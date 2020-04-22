Biz Beat: Library, chambers offer help; Spotlight celebrates success

Happening this week around the county …
Cecil County Public Library is helping local businesses by promoting a series of seminars offered by Small Business Development Centers.
Financial Strategies to Survive and Thrive in the Pandemic is a live webinar to run April 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Moving from Selling Face to Face to Selling Virtually by Sandler Sales is the April 23 live webinar, also from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
There is an April 30 webinar on using Instagram for business. That's an evening class starting at 7 p.m.
These are all free webinars. Find out about all the sessions by going to http://www.mdsbdc.umd.edu/consulting/accelerator-series or send an email to the business librarians at sblc@ccplnet.org
•••
If your business employs from 3 to 20 people you could receive a $5,000 grant from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The money is targeted for economically vulnerable zip codes, of which all Cecil County zip codes qualify. The Save Small Business Fund grant has a small application process. Find out more at https://www.savesmallbusiness.com/
•••
'Movies' is the theme of this week's Virtual Trivia Game at Kitty Knight House in Georgetown. Game play with Justinian Dispenzo begins at 7 p.m. Thursday on Facebook. The historic restaurant and inn also offers a tribute to Frank Sinatra every Saturday at 6. Crooner Bud Falls sings all your Ol' Blue Eyes favorites.
On top of all this The Kitty also offers Virtual Line Dancing with Jennifer Tunis every Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. I bet you just found your new favorite exercise program.
Go to www.kittyknight.com for details including their carryout menu featuring Kitty Kocktails.
•••
Tri-State Property Solutions is in urgent need of part-time employees for its residential and commercial landscaping, lawn care and property maintenance.
The company is looking for people currently out of work and also Cecil County School of Technology grads and soon-to-be grads from the Natural Resources, Construction Trades and HVAC Technology and Plumbing programs.
Tri-State Property Solutions is based in Rising Sun and operates in Cecil, Harford, Chester and New Castle counties.
Call 410-658-8787 for details and an application or go online to https://www.tspsllc.com
•••
One of the Wesleys behind Wesley's Restaurant in Fair Hill passed away last week. John Wesley was 80.
When his parents purchased the building at 3700 Telegraph Road in 1951 it was The Hollow Inn. It became "Wesley's Restaurant" not long after, likely to help customers make the family connection. It has continued to be a family run business.
Wesley's is well known for its live music, seafood and its buffets.
Jennifer Wesley, manager of the restaurant and bar, said John would sit in his barber chair at one end of the bar and greet customers.
"He knew almost every single customer by name," she said Tuesday. That barber chair was one of two John purchased on a lark and brought them to the family business. "There used to be one in each corner. He sold one of them."
It's been draped in black in his memory. Sitting close by on the bar is a bottle of Bud Light, his favorite beverage, and a glass of ice.
"It reduces the amount of carbonation," Jennifer said.
Jennifer said she had hundreds of stories to tell on her father-in-law but chose to recall the alligator he had in an aquarium in the 1960s.
"He would take it for walks," she said of the reptile.
However when Wesley's was being remodeled the gator was relocated temporarily to the garage of a house near the business.
"It escaped. They never found it," she said. Of course back then there were fewer houses in that area and lots more farmland, she noted, indicating there were less humans and more livestock to keep the alligator well fed.
The Wesley family hopes to hold a memorial service around John's birthday in August.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce has added a feature to its website to celebrate the good happening in the midst of the bad news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not unlike John Krasinski's "Some Good News" video series, the chamber has "Tell Us Something Good" to focus on what is positive and uplifting in the community.
The latest offerings come from employees at Cameron's Ace Hardware making masks, Leon Landis using his social media to support the collection of food for the needy, wellness tips from Hometown Health, and budgeting tips from SILO and Office Elf.
•••
Delmarva Power has extended its customer support measures through June 1. Those support measures include suspending disconnection of service, reconnecting those whose power has been cut off prior to the COVID-19 pandemic orders to shelter at home, and waiving new late fees.
Designed to assure all customers have access to safe and reliable electric service, the program was launched in mid-March just as the social distancing and other regulations were put in place.
“We recognize the impact of COVID-19 on our customers and communities has been significant, with many experiencing financial difficulties and uncertainty about the future,” said Dave Velazquez, Pepco president and CEO, which includes Delmarva Power. “We remain committed to every customer through difficult times, and we will continue to support our communities in need. We will power through this pandemic together.”
•••
Another event lost to the novel coronavirus is the 2020 Business Spotlight hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
With the annual luncheon canceled the chamber instead has launched an online presentation to announce its winners.
The event is designed to celebrate new businesses, expansions, new owners of existing businesses and significant anniversaries. For 2020 16 awards were given.
Angela Puskarich was named Dedicated Public Servant for her work with Cecil County Emergency Services as a 911 Specialist.
APG Federal Credit Union was recognized for its new branch location in Rising Sun. Also recognized for its new location was Boulden Brothers Heating and Propane, who opened in Newark, Del.
Boulden Brothers also was honored as a 2019 Top Workplace and 2020 Warrior Friendly Business.
KeHE Distributing was named new business while Eastern Shore Bookkeeping was celebrated for its first year.
For their 10th year in business The Palette & The Page, Warwick Mushrooms, Cecil County Life and Hollywood Casino were honored.
Celebrating 25 years was Greater Elkton Area Toastmasters; which also honored members Adrienne Dillard and Jay Green. Marking 30 years in business was Fair Hill Nature Center.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program was honored for the awards it has received in the past year for individual achievement and as an organization on the local, state and national levels, as was Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition.
Howie Marketing & Consulting was recognized as the recipient of both the 2019 Top Workplace Award and 2019 Pauline G. Annarino Award
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
