Northrop Grumman in Elkton recently won a $8.9 million US Navy contract to manufacture the initiating propellant used in the MK48 heavyweight torpedo for Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support in Mechanicsburg, Pa. It's a three year deal to be completed in Nov. 2025. Concurrent with that contract, Northrop Grumman will get another $2.2 million for delivery.
•••
Cecil County children from kindergarten through high school are invited to participate in an art contest sponsored by the Cecil County Board of Realtors and the Fair Housing Committee.
Draw and create your dream home and you could win $100 in the "Home Ownership - The American Dream" contest. The deadline to enter is Jan. 20. There are two categories; kindergarten – 5th grade and 6th-12th grade. The entries can be sent individually or through a school, club, church or organization.
Pictures need to be done in landscape format and must include the Realtor and Equal Housing Opportunity logos. Any medium can be used including graphic design programs but no licensed or trademarked images can be used.
Contact CCBOR at 410-398-4044 to obtain the form to be attached to the back of the artwork for consideration by the judges.
Entries can be dropped off to the CCBOR office at 1 Brown Court in Elkton or sent by mail to the same address.
•••
Benson Outfitters LLC was named among the winners of the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation Shore Hatchery Foundation Shore Hatchery entrepreneurship competition. Kelly Benson said he would be using the $10,000 prize to invest in more locations of his FIN Outdoor Recreation kiosks for bicycle or kayak rentals.
Kayak kiosks can be found in Perryville, Elk Neck and Bohemia River and a bicycle rental kiosk is on the north side of Chesapeake City as well as in Wilmington, Del.
•••
Carroll Fuels and High's, with four locations in Cecil County, recently announced the donation of more than $100,000 to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center. The money came from the Doug Miller Sr. Golf Tournament and from its customers through the "Keep the Change" program.
Keep the Change launched a year ago, asking customers of they would like to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with that change going to JHCC. Other organizations receiving Keep the Change funds include The American Cancer Society and American Red Cross.
“Carroll Motor Fuels and Highs are committed to supporting the Johns Hopkins Children's Center. It is not only the premier children’s hospital in the country, but also a neighborhood hospital whose mission it is to treat all sick children with the most current clinical medical advances. We are delighted to continue this tremendous fundraising effort year after year.” said John Phelps, President and CEO of Carroll Fuel and High’s.
•••
Through Dec. 13, Food Lion customers can help feed hungry neighbors through the "Food Lion Feeds; Holidays Without Hunger" campaign.
The goal is to provide 1 million meals.
At check out, customers are invited to purchase a $6 prepackaged box of food, or make a donation to the campaign with all the funds going to Feeding America. There are 33 feeding programs connected to Feeding America within Food Lion's east coast foot print.
“We are humbled to kick off this annual campaign with an investment of 1 million meals to ensure that no one goes hungry during the holidays,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Every day, we help seniors, working families with children, veterans and others facing food insecurity. With the support of our customers, we want to ensure this holiday season is special for all of our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve.”
Food Lion has stores in Elkton, North East, and Perryville as well as Newark and Middletown, Del.
•••
Add a stop at Tranquility Spa & Salon in North East to your Black Friday to-do list.
From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 25 enjoy coffee and light refreshments and purchase gift cards at 20% off. Tara Innes, owner of the salon at 10 Montgomery Drive in North East will be doing chair massage, which can be good for shopping tension. Innes will have a drawing for a free haircut and there will be a raffle for a basket full of spa goodies.
•••
If you have thoughts on the state of the economy, crime, education, drugs or other hot button topics the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce would like your input for its annual Legislative Priority Survey.
All the information gathered will be used to present to Cecil County's representatives in the Maryland General Assembly before the 2023 legislative session.
There is a Nov. 18 deadline. Go to https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/RFWb9fl/2023legislativepriorities to participate.
•••
Perryville Liquors, 1486 Perryville Road, will get a cash reward for selling a winning scratch off ticket according to officials with the Maryland Lottery. A $10,000 winner from the "Show Me $100,000" scratch off series was sold there and is yet to be claimed.
Retailers get money for selling winning tickets; either lump sum or a percentage of the winnings.
•••
Chesapeake Gold Farms at 41 Grove Miller Lane in North East is inviting local artisans to be part of a Small Business Saturday holiday shopping event Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Space is free but limited in supply.
Contact Amanda Miller to get your 10-by-10 spot. Send her an email to ChesapeakeGoldCheese@email.com.
•••
Forget the pub crawl, Elkton is hosting a Turkey Trot Nov. 23 from 5 until 11 p.m. This pre-Thanksgiving Main Street Elkton party includes drink specials at your favorite downtown eateries, music by Nightcrawlers, and if you bring a non-perishable food item to Elk River Brewing you will be entered in a drawing to win an ERBC gift card. Contact Elkton Alliance for more information; 410-398-5076.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
