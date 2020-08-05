Happening this week around the county …
In an effort to help Maryland’s businesses remain open and keep residents healthy, the Maryland Department of Commerce has launched the #MasksOnMaryland campaign.
Featuring the tagline, “Only You Can Keep Maryland Open for Business,” the campaign features radio and social media presence.
“The actions of Maryland residents were instrumental in flattening the curve this spring and allowed our State to respond in a proactive manner,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “With similar dedication during stage two of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery, we now strive to keep Maryland businesses open and keep our citizens employed. Everyone is reminded that only you can keep Maryland open for business.”
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is featured in one series in which he urges fans to “Protect the Flock.” Brandon Hyde, manager of the Baltimore Orioles also has a role in urging listeners the “take the lead” and keep friends and neighbors “in the game.”
•••
Speaking of the Maryland Department of Commerce, the agency is looking for entrepreneurs, those that think outside the box and other bold or cutting edge ideas within the state’s business community to be celebrated in a new program dubbed “Innovation Uncovered.”
At the center of the program is the search for ”Maryland Future 20,” a list of start-ups that show potential to be Maryland’s next major business story.
Anyone can nominate a business for the Maryland Future 20 list by logging on to the Innovation Uncovered website at https://open.maryland.gov/innovation/
Kelly M.Schulz, Maryland Commerce Secretary, said nominees can come from various sectors.
“These ‘hidden innovators’ may be working in a campus lab, a business incubator, or in a garage or basement. But they might be the next big thing in Maryland business,” Schulz said. “We need your help to identify them so we can put them in the spotlight and help show the world that Maryland is the place for innovative ideas and businesses to take root and thrive.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said campaigns such as this are important right now.
“While we’ve spent much of this year focused on helping sustain our business community through the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no question that Maryland remains a hub for innovation thanks to our highly-skilled workforce, our federal laboratories and military installations, and our world-class research universities,” Hogan said. “We are still Open For Business, and the ‘Innovation Uncovered’ campaign will highlight why our state will continue to thrive no matter what challenges we face.”
•••
The Cecil County Chamber of Commerce 2020 Annual Meeting will be held virtually Aug. 11 from 9 until 10 a.m. This free event will feature comments from John Hassiepen, outgoing board chair and incoming chair Beth Creek.
Registration is open now at cecilchamber.com. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact Katie Lewis at klewis@cecilchamber.com
•••
Customers of Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun helped parent company Giant raise more than $1 million for the Children’s Miracle Network. This is the largest sum the company has raised in a single campaign.
This was the first time the company tried a new fundraising tactic; asking customers at check out to round up their purchase with that amount going to CMN.
“For more than two decades, our customers have partnered with us in our fundraising efforts for CMN Hospitals because they know that every dollar raised is making a difference in the lives of children and families,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations for The GIANT Company. “Not only are these children’s hospitals on the frontlines of the pandemic, but they’re working to ensure the continuity of care for thousands of sick and injured children in our community. Our support has never been more critical than it is right now. These kids can’t wait and thanks to the generosity of our customers, they won’t have to.”
•••
Howett’s Custom Screen Printing on South Third Street in Oxford is now offering custom-printed face masks.
Since it is inevitable masks will be part of the attire for awhile why not consider putting your company name and logo on them as a promotional tool?
The minimum order is 12. Call 610-932-3697 to discuss designs, colors and other details.
•••
The Royal Farms at 25 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton recently sold a winning lottery ticket according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
Whoever purchased the James Bond 007 scratch-off won $50,000. When a winning ticket is sold the store that sold the ticket also gets a cash reward. Set Elkins, Maryland Lottery spokesman, said retailers get 1% of the prize money for winners up to $99,000. Winnings of $100,000 to $1 million bring a $1,000 prize. Winnings over $1 million award the retailer 1/10th of 1%.
•••
Armstrong is offering its internet customers a new Zoom service. It’s whole-house coverage service for its wifi product. The Enhanced WiFi is a series of pods about the size of a coaster that the customer can install without the need for a technician.
The additional cost is $8 per month.
To order call 1-844-423-5049.
•••
Since it seems this “new normal” is going to be around awhile, the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council is offering ways to cope including a virtual Water Cooler seminar Aug 6 called ”Pivoting Your Business — the Old (before COVID-19) and the New Normal.”
Learn how to adapt and succeed in this program that runs from 4 until 5 p.m. It will be led by industry officials and afterward there is a social hour.
To register go here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsd-ihpj0iG9DPc-GvCU5GyTLtNSJrgdLI
•••
Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. recently announced plans for a $200 million expansion and renovation. Expected to be completed in 2024 the project includes a new conservatory, a restaurant, library and archiving, and new administration and classroom buildings.
Officials of Longwood Gardens appeared recently before the East Marlborough Township planning commission, promising more jobs for Chester County and improved economic benefits.
•••
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced the promotion of Tim Stanley to maintenance manager for Great Valley operations. The Nottingham, Pa. man leaves his position as field supervisor to take the new post.
Stanley, who has 26 years of experience, is now responsible for the daily operations of 20 employees in four maintenance crews along with two Pennsylvania One Call locators and one leak survey technician.
Michael Greim, director of the Great Valley Area, welcomed Stanley’s wealth of skill and knowledge.
He understands the intricacies of the industry and is dedicated to providing safe drinking water and reliable service to our community. We are fortunate to have him as an integral part of the Great Valley team and we look forward to his leadership in his new role.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.