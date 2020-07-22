Happening this week around the county …
Larry Metz has been appointed to the board of directors of the Restaurant Association of Maryland. Metz, owner of The Wellwood in Charlestown, was honored to receive the appointment.
“The Restaurant Association of Maryland is a wonderful statewide resource for the foodservice and hospitality industry,” Metz said, adding the association is vital to his business and others like it because of its work with not only the day-to-day issues but also legislative and policy decision regarding worker and public safety. “I look forward to having more of our Cecil County restaurants join and access all of the resources and benefits available.”
Marshall Weston, president and CEO of the association, said Metz will be part of “the important work to do as the industry tries to recover from the COVID crisis.”
•••
Heart Felt Gifts was only open a few months when the pandemic forced Elizabeth Felts to close the doors of her boutique at 114 South Queen Street in Rising Sun.
“We re-opened the end of April,” Felts said. Since then the boutique has been open every Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Virtually everything in the shop is for sale including the furniture, Felts said of the collection of antiques and refinished pieces.
Come prepared to browse because, in addition to the furniture there is a wide variety of items available, which are suitable for giving or treating yourself.
“Most of the items are from local artists,” Felts said.
That includes Felts, herself who has painted glassware and other pieces available. Harmony Road Pottery, Sterling Station, Gourd Opus, Red Glare Printing, Susan Hiles Crochet and NaLynn’s Creative Signs and Jewelry are among the artists represented.
She’s open to adding more, but cautions it would have to be unique so it would not compete with the others already in house.
Heart Felt Gifts offers craft classes the third Saturday of each month too. In August the project is a decorative hydrangea light.
For more information check out the Facebook page or call 443-506-6671
•••
The software company that helped Cecil County with its public transportation system that helps people in recovery is being acquired by Uber. Routematch, based in Atlanta, Ga., was purchased for an unannounced sum.
Routematch developed a system for Cecil County that links people in recovery with on-demand transportation to and from meetings.
•••
Bog Turtle Brewery at 10 East Main St. in Rising Sun is hosting a Dog Days of Summer Pairing Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. You and your dog are invited to brunch under the tent and enjoy summer flavors paired with Bog Turtle beer. For your furbaby, PetValu in the Rising Sun Towne Center will have dog treats. Tickets are $25 per person and pet and $20 for the designated driver.
Pets must stay on leash and under control the entire time.
Tickets are being sold online through Bog Turtle Brewery’s Facebook page
•••
Cecil County Public Library Business Information Center is hosting a webinar that will show business owners the array of free support in place. Along with the library center, attendees to the July 30 online seminar will hear from Cecil County Office of Economic Development, Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center, Susquehanna Workforce Network, and Service Corps of Retired Executives.
Send an email to sbic@ccplnet.org to register.
The webinar is from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
•••
It’s Maryland Buy Local Week. Farms are businesses. Take a moment to stop at the roadside stand or your local farm and buy fresh fruits and vegetables, locally grown meats and cheeses and other foods from the fields, waters and pastures of Cecil County.
Need to know where? Check out CecilGrown.com
•••
The 7-Eleven at 1504 Elkton Road in Elkton is on the auction market according to Ten X Commercial, a real estate company with offices in New York, California and Florida. Built in 2002, the convenience store and gas pumps sits on 1.16 acres near Interstate 95 and the Cecil County line.
The auction runs from July 27-29. Bidding opens at $700,000. For more information call 1-888-770-7352.
•••
Beth Creek is the new chairwoman of the board of directors of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. Sharon Pelham assumes the role as vice chair and Gianluca Santinelli is the treasurer. Joining the board is Miles Dean, Theresa Giordano and John Ness.
The new members will be installed at the 2020 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The meeting is free to members. Register online at cecilchamber.com
•••
Full service medical offices are coming soon to as many as 700 Walgreens stores in the US, the company announced recently. There’s no word yet on where the Walgreens Boots Alliance will locate each physician led office. It’s the first national chain to make the move into more than 30 markets, in partnership with VillageMD.
Walgreens plans to make an initial investment of $1 billion in equity over the next three years. In return the Illinois-based corporation will hold 30% interest in VillageMD.
•••
W.L. Gore & Associates has announced its intentions to reduce its carbon footprint in its Fabric Division by 2030, with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
The sustainability framework also has the goal of making its products last longer, while protecting the planet and the people. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals provided the outline for Gore.
Ross MacLaine, sustainability team leader, said the move was part of “a continual commitment to work to minimize the environmental impact of our operations and products.”
“With our new sustainability framework, we aim to redefine performance beyond technical product features to the benefit of both people and the planet. We will continue to focus our efforts on sustainability led innovations and our initiatives to maximize the societal value we create,” MacLaine said.
Three key goals of the project are to reduce consumption of fossil fuels and integrate renewable energy; optimized product designs that further minimize the footprint but remain durable; and work with suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint while increasing efficiency.
•••
Broken Spoke Winery in Earleville will host Cinema Saturdays for the next seven weeks according to Maggie Hall, one of the owners of the vineyard and winery at 942 Glebe Road. Hall said classic movies you’ve been wanting to show your kids on the big screen will be shown beginning at dusk. This Saturday it’s City Slickers, a 1991 Oscar-winning western comedy starring Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern and Jack Palance. (Rated PG-13) Over the next six weeks Broken Spoke will show Good Morning Vietnam, Smokey and the Bandit, Benji, Ferris Buller’s Day off, Cool Runnings and Goonies. Stay comfortable in your vehicle and listen to the movie on your radio. Admission is $10 per person or $25 if you also want dinner from Kitty Knight House and Lockbriar & Daughter Ice Cream for dessert. Children under six get in free.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
