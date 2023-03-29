Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Scott Mesneak‘s inventions come from where he sees an unmet need.
Based in Elkton, Mesneak invents under his company “Messkit Solutions.” The company name is an homage to the military nickname given to his father and then his brother.
The patent is pending on one of Mesneak’s latest creations called “Monté Sleep Beads.” It’s a mattress topper that is not memory foam or batting.
“I bought a memory foam topper. It was very expensive and not all that comfortable,” Mesneak said. He liked the feel of a bean bag chair but that would be too much height. He reasoned he would fall out of bed. The happy medium is Monté Sleep Beads, which he describes as a 3-inch thick bean bag.
“I slept on that big pillow,” Mesneak said. “I fell asleep on my side and woke up on my side. I slept well.”
Mont’e is Mesneak’s 13-year-old Bichon Frisé and the reason for his other invention; Monté Nails. Mesneak pulled back his sleeve to show the unintentional injuries he has suffered from the small dog’s toe nails.
“I was tired of being injured,” he said.
Monté Nails is a paste applied to a dog’s toe nails that lessens the risk of injury for the dog’s owners. Mont’e’s nails were trimmed and then coated with the amalgam, leaving a smooth resin coating.
Mesneak is taking orders for Mont’e Sleep Beads through his Facebook page for Messkit Solutions. Prices start at $75. Mont’e Nails is selling for $25, which Mesneak said would supply several rounds of coating.
He has more inventions in the works geared toward transportation. Messkit Solutions is just getting started.
Contact Mesneak through the Facebook page.
Maryland Beer Company will be serving up Hot Cakes and Hops April 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 601 North Bridge St. in Elkton.
This is a benefit for Rising Sun Base Ball Club and will run in conjunction with a car show. There will be breakfast platters and a Bloody Mary Bar. Rising Sun Base Ball Club is a competitive team that plays in the Mid-Atlantic area against other teams, wearing historic uniforms and playing by the rules used when baseball was born.
University of Delaware and Lincoln University participated in a Food Lion Feeds program connected to each school’s basketball program, which resulted in 83,600 meals being donated to the Delaware Food Bank.
The Score To Give More program was founded in 2014 and this year 32 campuses participated, earning 100 meals for each foul shot to the basket. In fact, of those 32 schools, Lincoln University in Chester County, Pa. led the charge with 482 successful free throws. The Blue Hens scored 354 times.
In total more than 1.2 million meals were provided to families in need located in the areas where Food Lion stores are located.
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is inviting its members to their annual Chamber Member Appreciation Picnic to be held April 14 from noon until 2 at the chamber office, 216 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
RSVP in advance at http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/annual-member-picnic-6680 so there is enough food on hand.
Your business can sponsor the picnic by contacting Katie Lewis at 410-392-3833.
Image360 Harford, a signage and graphics solutions business located at 113 West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen, has added a piece of equipment to its shop that turns what had been a two-week job into two hours. Kathy Hanna, owner of Image360 Harford, welcomed the ApexPRO to her shop.
“We are thrilled to have this new piece of equipment as a tool to help speed up our production and workflow,” Hanna said. “Our Center has never shied away from large scale projects. Equipped with this new tool, we will continue to deliver the best solutions to local businesses and individual’s signage and graphics needs.”
Find out more at https://harfordmd.image360.com/ or call 410-273-9742.
Elkton Alliance will announce Elkton’s Small Business of the Year and Elkton’s Citizen of the Year April 20 at The Clubhouse at Patriots Glen. Save the date for more information to come on Elkton’s Evening of Excellence.
NAI Emory Hill has three Newark properties available for new tenants.
At 130 Executive Drive is a 10,322 square foot building with 400 amps electric service, a loading dock and 24 feet of ceiling clearance.
Over at 211 Lake Drive Suites A and J are available. This is a single story brick building with 3-phase electric, 800 amp back up generator, loading docks and plenty of parking. Suite A offers 15,460 square feet while Suite J makes 11,470 square feet available; each with 16 foot ceilings.
Call 302-322-9500 for details or to arrange a tour.
The West Grove Campus of ChristianaCare will open in late 2024 in what officials of the Delaware based health care system describe as “a relatively new, innovative model of care.”
Dr. Heather Farley, Chief Wellness Officer for ChristianaCare and the Clinical Leader for West Grove, said the former Jennersville Hospital will re-open as a neighborhood hospital with 10 beds in its emergency department and 10 in-patient beds.
“It’s designed to be patient centered to provide the right care at the right time and the right place,” Farley said, adding this would be “tailored specifically to the needs of the community they serve.”
According to Farley, this is part of a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model of providing health care with West Grove being a spoke and ChristianaCare in Newark operating as its hub.
Doug Azar, senior vice president, Strategic Clinical Integration; executive director, eBrightHealth ACO and president, ChristianaCare Health Initiatives, said this facility is actually phase 2 of the acquisition of Jennersville.
“Phase 1 was adding local practices,” Azar said, noting that doctors with more than 22,000 patients have already joined ChristianaCare. “We will continue to robustly build out these practices.”
Diagnostics, imaging and lab services, behavioral health and women’s health care are among the first to be added with more on the way.
“We plan to add an array of meaningful services,” Azar said. He hinted there would be numerous phases to follow as needs are discovered.
Meanwhile, community leaders and organizations are also coming alongside West Grove including LCH Health and Community Services, with offices in Kennett Square, Oxford and West Grove.
Jennersville Hospital and its 63 beds was closed at the end of 2021 by then-owner Tower Health. ChristianaCare purchased the facility in June 2022.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
