Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Stress Factory has moved from Perryville to Elkton and owner Zach Ross said the December calendar is filling up with holiday and birthday parties.
Ross just opened the doors at 239 South Bridge St. on Friday and said customers and staff alike are enjoying the larger space.
“It is so much bigger,” Ross said, noting that in Perryville only three people could go into the smash room at one time. Now that capacity is doubled. There’s also now floor space to add a pool table, foosball and other entertainment for those waiting for their turn at de-stressing.
As the name implies, customers pay $40 for a 15-minute session where frustration and anger is released by swinging a hammer or a baseball bat at the random collection of stuff in the room. It could be a large pane of glass, a door, furniture, bottles, or electronics. One of the latest additions is an air hockey table that got damaged in the move.
“We’re always looking for donations,” Ross said, hinting that contractors could save money on tipping fees by bringing toilets, sinks, cabinets, appliances, windows and doors to Stress Factory for the therapeutic demolition.
Ross has a drop off point to the rear of the business.
“If you donate stuff to smash we’ll give you a $5 coupon,” he said.
First opening in Perryville at the corner of Route 40 and Jackson Station Road almost a year ago, the lease at that location ended, so Ross found new digs in Elkton.
He says Stress Factory has no age or ability limits. Ross had a group of ladies 70 and older come in, release their stress, then go out for lunch and drinks. He’s booked teen and tween parties, youth groups and there was even a customer that just walked in wearing what appeared to be wedding apparel that needed to unwind.
“I watched her wail on that metal door,” he said, awestruck by what he had witnessed. He said it was one of the very few times someone came to Stress Factory alone.
Customers bring in their own food or order from the restaurants in the vicinity. Ross makes menus available. A one hour rental for a party is $250, or $300 if you want the black lights.
“It’s a work out,” he said. Participants come out sweaty but smiling. “It’s 15 to 30 minutes of swinging bats or hammers. It’s intense.”
To learn more or to book a session at Stress Factory check it out on Facebook or go to https://thestressfactory.com/.
•••
Get into the holiday season by making your own Christmas wreath at Chesapeake Gold Farms on Grove Miller Road in North East.
Amanda Miller has workshops planned for 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 and 18 and at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 16. Miller keeps the classes small so you get more personal assistance to build and design your 24-inch wreath with fresh greens and dried flowers from the farm. All tools and materials are provided including a festive bow. The workshop is located in the historic 1800s barn.
Go to Chesapeake Gold Farms on Facebook to reserve your spot for $95 per person.
•••
Citing supply and workforce issues, Bayheads Brewing requested — and won — a six-month extension of its Cecil County Liquor License at the monthly meeting last week.
“We’re experiencing a lot of delays,” Charles Copeland, Jr., one of the owners of the Chesapeake City brewery, explained. Copeland and his partner, Bill Dix, purchased the former Bohemia Cafe on Second Street and by Nov. 2020 work had begun to gut the building and turn it into a spacious brew pub.
Copeland said getting an 1850s-era building up to 2022 code was harder than the partners expected.
“The foundation, the walls, the roof ... it’s a financial strain we weren’t expecting,” he said. “The exterior doors we ordered took six months and arrived damaged so it’s another three months to get them replaced.”
Earl Bradford, director of the liquor board, said that extension will expire as the partners would be paying to renew their license.
The brewing continues, however with the launch Friday of a beer made in collaboration with 5th Company Brewing in Perryville. Check out “Two Rivers,” a Hazy IPA.
•••
ChristianaCare has named its Breast Center after a local couple who have donated $2 million to the Helen F. Graham Canter Center & Research Institute.
The center has been dubbed ”The Tatiana Copeland Breast Center” in recognition of Gerret and Tatiana Copeland.
“ChristianaCare is deeply grateful to the Copelands for their generous support of the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute,” said Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, ChristianaCare president and CEO. “They have made a tremendous difference in the lives of so many women in and around Delaware. We are deeply honored to name the Breast Center after Tatiana.”
Even Pres. Joe Biden took part in the private ceremony, with Nevin reading a letter to Tatiana thanking her for her support.
“Tatiana is a woman with extraordinary vision and a compassionate heart,” wrote President Biden. “As a breast cancer survivor, she has taken her pain and turned it into purpose, ensuring that all those who come in for testing at the Breast Center will receive extraordinary care. She has put lifesaving and life-altering care within the reach of those who need it most. And through it all, she has pushed for progress, fought for patients and kept hope alive.”
The center is located at the Newark, Del. campus.
•••
Courtney A. Emerson has been named Assistant Secretary of the Board of Directors of Artesian Water Corporation. Emerson joined the legal department of the utility in 2021.
Artesian has also announced that Raymond T. Kelly has been named Vice President of Information Technology. Kelly began working for Artesian in 2013, and was promoted to Director of Information Technology in 2016.
Both began their new roles Nov. 4.
•••
Second Friday means a party on The Green in North East from 5 until 7 p.m. In fact, the North East Chamber of Commerce party stretches beyond the green to include strolling musicians from North East High School, carolers at North East United Methodist Church, Santa, The Grinch, and food specials at every restaurant. Speaking of The Green, North East Rotary is making s’mores available at the fire pit on The Green, which is located next to Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. at 130 South Main St.
•••
Members of the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce are invited to apply for the 2023 Business Improvement Grant program, which makes up tp $2,500 available to improve, invest, upgrade or promote your business. It’s open to any business or non-profit including home based operations.
Jan. 1 is the deadline, with winners announced Jan. 16. Recipients need to have matching funds available.
For more information and an application go to https://oxfordpa.org/business-improvement-grant.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for its 2022 awards for Volunteer of the Year, Business Person of the Year and Business of the Year.
The deadline to nominate is Dec. 21. Go to northeastchamber.org for a nominating form or more information. Winners will be announced at the chamber awards dinner, the date for which has not been set.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
