Pro Stance Archery will open Sept. 1 at 77 Main St. in Warwick. Tammy and Tony Kosar are avid archers and want to share that passion with others.
“When I was 12 or 13 I picked up my first bow,” Tony said as construction on the store continued. “About four years ago, I got deep into it. It started with hunting and then I got into targets.”
When it opens, Pro Stance will be the only archery store in Cecil County. While Pro Stance will have lots of items on the shelves, it will highlight Athens and Darton bows.
“Darton has the cutting-edge technology that other companies later adopt,” Tony said.
Tammy said Athens, on the other hand, is a smaller company focused on a sturdy, reliable product.
“When you call you get the owner on the phone,” she said.
Along with traditional bows there will also be compound and crossbows for sale as well as accessories.
Tony said people get into archery for target sports or for hunting.
“But I shoot every day. It’s a great stress reliever,” he said, explaining that his full-time job is as a truck and tractor mechanic. “Even after a tough day at work, it relieves so much stress at the end of the day.”
Both hope Pro Stance Archery is successful enough that they can retire from their jobs and work only at the store. They also hope to connect with Cecil County Public Schools and offer their archery skills to students.
Pro Stance Archery will be open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Look for their Facebook page or call 443-945-3929.
•••
Jenny Malott is the new owner of Wonmore Boarding and Grooming, located at 1404 Jacob Tome Highway near Port Deposit, taking over the shop July 1 from Deane Gutman.
“It was purely accidental that I met Deane,” Malott said.
Between jobs she inquired about an opening and got hired. Gutman offered to teach her the grooming business.
“She promised me I wouldn’t get hurt,” Malott said of her mentor.
When Gutman decided to retire, Malott was offered the opportunity.
“She kind of chose me to be the one,” Malott said. “I feel very blessed.”
Operating under the same hours, still grooming and boarding both dogs and cats, and using the same telephone number, Malott does however have new elements she is bringing to Wonmore, including home services.
“On the first Friday of each month, I will go out and make house calls to trim nails,” she said.
Customers with transportation or other mobility challenges should call 410-658-4919 and get on her list of appointments.
Wonmore Boarding and Grooming is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. There are extra evening hours on weekends for those picking up or dropping off a pet on the boarding side.
Until her website is fully operational, Malott suggests customers check out the Wonmore page on Facebook.
•••
Ashley Furniture in the Village at Elkton Shopping Center is closing its doors.
Randy Thornburgh, working for an undisclosed liquidation company handling the process, said the store is selling off its inventory for the next several weeks. No end date has been set.
The store opened in the plaza along U.S. Route 40 at Delaware Avenue in May 2008. It took over the 38,000-square-foot space where a Valu Food grocery store was once located.
Thornburgh said that whatever is left will be relocated to Ashley stores in Bel Air or Wilmington and Bear, Del.
•••
Tickets are on sale now for the Wine on the Water, a Northeastern Maryland Technology Council fundraiser and networking event being held Sept. 4 at La Banque de Fleuve Seaplane Base in Havre de Grace.
Sample wines, bourbons, beer and scotch plus food from Coakley’s Pub while listening to music by Jazzmatazz at this unique waterfront setting located at 321 St. John St.
Wine on the Water runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $60 per person and can be purchased at www.nmtc.org
•••
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Steve Linkous to the Harford Community College Board of Trustees. Linkous was sworn in Aug. 8 to begin a five-year term.
Linkous is president and CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance in Bel Air and is active in numerous charities, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil County and Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna.
•••
Small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses can become insiders with a copy of Maryland’s Procurement Forecast for Fiscal Year 2020, available now through the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business Affairs.
It’s a database of new and recurring contracts valued at $100,000 and more, which will be awarded or advertised now through June 30, 2020.
“This is a powerful business intelligence tool for small, minority, women and veteran business owners,” said Jimmy Rhee, special secretary of the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs. “It provides insight on what is likely to be coming down the pipeline and helps vendors make connections with buyers at the agency level.”
The list in online at gomdsmallbiz.maryland.gov
•••
Carpet & Tile Mart, including Airbase Carpet & Tile Mart at 230 North DuPont Highway in New Castle, Del., is offering free area rugs for teachers to use in their classrooms.
More than 600 bound rugs will be given away from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, during the Free Rug Giveaway. Each location has 50 available to teachers with identification. The rugs measure 6-by-9-feet up to 9-by-12-feet and come in various colors and patterns.
This is the second year the chain has given away the rugs.
“We appreciate the incredible value that teachers bring to each of our local communities and are grateful for the contribution they tirelessly make, day in and day out, to educate and shape our future neighbors and community members and leaders,” said Michael Longwill, Carpet & Tile Mart president. “We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to give back in some small way to these classroom heroes through our Free Rug Giveaway, just in time for back-to-school season.”
For more information call 302-328-1597.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
