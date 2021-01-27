Happening this week around Cecil County …
You’ve heard the mantra “Life is short, eat dessert first.”
Well at Kilby Cream in Rising Sun you will be encouraged to eat ice cream for breakfast on Feb. 6 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the shop off Hopewell Road on Strohmaier Lane.
February 6 is National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day. It’s a celebration devised in the 1960s by a Rochester, NY mother of six on a cold winter morning. It’s been a national holiday in China since 2003.
”People do love it. It’s a really fun event,” said Liz Flahart, co-owner of Kilby Cream. Acknowledging that ice cream contains dairy and eggs, she called ice cream “America’s Breakfast.”
While the Banana Walnut Sundae, which has been part of the Kilby ice cream breakfast all three years it’s been celebrated there, Flahart said there will be new additions.
”We’ve added a French Toast Sundae and two limited edition ice cream flavors; Cinnamon Crunch and BamBam,” she said. The ice creams use popular breakfast cereals.
”It’s a group effort,” she said of the menu items. “We all love sugar.”
Along with the cereal inspired ice cream, Flahart also found a business in nearby Quarryville, Pa. that offers unique donut flavor varieties. OMG Donuts is now part of the breakfast offerings.
”We have maple bacon, blueberry pancake, triple chocolate and Morning Buzz,” she said. Morning Buzz is covered in a coffee flavored glaze.
Thanks to the pandemic, Flahart can’t put up the tents and allow dining on site, as has been done in the past.
”So you can order online by Friday night (Feb. 5) for pick up at your requested time Saturday,” she said. Walk ins will also be welcome but no seating is available. “It will all be to-go.”
Flahart said the website order form will allow a choice of ice cream, waffle, donut and toppings. Pay online too for contactless pick-up.
Since Kilby Cream will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. that day, you could have ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
We won’t tell.
•••
The new president of Affinity Health Alliance and ChristianaCare, Union Hospital in Elkton is Sharon Kurfuerst.
She replaces Dr. Richard Szumel, who had the helm of Cecil County’s only hospital since 2015. Szumel retired Dec. 31, 2020 according to spokesman Hiran J. Ratanyake.
Kurfuerst joined ChristianaCare in 2007, becoming chief operating officer 10 years later. An occupational therapist, she earned a master’s degree in adult education and then her doctorate in educational leadership and professional development.
“For the past year, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been privileged to see first-hand the strong commitment of our Cecil County Campus and Union Hospital caregivers to its community,” Kurfuerst said. “I look forward to helping us grow our community partnerships in Cecil County, which are integral to improving population health.”
When the pandemic struck, Kurfeurst was charged with leading the incident command and response team. Its role was to bring together all state, federal and local agencies to protect patients, staff and the community.
•••
Chesapeake Cab Service opened Jan. 13 with three vehicles and lots of plans for expansion.
”We hope to have 15 to 20 by year’s end,” said Michael Brown, co-owner of the cab company along with Matthew Ward. “It’s a lofty goal but we can do it.”
Brown said they are on the road seven days a week from 3 a.m. until midnight and promise local, quick response when customers call 443-249-2357.
”We’re dispatching from here,” he said. And customers won’t wait hours for the taxi to arrive. “I worked for another taxi service and I saw how long people had to wait.”
Fees start at $8.50 for the first 2.9 miles, with $1.25 charged for every mile afterward.
Brown and Ward already are on the call list for patients leaving ChristianaCare/Union Hospital and are getting hooked up with the Cecil County Taxi Voucher program.
For now, Chesapeake Cab Service is operating from their homes with an eye toward a brick and mortar location.
•••
Haiden’s Coffee & Cafe is a popular stop along Route 40 in North East offering fresh brewed coffee, pastries and sandwiches.
”I was going to do a food truck,” said Jen Granger, owner and operator of the business named after her granddaughter. “Then my husband bought this property.”
And while the food is fresh and delicious — with most of the muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls and other delights made in house — Granger said Haiden’s Coffee & Cafe, 1610 West Pulaski Highway, plays a more vital role in the midst of this pandemic.
”We have lost a lot of connection,” she observed of the efforts to quell the spread of COVID-19. “We have our smiling faces and our masks and our hand sanitizer, but we need connection.”
The shop allows for that, if only briefly, she said. Folks can come in or use the drive thru.
”It’s been quite amazing,” Granger said, adding the customers smiles and sense of relief at some degree of normalcy is evident.
Hot and cold coffees, lattes and shots are on the brew menu.
”Haiden’s Cold Foam Coffee is very popular,” Granger said. “People really like the cold foam on top.”
Check out the full menu on their Facebook page or check out their website at haidenscoffee.com
As customer numbers increase, Granger has added lunch items. For now the hours are 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. until 2 on Saturday. Look for that to expand as well.
•••
Glen Cove Marina in Darlington now has protection from floating debris fields in the Susquehanna River.
Floating booms went into the water last month according to Fred Smith, shoreline specialist for Exelon, which owns the marina.
”They are hard plastic, about 10-feet long,” Smith said. Each has two foot of chain link that catches the debris. “The wind catches it and it goes to the Conowingo Dam and we skim it out. Or it goes through the dam.”
The booms are set up to leave a 100-foot wide navigation channel. Lights will be installed to aid boaters.
”Glen Cove has caused us the most problems,” Smith said of the debris issue. Exelon also owns Peach Bottom Marina in Peach Bottom, Pa.
”Over the last 4- to 5-years there have been a number of times where wind has blown out of the south/southeast and would fill the marina with woody debris,” Smith said.
Worthington Boom installed the equipment.
•••
There’s a new subscription service for groceries from Martin’s Food Stores called CHOICE Pass.
For $98 per year members get unlimited online shopping with free pick up or delivery. The Martin’s Food Store in the Rising Sun Towne Center does not offer delivery. This new service, compared to the former experience through Pea Pod, is $21 per year cheaper.
Matt Simon, chief marketing officer for the company under the GIANT brand, said CHOICE Pass simplifies shopping and saves time and money for busy families.
“The demand for online grocery services has sky-rocketed over the past year, far surpassing the growth that was originally predicted. The same holds true for Martin’s Direct, where we’ve seen online customers grow each month,” Simon said. He said a third of customers use the digital service.
The monthly option of $12.95 for unlimited free service continues.
Anyone not on the subscription service pays $2.95 for pick-up of an order of at least $30.
•••
While the winning PowerBall ticket was sold in Allegany County, someone purchased a lower tier winner at the Chesapeake House Sunoco on Interstate 95 in North East. The unclaimed prize is $50,000.
That $731.1 million jackpot is also unclaimed as of Monday.
•••
Join in a virtual mixer tomorrow (Jan. 28) from 4 until 5 p.m. that will bring together members of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and the Middletown, Del. Area Chamber.
This is a free event for chamber members.
Go to cecilchamber.com and check out this and other events. Pre-registration is required.
•••
Historic Elk Landing Foundation, Inc. needs a treasurer for its volunteer board of directors. What is needed is familiarity with 501(C)3 organizations, fundraising, event planning and Quickbooks. The right person must also be available for the monthly meetings.
Interested? Send an email to treasurer@elklanding.org
•••
Office Depot has rejected a $2.1 billion buyout from Staples. Parent company USR and Staples offered $40 per share to buy out the competing office supplies company. The chairman of the ODP board felt regulatory matters would bog down the process and be detrimental to both parties.
ODP also owns Office Max and CompuCom. There is still the possibility for a merger. However if that falls through ODP plans to launch a public tender offer in March.
Staples has a Cecil County location in the Village At Elkton Shopping Center.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.