Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Calvert Store & Country Market has won approval of a Class A Beer, Wine and Alcoholic Beverages License from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners.
Pragnash Patel, owner of the business at 2815 North East Road, said he would not abandon the convenience store or gas station but he needs to stay competitive with the arrival next door of a Dollar General.
“This is not to turn into a package store but we will remain a convenience store,” Patel said. He said the gas pumps alone are not enough.
“We used to be able to bring outside customers inside for bread and groceries,” Patel said. However, he reports his groceries sales have dropped 30%. His independent business status is also a drawback. “We do not have the buying power ... as far as gas and groceries are concerned.”
Patel told the liquor board it was his customers who asked that alcoholic beverages be added to his shelves. He plans to make shelf space available at first, then possibly build out on the property where he has room. He added he would not have the product on the shelves right away since he would need to arrange for a sales tax account and contact distributors to receive products.
•••
What used to be known as The Madison House, Poor Jimmy’s and then Bomba’s will change names again, and may even change its overall appearance.
While Matthew Trainer and EMK Investments LLC still owns 2360 Pulaski Highway in North East, Trainer won approval from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners last week to transfer his liquor license to Dost Matori Group LLC. Speaking for Dost Matori Group, Kishan Singh said he has to determine whether the building can be renovated or if it would make more sense to raze the 1940s-era structure and start over.
“New construction and labor will take some time,” Singh said.
However, he wanted the license in hand to help with financing and assured the board he would keep them updated on his progress.
“We have to be confident you are going to deliver ... make good on what you say you are going to do,” said Lawrence Scott, county attorney. “We don’t want to be in that awkward position that, a year later, there’s little to no progress.”
Singh promised he would deliver a fine dining establishment.
•••
ClearWay Pain Solutions opened its first Cecil County location last week, and its 25th in Maryland according to Dr. Aaron McPeek, medical director for the office at 101 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton. There are already offices in Chestertown and Bel Air.
“We offer pain management options and do everything interventionally,” McPeek said. “We want to get people off opioids.”
Offering treatments such as spinal cord stimulation and kyphoplasty, help with injuries and other new, recurring or chronic pain issues, ClearWay Pain Solutions is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We treat primarily adult patients but we do treat adolescents with sports injuries on a case by case basis,” McPeek said. People can make their own appointment or get a physician referral. Most insurance is accepted.
Go to ClearWayPain.com or call 855-527-PAIN (7246) for more information or to make an appointment.
•••
Radial is in search of seasonal help for its clients; ALO Yoga and Bella + Canvas, at their distribution center in North East Commons.
“We’re looking to bring in 250 employees,” said Rick Flynn, Director of Fulfillment Services.
With multiple 8- to 10-hour shifts available, Flynn said seasonal workers can expect to earn up to $20 per hour.
“This is a good way for people to come in and get a good performance standing,” Flynn said, which means it could lead to full time work in the center, which picks, packs and ships clothing by ALO Yoga and Bella + Canvas. “We will train them to be a good employee.”
Several temp hiring agencies are working with Radial to find those seasonal workers. If you are. interested in being one of them go to https://www.radial.com/careers/seasonal-openings.
•••
Skipjack Cove in Georgetown, now part of the same family of marinas along with McDaniel Yacht Basin and Shelter Cove Marina in North East, has transferred its liquor license to reflect the new ownership. Monument Marine Group, a Baltimore-based corporation, is that new owner.
Andrew Pence, a partner with Monument Marine Group, explained to the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners the goal of the acquisitions.
“Our goal is to own marinas up and down the East Coast but the Mid-Atlantic is our back bone,” Pence said. “Our game plan is principally focused on the boaters.”
A $2 million capital plan is set for Skipjack Cove Yachting Resort, which Pence said would address deferred maintenance but also add docks and more amenities.
•••
Progress is slow but Captain Lee’s is taking shape according to those pushing to get the restaurant along the Susquehanna River off of River Road in Perryville open for business.
John Von Tran with Lee’s Landing River Road told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners that having a liquor license in hand would assist with financing the expensive project.
“So far it’s just shy of a million dollars,” Von Tran said, noting that at completion it would easily be $3 million or more. The board approved the Class B license.
Lawrence Scott, the attorney representing the liquor board, advised them to keep the board apprised of its progress in construction.
“If in six months you don’t have any progress let (Liquor Board Director Earl Bradford) know so this board is not surprised,” Scott said.
This is the same ownership group as Lee’s Landing Dock Bar in Port Deposit and Tiki Lee’s in Baltimore. Theresa Moskunas, on behalf of Lee’s Landing River Road, the company that will include the restaurant, bar and banquet hall in Perryville, assured the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners they would be good neighbors to all the homes surrounding Captain Lee’s.
“Our main goal is for everyone to have a great time and to not be negative to our neighbors,” Moskunas said.
Michael Bailey, a Perryville resident living nearby, pointed out that Tiki Lee’s in Baltimore had trouble three months after opening with large, rowdy crowds.
“Perryville does not have a large police department and cannot respond as quickly,” Bailey said. “One word and it escalates. Drunk drivers have a tendency to speed and you’re in a neighborhood.”
•••
It started with putting Stafford Angus beef on the menu at Bog Turtle Brewing in Rising Sun and now customers can find Bog Turtle Brewing beer in Stafford Angus beef jerky.
“We already have a bourbon and a teriyaki flavor,” Jeff Stafford said of the family’s jerky offerings. “We thought we’d give this a try.”
Stafford angus beef is marinated in Bog Turtle Cattail Honey Brown beer before being sliced and dried into beef jerky.
“I tried the jerky and it turned out good,” Stafford said. “We can’t keep it in the store.”
A two ounce package of Bog Turtle Stafford Angus jerky is $6.99. Along with the Stafford market at the farm at 541 Old Elm Road in Elkton, it’s also sold at more than a dozen stores across Cecil County. The market is open Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-11 a.m.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
