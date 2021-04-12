Happening this week around Cecil County
M&T Bank in Rising Sun is celebrating because one of its customers was the winner of the 2020 Debit and Credit Card Holiday Sweepstakes.
That was especially true for Theresa Giordano, manager of the branch on Jacob Tome Highway.
“We’re just the one little branch in Cecil County. When I got the call that someone from my branch won I almost couldn’t believe it,” Giordano said. “I was so excited to make the call to her.”
Macy Sheldon from Port Deposit told Giordano she used the $5,000 cash prize to pay off her car loan. Sheldon said she wasn’t even aware she had entered the contest.
‘You get entered by using your credit or debit card,” Giordano said of the annual contest. A nursing student at Harford Community College, Sheldon got entered in the contest during a date.
“They went to dinner and he forgot his wallet so she paid the bill,” Giordano said. “She won $5,000 so she can’t be mad at him.”
•••
The Waverly, a rental community at 501 Hamlet Way in Newark, is hosting a day of free food, fun, games and prizes April 19 from noon until 4 p.m.
The method behind the fun is to invite potential tenants to come look at the complex near the University of Delaware. One year leases are available for 1-, 2-, 4- and 5-bedroom apartments with access to a pool, gym and other amenities.
For more information call 302-294-6520 or take a virtual tour of the floor plans at waverlynewark.com
•••
Two Cecil County stores will be getting a share of the Maryland Lottery winnings because both stores sold winning scratch off tickets recently according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
A $100,000 winner in the Crossword 4th Edition game was sold at Brantwood Liquors, 1076 Augustine Herman Highway. Somewhere out there is a $50,000 Double Your Money ticket, which was sold at Lion Xpress, 1252 Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
As of Sunday these and other tickets sold recently have yet to be claimed for their winnings.
Seth Elkins, spokesman for the agency, said Brantwood gets $1,000 and Lion Xpress $500 as their share of the prize money for selling a top tier winning ticket.
•••
You don’t have to be a golfer to help the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce with its 34th Annual Golf Tournament to be held May 6 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
Katie Lewis, director of events and communications for the chamber, said sponsors are needed to support the event, calling it a great way to promote a business.
This can be setting up a hole table, which talks about your business along the green, sponsoring a tee, and of course, volunteering in some way on May 6.
For more information or to sign up contact Lewis via email: klewis@cecilchamber.com.
Speaking of Chamber events, the Annual Member’s Picnic is rescheduled for next Thursday, April 22. Lewis said the change was made because of the forecast for April 15. This also means you still have time to sign up at http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/annual-member-picnic-5468
A new rain date of April 27 has also been set.
•••
The Cecil County Board of Realtors hosted an event through its CAT Club Saturday that brought out more than 40 participants to clean up several locations around Elkton.
With equipment and supplies donated by American Home and Hardware in Elkton and Bay Ace Hardware in Rising Sun the volunteers split into groups and attacked the trash and debris along parts of South Bridge Street, Red Hill Road in the area of Washington Woods, Howard Street, and North Bridge Street in the area around Rudy Park
Elkton High School Golden Elks football team and CAT (Citizens Against Trash) Club of Havre de Grace joined with CCBOR and its CARE Committee to conduct the clean up operation.
“That football team did an awesome job,” said Mark Saunders, president of the board of realtors.
Saunders said look for more efforts as the weather gets warmer, adding the public is welcome to join them in the beautification campaign.
The next is May 22. Meet in the Big Elk Mall parking lot in front of Dunkin’ at 9 a.m. and fan out from there.
For more information contact CCBOR at 410-398-4844.
•••
Want to be on TV? JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is giving you that opportunity. Based in Berwyn, Pa. and serving much of Chester County, this veteran- and military family-owned company is interested in helping you haul away something you have that may be of interest to them.
Do have have a dusty collection of games or toys, vintage or antique furniture, tools, vehicles, musical instruments or other interesting or odd pieces? Send a video or photos of the items to tv@jdog.com and you may be part of their new television show.
•••
Driver’s University is growing fast according to Ernie Miller, owner of the driving school based in Elkton.
Miller recently told Business Beat that he had added another instructor and will be adding another car to the fleet. He has more than 20 students in each class, which are held at North East High School.
“My business is doing really well,” Miller said.
•••
Woman-owned small businesses are being invited to attend a free webinar, which will help secure federal contracts.
The US Small Business Administration will use the April 29 webinar to explain the Woman-Owned Small Business Set-Aside Program. The certification process has changed but so has the regulations, making it easier for WOSB to participate.
The webinar runs from 1 until 3 p.m. Register through EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbas-woman-owned-small-business-certification-program-tickets-149154560305?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
•••
LCH Health and Community Services is now open in its new, larger downtown Oxford location. Formerly known as “La Comunidad Hispana, the federally qualified healthcare center is now at 14 South 3rd St.
“Oxford is such a walkable community and having a location downtown will eliminate the transportation barrier for patients who live in the borough,” said Marcella Hill, DNP, RN, CRNP, FNP-C, a Family Nurse Practitioner in Oxford. “With a more accessible physical space as well as our Telehealth visit options, we can truly meet patients where they are. The walkability of the clinic has also increased movement and exercise in our patients. Since we have moved, many of our patients comment on how they walk to LCH now that it is more accessible.”
With the new home there are new hours; Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. until 5; Tuesday and Friday 8 a.m. until noon.
For more information or an appointment go to https://lchcommunityhealth.org/health-center-oxford/
•••
If you’ve lived in Cecil County for a long time you may remember Rakes Floral Shop & Greenhouses in Colora tucked along Barnes Corner Road near Tome Highway.
Earl Glenn Rakes Sr. died at his Colora home April 5, three days after his 91st birthday.
A service to celebrate his life was held Monday at Patterson Funeral Home in Perryville.
•••
Shalia Pettiford is the new Family Self Sufficiency Program Coordinator for the Havre de Grace Housing Authority.
Exclusively for residents of Somerset Manor, the program will be voluntary for residents of that community who want to work toward be financially solvent and economically self-sufficient.
Past participants in the programs have received help with continuing education, decreasing debt, learnings how to budget for major purchases and gaining new job skills.
The overarching goal of the program is to become free of the need for subsidized housing.
“We are very glad to welcome Shalia to HDGHA. Her energy, enthusiasm for our mission, and related experience and skills will be very positive additions that enrich the FSS Program experience for families and individuals striving to achieve economic self-sufficiency,” said Nicki Biggs, acting executive director.
Pettiford says she is looking forward to the challenges her role will encounter.
“It is my passion to help families and individuals overcome their personal and financial difficulties, so I am excited to join the HDGHA team as the Family Self-Sufficiency Program Coordinator,” Pettiford said. “I look forward to supporting Somerset Manor residents on their journey to leading productive and autonomous lives while enhancing self-care through example, service, advocacy and knowledge.”
•••
PS: Grand Opening at noon Saturday for Be Free Boutique at 12 East Main St. in Rising Sun. Melissa Ferdinando and Christie Stephens, owners of the store, have quite the party planned.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
