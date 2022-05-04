Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
The Wellwood Water Taxi has a new owner.
Coastal Cruises, based in Wilmington, Del., announced the acquisition of the Charlestown taxi service and has rebranded it North East River Cruises.
In a statement released last week, Coastal Cruises promises more opportunities to enjoy the waters of Cecil County.
"In addition to continuing to offer transportation services to locals and tourists from private docks along the Northeast river to The Wellwood, North East River Cruises will also offer unforgettable Sunset Cruises, Sightseeing Tours, Ladies Night Cruises and private events along the scenic Northeast River. Located in one of the most scenic areas at the head of the Chesapeake Bay, crews are excited to welcome passengers this summer," the announcement reads.
Meanwhile, Coastal Cruises is hiring crews to run the 15-passenger taxi. Go to https://coastalboatcruises.com/employment-application.
The Wilmington-based company already owns water taxi and cruise services in Chesapeake City and North East.
•••
Cecil County non-profit organizations, not-for-profit and state, county and municipal organizations serving inside Cecil County are invited to a May 11 informational presentation on the Fiscal Year 2023 Video Lottery Terminal grants.
Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive, recently announced that $400,000 has been earmarked for distribution via those grants.
The presentation begins at 11 a.m. and can be accessed by video and audio hook up. The video link is https://zoom.us/j/97781530185?pwd=NDFCc0lnQ1l6MWZqb3NacklkNTlVQT09#success. The meeting ID is 977 8153 0185 with a passcode of 889610.
To dial-in, call 301-715-8592 and use the same meeting ID and passcode.
To obtain the application and get more information go to https://www.ccgov.org/government/community-services/.
•••
Patriot's Glen National Golf Course is gearing up for a busy season, especially now that new owners Michael J. Browne and Ray Jackson have obtained a GC (Golf Club) liquor license from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners.
Browne told the board his share of the operation is the entity that runs the club house.
"We are bringing Patriot's Glen back to what it was several years ago," he said, noting that the club was closed when the pair purchased the Elkton club last fall.
Browne told Lawrence Scott, the county attorney, that the license gives him permission to sell alcohol from a cart traveling the 18-hole, 72-par course.
Food will be available from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and there are plans to host community events.
"Tournaments are starting July 1," he added.
The board unanimously approved the application.
Meanwhile, the liquor board also approved a change of address for Bayview Liquors.
The store -- located at 3135 Joseph Biggs Highway in North East -- got permission to move from Suite 2A to Suite 4 in the same strip mall. The new venue is almost twice as large as its current location; 4,000 square feet.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is in search of sponsors for its summer Movies in the Park series.
Offering a movie each month, the first will be "Encanto" June 17 at Oxford Memorial Park. The July movie is Sing 2 with "Luca" on the screen in August.
Your business can be a sponsor of all three movies for $150. Go to https://oxfordpa.org/movies-in-the-park for sponsorship forms and more information.
•••
Cecil County Public Library's Business Information Center is offering a series of business centered software training seminars throughout the month of May.
Intro to Illustrator is scheduled for May 11 at 6 p.m. Intro to Photoshop follows May 14 at 10 a.m.
Saturday May 21 at 10 a.m. is a retouching class for Adobe Photoshop.
To find out more about these and other free programs offered by BIC go to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/services/bic.
•••
While First Fridays in Elkton are typically focused on grown up entertainment, Friday June 10 will be Jump Into June, sponsored by Kiddie Academy.
Jump Into June will run from 5 until 7 p.m. with a moon bounce, face painting and other kid-friendly entertainment. Kiddie Academy is inviting other businesses to join them by offering games, crafts, or other fun.
For more information contact Jessica Price at Elkton Alliance, 410-398-5076.
•••
ChristianaCare is opening a fully staffed, round the clock Pediatric Care Center in September. Along with outpatient and emergency care, the center will also have a number of short-stay inpatient rooms.
“This new approach to pediatric care will make it easier than ever for families and children to receive excellent care when they need it, in a special space that’s just for them,” said Sharon Kurfuerst, system chief operating officer at ChristianaCare. “Pediatric patients have unique needs. Our new Pediatric Care Center will make it convenient for them to receive dedicated, expert resources for hospital-based, non-trauma emergency and inpatient care all in one location.”
The Pediatric Care Center will be housed in the first floor of the Center for Women's and Children's Health located at the Newark campus.
According to the hospital, as much as 90% of the pediatric patients seen at Christiana Hospital's Emergency Department could now be seen instead at the new facility. It's expected there will be 6,300 patients the first year with a 5% annual growth.
•••
The 25th Anniversary of Expressions of Healing is May 6-31 at the Cecil County Arts Council, 135 East Main St. in Elkton.
Clients from Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services are the artists for these pieces, which represent their journey to wholeness.
An opening reception will be held May 6 from 5-8 p.m. with light refreshments and live music. Admission is free and the public is invited to come meet the artists and hear their stories.
•••
Food Lion has expanded its tuition reimbursement amounts for full- and part-time associates pursuing post-secondary degrees. Reimbursement amounts are being increased for full time associates and discounted degree programs are available at 15 schools.
There are more than 82,000 employees working for Food Lion including stores in Elkton, North East and Perryville.
•••
Conowingo Lions Club is hosting a May 14 sign up event at its Allred Community Center to get children from birth to age 5 signed up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
The program sends age-appropriate books, free of charge, to registered children each month. In fact, with registration you will get your child's first book. Allred Community Center is located ay 79 Rock Springs Road in Conowingo.
The registration event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
•••
The Cecil County Liquor Board has not announced its decision on whether to award a license to the owners of the proposed Elkton Liquor Emporium in the Big Elk Mall.
Kirtan Patel was back before the board last week explaining how he is shortening the square footage of the former Fashion Bug store to meet the 10,000 square feet maximum for a store selling alcoholic beverages. The original store was more than 13,000, but Patel explained he had pared it down to 9,700.
However, a line of people came out against the store, claiming it is too close to existing licensees and would damage those businesses. Beth Creek from Youth Empowerment Source added her voice to the opposition, arguing to keep alcohol out of the hands of underage people.
The liquor board went into a closed session to discuss the matter but, as of Tuesday, had not revealed its decision in the matter.
Patel seeks to take over the license that was held by the operators of the now-closed Happy 40 Liquors.
•••
May 1-7 is National Small Business Week as proclaimed by the Small Business Administration. It's a good time to patronize all the mom-and-pop-shops that make your home town thrive.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
