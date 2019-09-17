Happening this week around the county …
KeHE Distribution is building a huge distribution warehouse in Principio Business Park in North East exclusively for MOM’s Organic Markets, according to published reports. MOM’s, based in Rockville, Md., has 19 specialty stores in the mid-Atlantic. KeHE won a multi-year contract to supply the stores with organic and natural products.
In June KeHE, based in Illinois, was named primary U.S. distributor of the Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA) cooperative, which means it serves more than 236 chains with 358 locations. It’s also the primary supplier of organic foods for Albertsons. KeHE also has contracts with Thrive Markets and Sprouts Farmers Markets.
•••
Delmarva Power Company is studying its billing records back to 2015 to determine which customers are due a refund for being billed improperly for late charges.
A statement from the utility company acknowledged the error.
”Delmarva Power realized a billing error that affected some customers who were assessed late payment charges. Actions to correct the error are already underway,” the statement reads. “Affected customers in Delaware and Maryland will receive a credit for the inadvertent additional charges, and interest from when that charge occurred.”
The investigation into the errant charges started with a DPL customer in New Castle County, according to the Delaware Office of the Public Advocate. The customer contacted the consumer affairs office, who then contacted the utility to verify the problem.
DPL spokesman Timothy Stokes said customers who were billed improperly will see the refund on their bill. He said 28,900 Maryland customers and another 45,400 in Delaware will get the refund.
”Delmarva Power regrets the error and is working closely with both the affected customers and program administrators to ensure this error cannot occur again,” the statement added.
•••
W.L. Gore has upped its game on breathing apparatus with the Gore Particulate Hood GEN2. The new model offers protection from air and heat while remaining comfortable even when worn for long periods at a fire scene.
Even after laundering, the GEN2 retains more than 99 percent of its particulate capturing capabilities, making it a good choice for first responders and those in lines of work where air quality is a concern, according to company officials. It exceeds the National Fire Protection Association standards for particulate blocking and thermal protection.
GEN2 is being sold on behalf of W.L. Gore by Majestic Fire Apparel.
•••
Giant Food Stores, which includes Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun, has been named 2019 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News. It recognizes the chains for outstanding performance in multiple categories including growth, competition, innovation and industry leadership.
”Being named the 2019 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News is a tremendous honor and is a pinnacle moment in our 96-year story,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of GIANT Food Stores. “As the grocery landscape continues to evolve, this honor motivates us to remain laser-focused in our commitment to serving families today, ultimately helping to create strong and healthy communities for tomorrow and beyond.”
•••
There’s a new benefit available for fans of The Palette & The Page, 120 East Main St. in Elkton. Palette Perks is a customer loyalty card that is punched for every $10 spent. After you get 25 punches, redeem it for 20% off your next purchase. The coupon is good for six months.
•••
General Dynamics Information Technology is looking to fill 15 positions by the end of September according to Paul Marotta, director of operations for the defense contractor located at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
”We are looking for software support, software integration, missions operations and technical support across the entire Department of Defense,” Marotta said. “We also need software developers, software analysts and programmers to support systems engineers.”
Marotta said experience is considered along with those who have had military service.
”We do like to hire veterans,” he said. Those two factors could be used to waive the requirement for a bachelor’s degree, he added.
Send resumes to paul.marotta@gdit.com or call him directly at 609-577-3419
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking happy hour from 5 until 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wyncote Golf Club. Enjoy complementary appetizers and a cash bar in this free meet and greet called “Chamber on Tap.”
Wyncote Golf Club is located at 50 Wyncote Drive in Oxford. For more information call 610-932-0740.
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce will hold its business card exchange Sept. 19 at Crothers Insurance Agency, 710 South Main St. in North East from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Admission is free to chamber members but registration is requested to have an accurate count for refreshments. Call 410-392-3833 or go to the chamber website.
•••
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.