Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Northrop Grumman broke ground recently on its new 60,000-square foot building in Elkton to design new weapons for the United States government.
Hypersonics Center of Excellence will “provide full lifecycle production for hypersonic weapons, from design and development to production and integration” according to the company based in West Falls Church, Va.
“Hypersonic weapons protect our warfighters by offering higher speeds, longer ranges, optimal performance and the ability to combat a threat with as much distance in between them and the threat as possible,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president of missile products for Northrop Grumman.
“Our new hypersonics production facility will optimize our development efficiency, drive affordability, and ultimately deliver weapons to our warfighters faster,” Torzone said.
Under various names the facility — once known as Thiokol — has been in Elkton since 1948.
This new facility is expected to add nearly 200 jobs when it is completed in 2023.
•••
It’s Buy Local Week in Maryland, a time to celebrate by shopping farmer’s markets, farm stands and seafood stands in Cecil County to keep the home team in business.
In keeping with Buy Local Week, Gov. Larry Hogan has also issued the Buy Local Challenge, which urges people to add at least one locally produced, harvested or grown item into every meal.
“We are fortunate to live in a state that produces world-class agricultural and seafood products, and I encourage all Marylanders to join the First Lady and I in choosing Maryland-made ingredients,” Hogan said. “Buying local puts more money back into the pockets of our farmers, watermen, and producers, allowing them to grow their operations, hire more people, support other local businesses, and reinvest in their communities.”
To find out where to shop locally go to MarylandsBest.net
•••
Hokey Pokey Tattoo in Rising Sun will host a grand opening Saturday to celebrate its new owners.
Kyle Finley and Barbara Roil took over the shop from Justin Holcombe June 1. Finley has been busy since then applying his art to bodies coming to see him at 61 Colonial Way.
The grand opening begins at noon with a ribbon cutting and will continue with food, music a 50-50 raffle and discounts on tattoos and piercings.
Call 410-658-TATT to make an appointment or for more information or check out the Hokey Pokey Tattoo Facebook page
•••
Marquest Clark signed a check worth $1,326 on behalf of Walmart in North East Friday and handed it over to the Women’s Civic Club of North East.
Clark, who has only managed the North East Plaza store for about five months, said the donation through Walmart’s foundation will help the club bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to more children in Cecil County.
“I am looking forward to all the work we can do,” Clark told the ladies meeting at North East River Yacht Club.
Parton’s literacy program was an unknown to Clark until the club came asking for financial assistance.
“My wife knew about it,” he said, adding now he knows all about the program that provides a free monthly book for children for the first five years of life.
•••
Morgan State University is offering a free webinar July 27 on Digital Marketing. This is a virtual session that begins at 10 a.m.
Learn how to engage customers, build brand awareness, establish oneself as an industry thought leader and so much more.
Ann Frank, Director of the Baltimore-Metro Women’s Business Center (WBC) at Morgan State University will lead the session sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Business Affairs.
Register in advance at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PdswycEXQ42ToQHUbEMBag
•••
Top of the Bay Business Women hold their July Networking Luncheon July 28 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. featuring Autumn Marquess from Crouse Auto Body. Marquess will be talking about consumer rights in Maryland where it involves automobile repairs.
The luncheon is at Woody’s Tacos & Tequila in North East. Admission is $20 per person. Register in advance at TopOfTheBayBusinessWomen.com
•••
Showcase on Main offers several nights of entertainment starting with Comedy Night July 30 from 8 until 10 p.m. and music with Joe & Wendy Aug. 6 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Comedians on the stage include Thezz Grimes, Missy Hall and Jeremy Hall. Get tickets for just $20 and be at Showcase on Main, 112 West Main St. in Elkton for all the laughs. Get tickets at https://tinyurl.com/y477tvua
Joe & Wendy promise loads of new music when they perform at the corner of North and Main Streets.
•••
Speaking of downtown Elkton, The Palette and the Page is offering a Viking knit bracelet workshop July 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the shop, 120 East Main St. Artist Lynn Strano-Witt will teach you the ancient art that will send you home with a unique bracelet.
The cost is $45 and includes all materials. To register or for details on this and other workshops go to https://tinyurl.com/j3w6vckh
•••
Many more Cecil County residents will be getting reliable broadband internet service thanks to grants from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband.
Comcast of Maryland, Bloosurf and BridgeMAXX are receiving more than $1.2 million to reach unserved, or underserved areas of the county including Cayot’s Corner Road and vicinity in Chesapeake City, Mountain Hill Road and vicinity in the Perryville/Carpenter’s Point area, and Old Log Cabin and Turkey Point Roads in the North East/Elk Neck areas.
In total the OSB awarded more than $24 million for the contracts.
•••
Thomas Teague — author of “Tales From a Tugboat Captain — is going to be at two Chesapeake City restaurants for Happy Hour book signings.
The first is July 27 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Schaefer’s Canal House, 208 Bank St.
Then on Aug. 12 from 6 until 8 Teague will be at Hole in the Wall, 11 Bohemia Avenue.
Tales From a Tugboat Captain chronicles Teague’s years on the water — near and far — woven together with funny encounters of the folks he met along the way and the adventures he’s had. Copies will be available for purchase.
•••
The Harford County Association of Realtors was finally able to mark its 60th anniversary recently.
The belated 2020 celebration also included naming Al Peteraf “REmarkable Realtor of the Year.” Peteraf is a member of Integrity Real Estate.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Orientation and Networking is set for July 28 from 10 until 11 a.m. at North East Town Park in the Gilbert Pavilion.
There will be snacks and guest speakers, but more importantly it’s a good way to meet other chamber members and share your business connections.
To register, or for more information go to cecilchamber.com
•••
ChristianaCare, Union Hospital unveiled its new sign at the Elkton hospital last week.
It was something that Sharon Kurfuerst, System Chief Operating Officer & President of ChristianaCare, Union Hospital had hoped would have happened a year ago but two months into the merger the pandemic hit.
“January 1, 2020 ... at that time we thought the integration was going to take two years,” Kurfuerst said.
With the novel coronavirus spreading Kurfuerst found herself thrust into the more pressing need of patient care and employee protection.
“In some ways it had to slow down and in other ways it accelerated,” she said of the merger process. “It forced us to work together to make sure the community got the care it needed.”
Now that the vaccine is offering a measure of control and protection, Union Hospital could have a little fun and they officially unveiled the sign facing High Street with cheers, a confetti cannon, and giveaways including Kona Ice.
“For us this marks the fact that we have integrated these two hospitals ... serving with love and excellence,” Kurfuerst said.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
