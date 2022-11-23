Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
LeeAnn Nelson Physical Therapy is now 20 years old and LeeAnn Nelson is proud of the work done at her practice at 410 Maloney Road in Elkton.
“I’ve been in Cecil County 28 years but I opened my own practice to change the way treatment is given,” Nelson said.
“We spend more time with our patients,” she said, adding that’s what sets LeeAnn Nelson Physical Therapy apart. “We give 45 minutes to an hour, which is different than most places.”
According to Nelson, she and her staff embrace the holistic approach to health care and healing.
“We do whole body treatment,” Nelson said. She also teaches yoga as well as a method of self alignment that patients can continue to use even after treatment in her office is finished. She also has specialists on staff for sports rehab, women’s health and vestibular health. Nelson specializes in osteopathic care and treatment of chronic pain.
Even though she’s been in her current location for several years, Nelson said she is finally getting the interior to her liking, calling it “welcoming, serene, a nice healing vibe.”
To learn more or to make an appointment or join in a class at LeeAnn Nelson Physical Therapy call 410-392-9400 or go to leeannnelsonpt.com.
“From the moment you call in you are treated like family,” Nelson said.
•••
Grocery Outlet officially opened Thursday in the Village at Elkton Shopping Center and spent the weekend surprising customers with free turkeys.
Danielle Carroll with the Elkton Alliance is looking forward to working with Scott Hines, independent operator of the store, especially, as the business has already gotten involved in the community.
“They have been very engaged since the moment they got here,” Carroll said, adding that that included participating in the Elkton Halloween Parade weeks before the store opened. “We’re excited they finally opened their doors.”
Debbie Brown, out-going executive director of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, also welcomed the extreme discount store.
“Everyone looks forward to the value that you bring,” she told Hines.
•••
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26. If you have not started your holiday shopping, or prefer to see and touch what you are about to buy, Small Business Saturday can help. Cecil County has hundreds of small, independent businesses offering unique, one of a kind gifts – plus a few things you won’t get at the big box stores or online: personal service, discounts, and maybe even complementary gift wrapping or a snack.
Cecil County has boutiques, antiques, toy, candy, jewelry, arts and more shopping to offer along its main streets.
•••
Fresh Source Market in the Bridge Street Plaza in Elkton will have extended hours on Black Friday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. so you can shop for products guaranteed local.
The greenhouse doors open at Cline Greenhouse on Blake Road north of Elkton with poinsettia and cyclamen for sale on opening day Nov. 25. Christmas cacti will be available starting Dec. 6. Store hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, 11-5 Sunday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments outside these times can be made by calling 410-398-7023. Preview and pre-order at https://www.clinegreenhouse.com/.
Sonetta Community Market, 2084 Tome Highway in Port Deposit, will once again host its Christmas Village Nov. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and again on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 featuring local crafters and artisans. On Dec. 3 and 10 from 10 a.m.until 2 p.m. Santa will be at Sonetta to meet children of all ages, including the furry and 4-footed set. Bring your camera to capture the memories.
•••
Cecil County CASA is about halfway through its Festival of Trees fundraiser, taking bids online for more than 60 fully decorated Christmas trees on display at Woody’s Crab House in North East.
You can see the trees and bid by going to https://tinyurl.com/4vz57z2u. Of course you are welcome to come see the trees in person inside the tent behind Woody’s Crab House, 29 South Main St. in North East.
Bidding closes Dec. 3 and trees can be picked up on the 3rd from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. or on Sunday Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
•••
The town of North East will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday at 5:30 p.m. on The Green. Come join in the fun, sign some Christmas carols and see the giant Christmas tree come to light. Mayor Mike Kline will be joined by Santa Claus to flip the switch.
It’s also the first night for visits with Santa, which will happen every weekend at Santa’s House on The Green through Dec. 24. Go to NorthEastChamber.org for exact dates and times. Bring your camera!
•••
ABC Supply Co., Inc. has opened at 2129 Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace.
Based in Beloit, Wisc., the company specializes in building materials, both exterior and interior. Ethan Lear is the manager.
“We’re excited to open our new Havre de Grace branch, which will allow us to meet the growing demand for building products and support in northern Maryland,” said ABC Supply’s Northeast Region Vice President Tom Kuchan. “Ethan and his team will do a great job building partnerships and ensuring that area contractors get the support they need to make their jobs easier.”
ABC Supply will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
•••
If you bought a Bingo X10 5th Edition Maryland Lottery scratch off recently at Stop N Go on East Cecil Avenue in North East check that ticket because there’s a $10,000 winner out there. Carroll Motor Fuels in Joppa sold a $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket recently as well.
Both are unclaimed as of Monday.
•••
Mike Brandon, Executive Director of The Paris Foundation and Robert Muller, 1st Vice President of Singerly Fire Company will be the guest speakers for the Nov. 30 Non-Profit Roundtable hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting runs from 3 until 4 p.m. at the Susquehanna Workforce Center, 1275 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton but can also be attended virtually. Go to cecilchamber.com to register for this free event.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.