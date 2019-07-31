Happening this week around the county …
C&S Wholesale Grocers, a distribution facility at 100 Lums Road in North East, is ramping up its operations, with plans to hire 100 people. Chris Moyer, director of the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, said the company plans to be in full force in September, offering temperature-controlled storage for refrigerated and frozen foods.
”Target is their major contract,” Moyer said.
Moyer said the company was not closed, but operating with a skeleton crew. Lauren La Bruno, vice president of communications for C&S, said the expansion is a strategic move needed to serve its customer base.
C&S is looking for truck drivers, warehouse staff and other positions.
“I really encourage everyone interested to apply at https://weselectthebest.com,” La Bruno said via email. “C&S offers very exciting benefits, a wonderful culture and career progression opportunities.”
C&S reopened its warehouse/distribution facility with a small number of employees in July 2016, just a little more than three months after shuttering the North East facility and laying off nearly 200 people.
•••
Christie McDevitt, already known for North East Chocolates and the Itsy Bitsy Candy Store, is now selling chocolate melts and other chocolate-making supplies in a shop inside The Sweet Spice Shop that she calls Ms. Wonka’s Kitchen.
McDevitt said the new shop not only keeps a supply close to her store at 24 S. Main St., but also helps those who make candy at home, especially now that Cannon’s Cake and Candy Supplies in Newark, Del., closed in June.
”I did not want to compete with Cannon’s,” McDevitt said.
However with the closure, opening Ms. Wonka’s Kitchen was, in her words, “kind of a no-brainer.”
For now she stocks real chocolate melts from Merckens and Peters in a wide array of colors and flavors, including ruby cocoa.
”They just discovered this new kind of chocolate that’s naturally pink,” she said.
As the business and inventory grows, McDevitt envisions doing more with the frontage space inside the bakery including a tourism kiosk.
”We do have the highest tourism influx,” she said of the town.
Ms. Wonka’s Kitchen is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
•••
Demolition has started at Clean Enterprises on East Main Street in Rising Sun.
Jeremy Hart, whose family also owns three other car washes in Pennsylvania, said the new facility will be bigger and more modern than is the current car wash, which was built some 40 years ago.
”It was built by the Montgomerys in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s,” Hart said. “When we bought this in 1990 it was just a car wash. We added the laundry in 1992.”
Expected to open by December, Hart said customers coming to the new car wash will find two automated bays: one touchless and one brushless.
”It will be a carbon copy of our others,” he said, noting there will also be four self-serve bays with heated floors. “This is a huge project.”
He estimates the family will spend about $1.3 million for the new facility and updates to the property.
”It will sit back farther,” he added, which will give more room for customers to wait in line.
Hart said when the Rising Sun car wash reopens, there will be the option to enroll in the One Month Club.
”For one set price, you can get one wash a day every day,” he said.
The benefit can be used at any of the Clean Enterprises Car Washes, which include two in Oxford and one in Quarryville.
•••
DC Bargains opens Aug. 1 at 792 W. Pulaski Highway in Elkton, inside the building known by many as the former Cecil Provisions building.
Merchandise is new or used in great condition. Tools, kitchen needs, clothing, toys, CDs and DVDs and more.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
•••
Medical Cannabis in the Workplace is the topic of discussion for the next Human Resources Roundtable hosted Aug. 1 by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. The 90-minute session begins at noon in the Perryville Room of the Cecil County Administration Building, located at 200 Chesapeake Blvd. in Elkton.
Bring your lunch, but drinks and dessert will be provided at this free seminar led by Joy Strand, executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.
While it is free, registration is requested at the chamber website, www.cecilchamber.com
•••
It’s that time of year again for the Farmer’s Breakfast and Peach Harvest Party at Milburn Orchards, located at 1495 Appleton Road north of Elkton. Aug. 3 and 4 the breakfast is served on the Orchard View Deck from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, peaches, apple cider doughnuts and more for $9 per person.
Then from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Peach Harvest Party includes hand-cranked peach ice cream making, tractor rides, a kids pedal tractor pull and more fun. Ages 3 to 59 pay $2. Everyone else gets in free.
For more information, including the purchase of breakfast tickets, call 410-398-1349 or go online to milburnorchards.com
•••
La Communidad Hispana has changed the way it provides prenatal care with the launch of The Centering Pregnancy. It’s a model based on community connection, overcoming isolation and depression that helps mother and baby. By offering more assistance during prenatal care there are fewer pre-term babies and less risk of postpartum depression.
Like West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo, LCH is a federally qualified health center in Chester County, Pa. The Centering Pregnancy will be offered at the Women’s Health Center, at 105 Vineyard Drive in West Grove, Pa., starting in September.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
