Maryland Recycled Creations and Deep South Posh Boutique celebrated their new, larger locations with dual ribbon cuttings Saturday morning.
Deep South Posh owners Christina and Rodney Aldridge went first, and quickly, since Christina said she celebrated likewise almost a year ago when her original location opened at 102 South Main St. in North East. Now located at 112 South Main the children’s clothing boutique is easily four times larger. Instead, she wanted to focus to be on Maryland Recycled Creations and Missy Reynolds, her new neighbor.
Maryland Recycled Creations is a gift shop full of all things Maryland and Cecil County, many of which are made by local artists including Reynolds.
Reynolds had the bigger party, moving from 112 to 114 South Main. It’s also a much larger location and Reynolds enjoyed being able to expand her merchandise offerings and make the selection wider. However, when she opened she never celebrated but instead focused on raising money for cancer patients at Union Hospital/ChristianaCare in memory of her father, Robert Reynolds. Now Missy Reynolds has a larger spot to display the items for sale that directly benefit Cruzin’ for a Cause Foundation.
Maryland Recycled Creations is open Thursday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10-6 and 10-5 Sunday through Tuesday.
Deep South Posh Boutique has its doors open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
•••
Speaking of North East businesses, if you are interested in being neighbors of Deep South Posh and Maryland Recycled Creations, 116 South Main St. is available according to Doris Behnke, owner of Turkey Point Vineyard Tasting Room.
Behnke is moving that business to her vineyard at 2963 Turkey Point Road in North East where she has added a venue for public events and private parties.
“We can now do outdoor weddings, celebrations and events,” she said, adding that would commence in mid-July.
Anyone interested in moving in to 116 South Main would take over the lease.
“We’re basically just letting folks know this prime space on Main Street is available,” she said.
For additional information contact Behnke at 610-636-7753 or send an email to turkeypointvineyard@gmail.com
•••
The Teal Antler opened its third location Friday morning at 1528 Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill, Md.
Just like her other locations in Elkton and Havre de Grace, Brittany Spies was greeted with a long line of ladies of all ages eager to get inside and see what the clothing boutique had to offer.
The Teal Antler quickly outgrew a second floor store opened in 2018 on West Main Street in Elkton and moved to South Bridge Street a year later. Meanwhile a second TTA opened on North Washington Street in Havre de Grace.
Spies said the Bel Air area shop meets a need for her customers outside of Cecil County.
“We have a large customer base from Harford and Baltimore Counties and the trip to Elkton is often too far for those customers,” she said. “We wanted to bring something closer.”
The Forest Hill store is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., 9-8 on Saturdays and 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Sundays.
•••
Penn National Gaming has received approval to take over operations at Hollywood Casino in Perryville. Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced the $31.1 million purchase of the facility, which Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. will rent for $7.7 million annually.
“I want to thank the Commission and their staff for their time and effort in reviewing and approving our Company’s license to operate Hollywood Casino Perryville,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “We are thrilled to be re-entering the Maryland market at a property we developed in 2010 as it will add a twentieth gaming jurisdiction to our already leading nationwide footprint.”
Penn National has a contract with Barstool Sports and will bring sports betting to Hollywood Casino now that it has been legalized by the Maryland General Assembly.
“We’re equally excited to be entering this market following the legalization of sports betting in Maryland a few weeks ago. This acquisition provides another opportunity to expand our unique omni-channel platform with a Barstool-branded retail sports book and mobile app,” Snowden said.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid year.
Meanwhile Hollywood Casino led the charge among the state’s six casinos in earnings for May. With 610 slot machines and 16 table games it’s the smallest gaming facility but saw its profits rise 22.8% over the same period in 2019. All casinos were closed this time last year.
•••
If you are a member of Elk River Bourbon Society you are invited to try six different bourbons from Barrel Craft Spirits for free during the first Barrel Bourbon Tasting at Elk River Brewing Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Lee Lewis, general manager of the brewery and biergarten at 112 East Main Street in Elkton, said the society was started in February 2020.
