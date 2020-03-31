Biz Beat: Lidl adds 200 jobs, county offers money for businesses

Happening this week around the county …
Struggling business owners in Cecil County now have a third source of grants and low interest or no-interest loans to help stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cecil County is offering several programs and modifications to help. The Cecil County COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Micro Grant Program gives qualifying businesses with 25 employees or less help with payroll, rent or mortgage, materials, utilities or other expenses.
Meanwhile small business loan application fees have been waived, loans of $15,000 or less will be streamlined and payments of these loans will be interest-only for the first year.
Lastly, those businesses whose alcoholic beverage licenses are at or near expiration will be extended. Licenses in that window are now good up to 90 days after the State of Emergency in Maryland is listed.
For more information go to www.cecilbusiness.org.
•••
Lidl officially opened its Perryville distribution center Tuesday, adding more than 200 jobs to the economy.
Headquartered in Arlington, Va. the American arm of the German retailer now has a 700,000 square foot facility to supply its grocery stores in five states.
“As we work hard to meet the surging needs of our customers during this critical time, we are thrilled to open our newest regional distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. “The facility will allow us to efficiently deliver our award-winning products to thousands of customers from Maryland to New York and support our expansion across the region.”
Lidl offers health insurance to its full and part time employees, which will include no cost testing and treatment for COVID-19.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was pleased with that piece of news.
“Maryland is proud to support Lidl’s new regional distribution center, which will create 200 new jobs when they are needed the most and enable the company to more efficiently deliver their high-quality products throughout the region at a time when demand is at an all-time high,” Hogan said. “We also commend Lidl’s commitment to providing all employees with health insurance as well as COVID-19 testing and treatment, which is critical to fighting this global pandemic.”
Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy agreed.
“During this critical time, Lidl should also be commended for protecting the health of its workforce by providing comprehensive medical coverage they need,” McCarthy said, adding, “We are proud that Lidl chose Cecil County for its regional distribution center which is employing hundreds of Marylanders.”
•••
The Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is sharing other sources of funding for businesses that may need help to survive this temporary new normal of shut downs or scale backs.
The James Beard Foundation has a Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund to help independent food service type businesses. Go to jamesbeard.org for details.
Bumble is offering up to $5,000 for any struggling small business affected by COVID-19. Access the Bumble app for details and to apply for the Bumble Community Grants.
Women-owned businesses are invited to apply for the Opportunity Fund, which also makes funding available for businesses owned by immigrants and people of color. Funds are disbursed in either grants or low-interest loans. Go to opportunityfund.org for details.
Minority and women-owned small creative businesses can also pursue a portion of the $50,000 set aside by Kerby Jean-Raymond. Details are available on InstaGram.
•••
If your business is new to the gift card concept, or you need help with getting more sold during this time, register on Kabbage and get more eyes to see your business.
•••
A $100 million fund has been established by Facebook offering grants to businesses to cover the cost of ads on the social media platform. The funds are being distributed to 30,000 businesses in over 30 countries. Find out more by going to https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants
•••
Maryland Environmental Service is giving a bonus to more than half of its 850 employees considered essential to its operations during the pandemic. The MES Building Excellence and Success Together program gives cash awards based on overall performance.
Pending approval by the board of directors in April, eligible employees will get a $3,000 payment.
•••
Thrivent Financial is offering all parents now homeschooling their children a seminar on how to teach kids about money. Being held April 1 from 11 a.m. until noon, Thrivent Financial professionals Marcia Upton and Patty Hegberg will offer useful information on the whys and hows for a good start on smart money.
For more information call Upton at 717-542-3663 or simply register online at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ArOusTMITCy2uIuVkLu5qg and you will get login information.
•••
Northeastern Maryland Technology Council invites its members as well as guests to the April 2 Virtual Water Cooler; an online meeting to discuss the hot topics affecting business. For the next several weeks the topic will be Mastering a Virtual Workforce. The free seminar runs from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Register at nmtc.org/cooler/
•••
There’s a real good chance that your favorite restaurant, cafe or coffee shop is not closed even in the midst of the global pandemic. While non-essential businesses are closed, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has deemed these eateries as essential. Each can still deliver to your door or you can pick up your food. Observe social distance rules either way.
Also save your receipts and post them to the Cecil County Tourism Facebook page tagged #CecilEats. You could win $100 in gift cards.
