things, not the least of which is this global pandemic, which caused the cancellation of prom, sports and other activities and forced graduation to be hundreds of individual celebrations instead of a huge gathering with your entire class.
So put pen to paper and tell the Class of 2040 how you adapted, how you rose to the heartbreak and succeeded. Sign your name or leave it anonymous but at least give a shout out to your school. Your letter will join all the others in a time capsule that will be buried with instructions that it be opened in time for the Class of 2040.
The deadline is May 29. Deliver or mail your letter to North East Chocolates, 24 South Main St, North East, MD 21901.
•••
Armstrong’s Breaking Bread program, which collects food for the needy in its service areas, is hosting a Virtual 5K now through May 30. Choose how you want to travel those kilometers by running, walking, jogging or biking in your neighborhood or on the treadmill in your home.
To sign up go to https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Butler/BreakingBreadVirtual5kRunWalk
•••
Northview Stallion Station is closing its Peach Bottom, Pa. business and consolidating all its operations at Northview Stallion Station in Chesapeake City. In a letter to clients David Wade, general manager and Michael Golden, vice president, said the Pennsylvania barns would continue to operate until the property is sold.
“We have strived to offer Mid-Atlantic breeders some of the best stallions and service in the region,” the letter reads. “We thank you for your business, your trust, and especially for the relationships we have developed over the years.”
Calling it a difficult decision, the letter indicates that the consolidation will have no effect on the 2020 breeding season. The letter also indicates this was not a recent decision, nor was it driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
”This has not been a hastily made decision and is unrelated to the Pennsylvania political climate or Covid-19, as we know some will surmise. Pennsylvania has a strong racing and breeding industry that we are certain will continue to grow and prosper, but it’s not where Northview needs to be at this point.”
The future of the Peach Bottom site depends on the new owner or owners.
”While there is no guarantee that an individual or group will purchase the farm with the intention of carrying on our vision, we certainly hope that is the case,” the statement read in closing.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