“Which was the worst possible time to start,” Lewis said Tuesday.
Now that the pandemic is becoming an ugly memory, the Elk River Bourbon Society can begin meeting and tasting.
Non-members may also sip for $45 per person, while members enjoy for free. To become a member the cost is $125. That gains you access to as many as 8 tasting events each year, a polo shirt and a commemorative glass.
“You’ll also get $1 off every whiskey pour,” Lewis said. Membership is limited to 50 people. He noted that the Elk River Mug Club, with similar perks for the beer made at Elk River Brewing, is maxed out at 100 members. “We have a waiting list.”
At the Barrel Bourbon Tasting you’ll experience six 1-ounce pours of very unique spirits including one that Lewis promises ultimate enjoyment.
“It’s called Infinite Barrel. They take one barrel and re-use it. It collects flavors and gets enhanced,” Lewis said. “It’s a very exciting bourbon to try because each one is different.”
To find out more visit Elk River Brewing at 112 East Main St. in Elkton or contact Lewis about membership by sending an email to Lee@elkriverbrewing.com
•••
The Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs is offering free monthly seminars through its Technical Training Classroom. Registration is open now for the June 22 sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Learn about “Preparing Small Business Financial Documents” and “Know Your Customer.”
Future seminars will center on digital marketing, contracts and proposal writing among others.
To see the complete 2021 schedule go to goMDsmallbiz.maryland.gov
•••
Qasim Warraich, owner of Lion Xpress on Tome Highway in Port Deposit, recently purchased five Sav-A-Lot grocery stores in the Washington DC market.
AQS Foods LLC is adding stores in Temple Hills, Forestville, Bladensburg, Seat Pleasant and Oxon Hill to its line of convenience stores and gas stations.
Warraich and his brother Adeel took over the former Landhope Farms store in October 2019 and re-opened it as Lion Xpress.
•••
In case you missed it, June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season and Delmarva Power wants to make sure all homes and businesses are summer storm ready.
That includes maintenance and repairs along its network of power lines that supply electricity to much of Cecil County, all of New Castle County and northern Harford County.
“Our dedicated employees have been performing critical work throughout this pandemic to help us deliver safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy service to our valued customers,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “As communities in our Delaware and Maryland service areas begin to lift their COVID-19 restrictions, we remain committed to delivering dependable and reliable service all summer long and beyond. We encourage our customers to utilize the many tools and resources we offer to prepare for summer storms and hurricanes, as well as tips and information to save money and energy during the warmer months.”
The utility is boasting its service record with the average customer experiencing less than one outage per year and the time to restoration is now 93 minutes on average.
With the higher temperatures, the risk increases for severe summer storms. Delmarva Power is encouraging everyone to get ready in advance with these tips for preparedness:
- Make an emergency kit. Include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, a battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, a multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers, and a list of important/emergency phone numbers.
- Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available. Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
- Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.
- Review the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operations of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home’s wiring. Never use a generator in any enclosed area.
Also consider downloading the Delmarva app on your smartphone to report outages and track the progress toward restoration of power.
•••
Cecil County Tourism is now in its new location inside North East Community Park.
While it will also serve as office space for tourism officials, first and foremost the waterfront space at 300 Cherry Street will be where both guests and locals can learn more about all that can be seen and done in Cecil County from attractions to restaurants and more.
“Tourism plays a very important part in supporting a balanced local economy while contributing significantly to our quality of life. We are extremely pleased to open our new tourism facility which will serve as a wonderful space to highlight all that Cecil County has to offer” said Steve Overbay, Director of Economic Development.
Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive, thanked the town for getting the building ready for the tourism office.
“The new Tourism office will continue to provide visitors with useful information on our County’s towns, restaurants, and activities, while also showcasing the beauty Cecil County has to offer,” Hornberger said.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
