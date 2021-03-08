Happening this week around Cecil County …
With St. Patrick’s Day coming the shamrock-centered events are a’blooming.
Kegs and Eggs is a holiday themed brunch at The Chesapeake Inn in Chesapeake City Saturday morning from 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. It’s a great start to the town wide Pub Crawl. Bayhead’s Brewing is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary Saturday with specials from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. The Bayard House is also part of the Pub Crawl.
Elk River Brewing Company on East Main Street in Elkton is hosting “St. Paddy’s Palooza” Friday and Saturday night starting at 7 each night. On the stage will be John Grant of 2nd Round, Joe Gilmore, Scott Testerman and BLEECH.
Just to make things interesting, Be Free Boutique is the guest of Stephen’s Hair Works in Rising Sun on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. for Shopping Shenanigans. Along with St. Patrick’s Day apparel there will also be Easter themed T-shirts and cute spring fashions at this Pop-Up shop.
The salon is located at 15 Maple Heights Lane.
Bog Turtle Brewery on East Main Street in Rising Sun is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake Decorating Class Sunday starting at 11 a.m. in conjunction with Sweet Cakes Supplies in Oxford.
•••
Speaking of Sweet Cakes Supplies ...
Sweet Cakes Supplies had its ribbon cutting Saturday morning. The bakery and baking and candy making supplies store on South Third Street in Oxford is owned and operated by Vanessa Ross and Ashley Webster.
Now that the store is open and stocked with candy making, decorating and packaging supplies along with fresh baked goodies the ladies hope to begin offering classes and also make their meeting space available to others for private functions.
Their soft opening March 6 raised $1,916 for the Eli Seth Matthews Leukemia Foundation.
•••
Treats By Zeets is moving to a bigger location in North East.
Amber Pucci announced Thursday night that the almost 2-year old pet boutique on Wallace Avenue is moving to 13 South Main St.
Pucci said not only is the former Painted Turtle location more visible, it is also larger and more open. Pucci expects to be in the new shop by April 1. Her golden doodle Zita, for whom the shop is named, will also be there.
•••
Mark that day planner for the Happy Hour Networking Event March 25 at Woody’s in North East, hosted by the North East Chamber of Commerce.
Admission is $15 for members and $20 for those who have not yet joined. Your ticket includes soda and appetizers. Register online at northeastchamber.org
Woody’s Crab House is located at 29 South Main St. Happy Hour is from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.
•••
Markets, Technology and the New Now is the topic of the March 25 iDisruptor Tech Talk hosted by Northeastern Maryland Technology Council from 4 until 5:30 p.m.
The virtual seminar will explore the post pandemic emergence of business, what that will look like and how you can participate. Calling it a “distinctly optimistic event” it will showcase forward thinking leadership.
NMTC members pay $20 to attend. The cost to non-members is $35. Proceeds benefit the Women in STEM Scholarship program.
Go to nmtc.org/events for registration and more information.
•••
Cecil College Board of Trustees have named Dr. Nancy Vinton Professor Emeriti. It’s the highest honor the board can bestow.
She will officially receive the honor at the college graduation in May.
Vinton was a member of the faculty for 17 years until retiring in June. She was so named in honor of her years of service to the students including her work to improve the quality of Anatomy and Physiology education by redesigning the lab manuals and models used in the coursework. She is also credited for creating online histology atlases and got them published on the Maryland Open-Source Textbook.
She was also the first to receive the Cecil College Faculty Recognition Award in 2019.
•••
A change has been made in the leadership at Harford Mutual Insurance with the promotion of Jeffrey Rink to executive vice president.
Rink, elevated from senior vice president, now also has oversight of administrative operations, customer service and the Special Investigative Unit. He joined Harford Mutual in 2009.
With that promotion other moves were made, naming David Curtin and Wayne Gearhart as vice presidents. Curtin moves from assistant vice president of underwriting to take the new role, while Gearhart had been assistant vice president of claims.
•••
One half of Herb’s Tackle Shop is missing with the death of Eleanore Benjamin. She died Feb. 25 at her North East home.
She was 80.
Along with Herbert, to whom she was married almost 60 years, Eleanore owned and operated Herb’s Tackle Shop. She was a fisherman, boater. and gardener who also loved quilting, baking and sewing.
There will be a memorial service sometime this summer.
•••
Shoppers at Food Lion who buy specially marked bags of oranges will provide food to families in need through a new promotion.
The Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag Campaign runs through March 23. Stores in North East, Elkton and Perryville are participating.
“Food Lion Feeds is about working together with our neighbors to support our neighbors in need, and the Food Lion Feeds orange bag campaign is a simple way to do that,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations at Food Lion. “Every donation makes a difference. Together we can help provide more than meals to people in our community; we can provide hope and we look forward to partnering with our customers again this March to make a big impact in the lives of our food-insecure neighbors who are counting on us more than ever.”
Meanwhile, shoppers at Martin’s and their parent company stores under the GIANT name that want to purchase from environmentally conscious companies can do so by using the HowGood app.
“Our new partnership with HowGood reinforces our commitment to healing the planet – whether it’s through greater product transparency or reducing waste,” said Manuel Haro, vice president of strategy and communications, The GIANT Company. “We continue to explore opportunities throughout The GIANT Company’s entire operation to do what we can to further lessen our environmental footprint and empower sustainable choices in our customers’ shopping experience.”
HowGood analyzes each product ingredient against environmental and social criteria, including farming practices, treatment of animals, labor conditions and chemical use.
The HowGood app is available for Apple and Android devices or by going to HowGood.com
•••
Delmarva Power still has funds available to help people having trouble paying winter electric bills. Working with the Maryland Office of the People’s Counsel the utility that serves most of Cecil County has an online tool kit to help customers learn what to do when a cut off notice is received (and what not to do) and how to apply for energy assistance. Go to opc.maryland.gov for details
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
