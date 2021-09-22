Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Little Lamb Cafe & Baked Goods expects to be open for business in early October. According to owner Matthew Fusello, the Chesapeake City coffee shop has been 20 years in the making.
“I’ve worked in the restaurant and coffee business,” Fusello said as he smoothly worked through the process of making a cup of espresso, adding steamed almond milk to the top. That includes the Chesapeake Inn. “Hospitality is kind of my life.”
Little Lamb Cafe & Baked Goods is located at 2728 Augustine Herman Highway next door to Vulcan’s Rest Fibers.
“It was recommended by illy,” he said of the professional barista set up.
Along with the coffees, espressos and cappuccinos Fusello will also be serving pastries, tartlets, cannolis, cinnamon buns and cake pops seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Acknowledging the social elements of his customers, he also offers bistro seating on the patio. Add to that a lodge style room available for rent for small gatherings, parties and meetings.
He got the name for the business from Vulcan’s Rest Fibers. It’s no mistake that the logo for Little Lamb Cafe looks like a ball of yarn. He expects customers may come in for a skein before coming next door to start that new project and sip a cup of illy coffee.
Fusello said he’s still planning his grand opening celebration.
•••
Notices have been sent to Hollywood Casino in Perryville and 16 other companies named in legislation that will allow those companies to begin offering sports betting, pending licensing.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has opened its eLicensing platform to the state’s six casinos, five off-track betting facilities, three professional sports teams, two bingo halls and horse racing tracks.
“We anticipate that some of the 17 specified locations may be able to start taking sports wagers late this fall or early this winter, in time for the NFL playoffs,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’re actively working to expedite the process.”
Those that apply will undergo criminal and financial background investigations by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.
Public comment on the sports wagering regulations is being accepted through Sept. 27. Go to https://www.mdgaming.com/sports-wagering-comments/ to add your voice to the process. Comment can also be submitted via email to sports.wagering@maryland.gov
•••
Tactical Shepherd is celebrating its one year anniversary with JLowe’s Guns Saturday at the center on Theodore Road in Rising Sun.
Not only does Tactical Shepherd sell guns, ammunition and other personal safety equipment but it also offers training and assistance with licensing.
Starting at 1 p.m. there will be free food and axe-throwing plus specials on merchandise. Tactical Shepherd is located at 1573 Theodore Road. You can RSVP at the Facebook page or call 410-914-8093
•••
La Lupita Ice Cream Shop is Oxford’s newest business, located at 417 Market St.
With more than 20 flavors available, Armando Sanchez and Rosa Lopez think customers will have no trouble finding a sweet treat. Owned by their son Omar Sanchez, Armando and Rosa were manning the shop Sunday as a steady stream of customers arrived and selected from cones, cups or colorful icy drinks. Don’t miss the candy counter either, which is the domain of Alex Sanchez, 8.
While the store was being worked on over the summer, Alex wondered aloud to his parents.
“He said, what am I going to do in here all day?” Sanchez said of his youngster. “We gave him $60 to buy candy.”
He now has a shelf with community favorites for sale.
La Lupita Ice Cream Shop is named in honor of Lopez’s mother, Lupita, who loved ice cream.
Curiosity is encouraged. Lopez offered her customers tiny spoons with a taste of their non-traditional offerings such as piñon (pine nut) and those with more familiar names.
Anthony DeJesus, 10, from Coatesville, put a dollop of pink and blue bubble gun flavored ice cream in his mouth to taste but still had not decided if that was what would fill his cone.
“I guess I’ll try one more,” he said.
Lopez said her go-to flavor of ice cream is mamey while Sanchez didn’t have just one favorite flavor.
“I like mango, coconut, piñon but my favorite is gansito,” he said, referring to the Mexican cookie flavored confection with strawberry jelly and chocolate coating.
La Lupita is open seven days a week and will stay open all year, unlike many other seasonal ice cream shops. The hours are 12 p.m. until 9 Monday through Saturday and 1 until 8 every Sunday. For more information check out La Lupita on Facebook.
•••
Carla’s Cupboard Antiques has moved from Elkton to Havre de Grace.
“I cannot go through another flood,” Carla Derosier said Tuesday, adding that her South Bridge Street shop was flooded eight times in four years. “This time I had 32 inches of water. It gets worse every year.”
Now located at 123 Market St., the owners thanked those who shopped at the Elkton store and invited them to come to the new store, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 1-5 on Sundays.
Derosier and her father Carl York opened the store at 239 South Bridge St. in July 2018 and, not long after, the shop expanded to the empty storefront next door.
Derosier said her fellow businesspeople in the same area are also on the way out. She fells bad for the new owner of the property.
“He went to settlement on Tuesday and it flooded that night,” she said, referring to the Aug. 31 storm that dumped as much as 8 inches of rain.
Jeje Grill was another business that closed after the latest flood, although another restaurant is preparing to open at that location on South Bridge St.
•••
Alger Pack and Ship is now open at 544 Lincoln St. in Oxford, Pa.
Whether your method of choice is UPS, FedEX, Amazon or DHL Alger Pack and Ship can get whatever you need to move to its destination safely and on time. This includes the boxes or containers, packing materials and labeling.
Call 610-467-1857 for more information or visit them any time Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or Saturday 8 a.m. until noon.
•••
The building that used to be known as Perryville Sports Bar & Grille, Island Inn and various other names over the past several decades is up for sale at 648 Broad St.
Being billed as a “fire sale turn key business” the 2,800 square foot building comes with a full commercial kitchen, game room with pool tables and a liquor license. The asking price for the lease is $450,000.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/yzs2hvsn for details.
•••
Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference will be held Oct. 4-6 both in person at the Bethesda Country Club and virtually.
Keynote speakers include Dr. David Agus, CEO of the Ellison Institute and a CBS News medical contributor and Gary Disbrow, director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and deputy assistant secretary for Preparedness and Response with the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The conference is being presented by the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland. Register at https://www.marylandlifesciences.com/conference/
•••
Schaefer’s Canal House will host the Sept. 30 Annual Multi-Chamber Mixer from 4 until 6 p.m.
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, Middletown Area Chamber and Delaware Small Business Chamber members will meet and network over refreshments and door prizes.
Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for non members. Go to http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/annual-multi-chamber-mixer-with-dsbc-and-middletown-area-chamber-5974 for tickets and more information.
The restaurant is located at 208 Bank St. in Chesapeake City.
•••
Beacon Environmental Services, Inc. in Forest Hill, Md. and OMNIPOYNT LLC in Joppa, Md. are among the recent recipients of the latest round of ExportMD grants from the Maryland Department of Commerce.
Like other programs the ExportMD program expanded during COVID, making more funding available and changing the guidelines for eligibility. Those changes included covering virtual conferences and presentations, compliance testing, shipping samples, and translation for foreign markets among others. grants are awarded monthly with the next deadline Oct. 1.
“These past two years may have impacted international travel, but it has not changed our commitment to helping Maryland companies reach their full potential at home and abroad,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “By expanding the ExportMD program’s scope of eligible services, we can ensure that our companies looking to enter the global market have a reliable resource to help them succeed.”
To get more information on the program go to https://open.maryland.gov/why-maryland/global-assets/
•••
